Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedWestland DailyOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Popular restaurant giving away free food in two Orlando locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergOrlando, FL
How Far Is Orlando From the Beach?East Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Related
piratesandprincesses.net
Universal Orlando Resort Updates January 18, 2023 (Photo Report)
Universal Orlando Resort prepares for several upcoming events and general maintenance. Universal Studios Florida manages to function as a major theme park with extensive construction and refurbishment happening. Also, a new sign that you have arrived at Universal Orlando Resort appeared today. This article will show some of those aspects.
piratesandprincesses.net
Villain-Con Minion Blast Entrance Has Some New Banners at Universal Orlando
There is a new attraction coming to Universal Studios Florida called ‘Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast,’ that is coming this summer. While it’s being developed we now have some new banners showing up at the entrance of the attraction. The attraction will be a “This interactive blaster...
piratesandprincesses.net
Character Dining Is Returning To Marvel Superhero Island at Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure will be once again hosting character dining at Marvel Superhero Island beginning on February 9, 2023! Reservations are now available. The Marvel Character Dinner will be offered weekly on Thursday through Sunday at Café 4. It will be buffet style dining and includes one...
piratesandprincesses.net
Universal Orlando ‘Mythical Realms of Mardi Gras’ Parade And Float Ride and Dine Returns With Price Increase
Universal Orlando made several announcements today ahead of their 2023 Mardi Gras celebration. We learned that the theming of the parade will be “Mythical Realms of Mardi Gras. The new theme is inspired by fantastical creatures and will be presented on six parade floats. “Guests of all ages can...
piratesandprincesses.net
Review: Butterfinger Voodoo Doughnut Universal Orlando CityWalk
Bart Simpson famously said in old-school Butterfinger candy bar ads, “Nobody better lay a finger on my Butterfinger.” Though we might want to adjust Bart’s grammar, that ad campaign went on for many years. The campaign did returned briefly, about six years ago, in some markets. Since Universal Orlando currently owns the theme parks rights to “The Simpsons,” a Butterfinger promotion seemed natural. The closest you will find at Universal Orlando would be the “Butterfinger” doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut in CityWalk. For fans of “The Simpsons,” Bart will not be found here but only inside Universal Studios Florida.
piratesandprincesses.net
Review: New Vegan Hand Pie Universal Studios Florida
Universal Orlando continues to add quality vegan dining options for their theme park guests. A new vegan hand pie arrived at the San Francisco Beer Co. stand at Universal Studios Florida. This snack and beverage kiosk sits across the road from San Francisco Pastry Company. This new vegan item appeared...
piratesandprincesses.net
Universal Orlando Mardi Gras Tribute Store Is Moving
It seems the rumors about the Tribute Store at Universal Orlando moving are indeed true. The location is moving from it’s usual spot to the Hollywood area of Universal Studios Florida. According to WDWNT the new location for the popular attraction will be at “Williams of Hollywood (formerly the...
piratesandprincesses.net
Aquatica Orlando Beach Nights
Aquatica Orlando is hosting Beach Nights on Saturday Nights from January 21 through February 25. Each Beach Night is included for Pass Members or Day tickets guests. Guests can spend the day sliding down Aquatica Orlando’s famous water slides including Riptide Race and relaxing on what they have deemed Orlando’s biggest beach. After your water fun-filled day has come to a conclusion, stay for family-friendly movies, games, snacks, beverages, and fun!
piratesandprincesses.net
Universal Orlando Mardis Gras 2023 Concert Line Up Has Been Announced
Universal Orlando has just announced it’s concert line-up for Mardi Gras 2023. The event runs from February 4- April 16th but concerts run on select nights through March 5, 2023. Concerts are included with admission. Here is the line-up: February 4, 2023 – Patti LaBelle. “Through timeless songs...
Comments / 0