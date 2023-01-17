Bart Simpson famously said in old-school Butterfinger candy bar ads, “Nobody better lay a finger on my Butterfinger.” Though we might want to adjust Bart’s grammar, that ad campaign went on for many years. The campaign did returned briefly, about six years ago, in some markets. Since Universal Orlando currently owns the theme parks rights to “The Simpsons,” a Butterfinger promotion seemed natural. The closest you will find at Universal Orlando would be the “Butterfinger” doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut in CityWalk. For fans of “The Simpsons,” Bart will not be found here but only inside Universal Studios Florida.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO