sonomacountygazette.com
Freeze warning in effect for Santa Rosa, Sonoma and Petaluma
The National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings beginning the evening of Thursday, Jan. 19 through Friday morning, Jan. 20 and again on Friday evening through Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Sub-freeze temperatures are expected across the interior portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast, including Cloverdale, Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sonoma.
ksro.com
Preliminary Designs Being Crafted for Roseland Civic Complex
Roseland is another step closer to a new civic complex. The Hearn Community Hub will be located on Hearn and Dutton avenues. The city of Santa Rosa has hired Group 4 Architects to craft preliminary designs for the project. The hub will house the Roseland Regional Library as well as a fire station. It may also house a number of other things including an aquatic center and a computer lab. Construction is expected to start in 2025 and be completed by the end of 2026.
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake strikes near Cloverdale in Sonoma County
SONOMA COUNTY – A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck far northern Sonoma County on Thursday evening.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck around 5:18 p.m. about 5 miles southwest of the city of Cloverdale, not far from the Lake Sonoma Recreation Area. The earthquake's depth was 2.7 miles.The earthquake was largely felt in Sonoma County, based on visitor reports to the USGS website.There are no reports of damage or injuries.
Sonoma County reservoirs recovering from drought conditions in just about a month
LAKE MENDOCINO, Sonoma County -- At the start of this water year, it was very possible that the North Bay was facing the most serious drought challenge. The past four weeks or so have been something of a small miracle for Sonoma County, where reservoirs have taken a dramatic rebound. 3,000 cubic feet per second is now being released from Lake Mendocino, and it really does signal a dramatic change of fortune here in the North Bay. And while it wasn't inconceivable, it happened in four to five weeks. "If that rain had been separated out over 15...
ksro.com
Five Sonoma County Schools Ranked Some of the Best in California
Five public schools in Sonoma County are now considered some of the best schools in California. The schools were recently added to the California Distinguished Schools Program. Corona Creek, Meadow, West Side, Alexander Valley and Liberty Elementary Schools are among five of the 356 schools to make the list for 2023.The Distinguished Schools Program is back this year after being temporarily put on hold because of the pandemic. Qualifying schools are evaluated based on test scores, chronic absenteeism, suspension rates and socioeconomic data.
ksro.com
Lake Sonoma Water More Than Doubles Capacity After Recent Storms
Lake Sonoma is now holding more than 228-thousand-acre feet of water following weeks of atmospheric river storms. It was holding just shy of 98-thousand-acre-feet of water on Christmas. But, it’s still short of its target level of 245-thousand-acre-feet. Lake Sonoma has a capacity to hold 381-thousand-acre-feet of water when full.
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 3.6 Magnitude Quake Rattles the North Bay
A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck the North Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 5:18 p.m. and was centered 5.7 miles southwest of the city of Cloverdale in Sonoma County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a...
3.6-magnitude earthquake reported in North Bay
CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — An earthquake was reported by the United States Geological Survey in the North Bay Thursday afternoon. The earthquake had a magnitude of 3.6. A USGS map shows that the earthquake struck at Lake Sonoma at 5:18 p.m. Lake Sonoma is in Sonoma County. There has been no damage reported yet. There […]
ksro.com
Sonoma County Workshops Scheduled for Saving Energy at Home
A series of online energy efficiency workshops for Sonoma County homeowners kicks off today. The county’s Climate Action and Resiliency Division is hosting several workshops every Wednesday until February 8th covering a range of topics including evaluating energy use, making a project plan, funding your projects, solar photovoltaics and battery storage, heat pumps for HVAC and water heating.
mendofever.com
Traffic Controls In Place After Truck Strikes K-Rail on State Route 20 Near Lake Mendocino
A truck struck a k-rail on State Route 20 this morning at approximately 6:49 a.m. One-way traffic is in place as first responders clean the roadway and secure the scene. The crash reportedly occurred in the area of the bridge that spans the Russian River just east of where SR-20 meets Highway 101. The driver reportedly exited the vehicle that came to rest in the eastbound lane.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa InResponse Team to Update Public on its First Year
How has Santa Rosa’s emergency mental health team done in its first year? Santa Rosa’s InResponse team will give a one year update on the program Thursday at 6 PM at Elsie Allen High School. As well as updating the public, the InResponse team will also get feedback on how the program can improve in its second year. The InResponse team, which has licensed mental health clinicians, paramedics and homeless outreach specialists, is close to operating 24 hours a day.
ksro.com
Storms Force Water Releases at Lake Mendocino
So much rain has fallen that high-flow releases at dams are necessary. The US Army Corps of Engineers began releasing water at the Coyote Valley Dam at Lake Mendocino near Ukiah Monday so the lake can take in more rainfall this season. Lake Mendocino was below 38-thousand acre-feet around Christmas but was up to over 95-thousand acre-feet by Monday. The area has seen a huge amount of rain in the past few weeks. Nearly 19 inches of rain has fallen at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, while the Venado weather station west of Healdsburg got just under 24 inches, and Austin Creek, just north of Guerneville, recorded just under 30 inches.
sonomamag.com
Top 5 Sonoma Wineries for Foodies
Many Sonoma County wineries are doing double duty these days, serving food alongside their fine wines. It’s a delicious trend that allows visitors to more fully savor the wines’ versatility with everything from potato chips to salmon en croûte dotted with fresh basil butter. While wineries can’t...
ksro.com
Firefighters Put Out Chimney Fire in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa firefighters managed to put out a chimney fire Tuesday night. The fire was reported at a residence on Lucy Court off Hoen Avenue. Firefighters discovered the fire burning in the wooden chimney chase that surrounded the metal flu pipe for the gas fired fireplace in the living room. They managed to extinguish the fire in about a half hour but had to remove sheetrock in the living room and cut into the chimney chase to do so. The exterior rear of the home and living room suffered moderate damage while the interior suffered minor smoke damage. The cause of the fire appears unintentional and is under investigation but it looks like it started inside the chimney chase around the gas fired fireplace.
ksro.com
Another Cannabis Dispensary Robbed in Sonoma County by Group of Thieves
Another cannabis dispensary in Sonoma County was robbed this weekend. Doobie Nights Store Manager Donald Monday says 3 cars pulled up to the side of the building early Sunday night on Santa Rosa Avenue, and that’s when thieves pried open a door to gain access to the dispensary…. “It...
funcheap.com
Rare Bay Area “Ocean Tornado” Spotted in Sonoma County
Thanks to SF Gate for spreading the word about this hiker’s discovery on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Santa Rosa resident Omar Rogers spotted a rare waterspout, a tornado that’s formed over water, near Sonoma County’s Ocean Cove area. The swirling vortex of air and water mist usually forms in tropical locations. The intense cyclones can reach 60mph.
Lake County News
City of Clearlake receives $2 million check for Burns Valley Sports Complex and Recreation Center
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — The city of Clearlake’s new recreation center complex received a major show of support and funding on Wednesday. Congressman Mike Thompson (CA-04) on Wednesday presented a check for $2 million to the city of Clearlake for the Clearlake Burns Valley Sports Complex and Recreation Center project.
newsofthenorthbay.com
NORTH BAY RAINFALL, LAKE SONOMA AND CALIFORNIA RESERVOIR LEVELS: WHERE WE ARE, WHAT’S NEXT.
After a late December and January to remember, the North Bay and Northern California are far above average in rainfall and snowpack. In fact, some state reservoirs are releasing water in order to make room for additional winter rainfall, and snowmelt this spring. Let’s take a look at where we...
sfstandard.com
Two Quick-and-Easy Hikes to Gushing Waterfalls in Marin
One upside to this month’s endless downpours is the seasonal waterfalls that have appeared around the SF Bay Area. It seems just about every hillside is glowing green and leaking rivulets of rainwater from the saturated hills. No place is this truer than Marin. Its famed falls are exploding...
Hog Island Oyster Co. says nonstop Bay Area rain 'hits us in the bottom line'
"You're not going to see any local oysters on any menus anywhere," a Hog Island co-founder said.
