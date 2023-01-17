Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Event at McCracken Co. library to teach community members how to spot newest street drugs
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Public Library will be hosting an presentation that teaches attendees of the newest street drugs, including fentanyl and other opioids. Taking place on January 19 at 5:30 pm, “Hiding in Plain Sight - Street Drugs of the 21st Century” sheds light on...
KFVS12
3 carriers competing to serve Marion Airport
Authorities in Kentucky want to expose dangerous street drugs they say are hiding in plain sight. Blood donations are needed year-round and while that donation could save someone's life, researchers say it might have health benefits for the donors. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. 4 people are behind bars after...
KFVS12
4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 18 following a shooting and drug investigation. Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear bench warrant and a federal probation violation warrant.
wpsdlocal6.com
Customers complain about local trash service after garbage not picked up for more than two weeks in McCracken County
PADUCAH — Customers are complaining that American Trash Service has not picked up trash for more than two weeks in McCracken County. The company serves customers in McCracken and Graves counties. American Trash Service says it is experiencing issues that will be resolved once the company receives a permit...
KFVS12
DRONE12: Capaha Park project 1/17
Bullets damaged property, but nobody was injured. Truck crashes into home on Big Bend Rd. in Cape Girardeau. A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Mo. Gov. Parson to deliver state of the state address. Updated: 6 hours...
Tiny puppy trapped in pipe rescued in Hopkins County
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Hopkins County Humane Society sprung into action when saving a puppy earlier this week. According to the group, a family called dispatch after their young puppy fell four feet down a pipe and wasn’t able to get out. The humane society says Animal Control Officer Richard Bales and Executive […]
KFVS12
Laura Wibbenmeyer visits Nell Holcomb School
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer visited the 3rd graders and Nell Holcomb School Thursday afternoon, January 19. The students have been studying weather and had lots of great questions for Laura!
KFVS12
3 airlines bidding for services at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Contour Airlines is making a bid to take over services at another Heartland Airport. Contour already flies out of airports in Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Paducah, Ky. But now the airline wants to take off in Marion, Ill. Back in November in 2022, Cape Air Terminated...
kbsi23.com
Benton, Ky. man arrested after police receive calls of suspicious person
BENTON, Ky. (KBSI) – A Benton, Ky. man faces a burglary charge after Benton police received phone calls of a suspicious male who was walking through yards. The police department received a couple of calls on Jan. 18 around 3:10 p.m. about a man walking through yards on E. 20th Street.
KFVS12
Man arrested after Carbondale burglary
westkentuckystar.com
Shooting investigation reportedly underway in Paducah
A reported shooting in Paducah allegedly sent two people to a local hospital Tuesday. Indications were that a shooting investigation took place near Center and Miller Streets, after a report of shots fired. Sources indicate the area was at least partially blocked off for investigators. Two people were reportedly taken...
kbsi23.com
Expired registration plate leads to meth arrest
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Murray man faces charges after he was stopped for an expired registration plate. A Calloway County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle on Jan. 18 after noticing an expired registration plate on vehicle traveling north on Hwy. 641. The vehicle stopped near Schwartz...
WBBJ
The Hearth restaurant reopens in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — One local city welcomes back a favorite option for dining in town. The Hearth has officially reopened under new ownership at 613 North Lindell Street in Martin. According to a social media post, customers can expect a lot of changes, including new renovations. The post also...
KFVS12
Carbondale police investigating burglary
St. Francois County escaped inmates still on the run; reward offered. 5 inmates who escaped the St. Francois County jail remain on the run & that $20,000 reward for information that leads to their capture still stands. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Four people were taken into custody after two...
wpsdlocal6.com
Casting call set for Saturday for Rent One Park commercials
MARION, IL — Rent One Park in Marion, Illinois, is looking to cast local actors for a series of commercials to be recorded and broadcast in southern Illinois. Black Diamond/Oasis Outdoors announced a casting call event sent for Saturday at the Rent One Park Diamond Club. A news release...
westkentuckystar.com
Pilgrim's breaks ground on new hatchery in Mayfield
Pilgrim's broke ground on a new hatchery at their Mayfield facility on Wednesday. A hatchery at the site was destroyed by the December 2021 tornado. State Senator Richard Heath, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, and Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan were among those on hand for the ceremony. Quarles took to social...
westkentuckystar.com
Bray issues statement on filling commission vacancy
Paducah Mayor George Bray issued a statement on Wednesday about what's next following the removal of city commissioner David Guess. The Paducah Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to remove Guess from office on Tuesday, which leaves a vacancy on the commission. Bray said that the commission has the authority to...
whvoradio.com
Trigg Officials Discover Coal Pits Under Vocational School
As work continues on the Trigg County Schools vocational renovation, district staff and contractors have been able to take a walk through time — reviewing old plans while implementing the new. A recent discovery, however, wasn’t on current schematics. During last Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, Sherman Carter...
KFVS12
Driver seriously injured after hitting deer
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was flown to a Nashville, Tennessee hospital after he was involved in a crash with deer. The crash happened on KY 303 near Cuba at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Casey Dunaway...
KFVS12
City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton made an impactful announcement for Cairo residents on Monday, January 16. After speaking at the 41st annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast in Carbondale, Lt. Gov. Stratton said a grocery store will be opening in Cairo. This will be the first time a...
