washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
Study: 1 in 4 adults with chronic pain turning to cannabis
More than a quarter of U.S. adults suffering from chronic pain have turned to using cannabis to manage their discomfort, according to a new study published in JAMA Open Network. Researchers at Michigan Medicine surveyed 1,661 adults last spring with chronic pain who lived in one of the 36 states with active medical cannabis programs…
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
This Is the Worst Habit for Heart Health, According to Cardiologists
Yep, you're definitely going to want to avoid this one.
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as blood thinner injections to prevent deadly complications in patients with bone fractures
Patients hospitalized with fractures typically receive an injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots. A new clinical trial, however, found that inexpensive over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, published today in the New England Journal of Medicine, may lead surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin to these patients.
boldsky.com
Signs Of Autism In Children: What To Look Out For
A diagnosis of autism at an early stage is extremely important as it enables the child to receive the appropriate treatment. Depending on the severity, some toddlers may have mild problems while others may need to struggle more. Whatever the issue, early intervention and treatment will be beneficial to the development of your toddler [1].
dallasexpress.com
CDC Addresses COVID Vaccine Safety Concern
Public health officials have addressed potential hazards for those who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC released the results of an investigation into safety concerns for recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine aged 65 and up on January 13. Such investigations are prompted when a safety signal is detected...
What Your Resting Heart Rate is Telling You
A normal resting heart rate is 60 to 100 beats per minute in an adult.
Health Benefits of Milk Thistle
Milk thistle is a plant that is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It has been used for hundreds of years to treat illnesses like liver disease and metabolic disorders. Milk thistle’s botanical name is Silybum marianum, and the plant is also commonly referred to as Mary thistle, holy thistle, Marian thistle, wild artichoke, Our Lady’s thistle, and St. Mary’s Thistle. It is native to Europe and also found in South and North America.While herbalists have touted the health benefits of milk thistle for centuries, it’s only in modern times that researchers have begun to understand its health benefits. Most...
Doctors Want To End Childhood-Obesity Stigma. Therapists Say They Create It
It’s a scene you might expect taking your child to a doctor’s office. You fill out some forms and enter a room. Then temperature, blood pressure, height, weight, and a quick chat with the doctor before you head out. But what if the next time you went to see your pediatrician, you didn’t just leave with a sticker — but diet pills? It’s a fear that many parents have expressed in the wake of the American Academy of Pediatrics releasing its first major guideline on treating childhood obesity in almost 15 years. The 70-plus-page document, published earlier this month, completely...
MedicalXpress
Benzodiazepine tightrope: Experts advocate education and prescribing surveillance vs. strict governmental regulation
Anxiety disorders are among the most common and pervasive mental illnesses in the United States. Antidepressants and psychotherapy typically are the preferred treatment options, although benzodiazepines can be helpful in treating acute or persistent anxiety that does not respond to first-line therapy. Kurt Kroenke, M.D., of the Regenstrief Institute and...
physiciansweekly.com
Early BI, Anxiety and Depressive Symptoms From Adolescence to Adulthood: The Role of Striatal Activity to Reward Anticipation
The following is a summary of “Striatal Activity to Reward Anticipation as a Moderator of the Association Between Early Behavioral Inhibition and Changes in Anxiety and Depressive Symptoms From Adolescence to Adulthood,” published in the October, 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Alva Tang, et al. A higher incidence...
Meditation and mindfulness offer an abundance of health benefits and may be as effective as medication for treating certain conditions
ajmc.com
Rett Syndrome: The Diagnostic Journey (Part 1)
Paige Nues, from the International Rett Syndrome Foundation, provides insights on the diagnostic journey for patients with Rett syndrome. Paige Nues: The diagnostic journey for someone with Rett syndrome can vary from child to child, but in general, when dealing with classic Rett syndrome, most of the time parents suspect something is going on with their child. Symptoms can occur anywhere from as early as 6 months of age to 1 to 3 years of age. Parents go to their pediatricians [for help], and in my case, I started telling our pediatrician that I suspected something was going on with my daughter, Katie, at about 6 months of age. She reassured us that she didn’t appear to be different from the other patients in her practice and that all kids develop differently. She measured her head circumference and said that it was not necessarily an indicator of anything abnormal. Katie wasn’t falling off the curve and the pediatrician reassured us, as first-time parents, that everything was fine. However, at each visit I repeated, she’s just not the same as other babies. It wasn’t until she was about 1 year old that our pediatrician agreed that Katie might not be meeting her milestones—her gross motor milestones—even though her fine motor skills [were progressing]. She was developing, cooing, laughing, interacting, and social in the same way as other babies, so [I thought] maybe she hadn’t quite caught up. The pediatrician gave us a referral for some therapies and referred us to a neurologist and a geneticist. We…had many tests done. During that process, Katie continued to lose skills. In the short visits we had with practitioners, they started to see the things that I had been seeing for months. What can happen is that well-intentioned pediatricians, who don’t see delays in an infant within a 15- to 20-minute appointment, are trained to be reassuring, but parents know…when something is wrong, and so the diagnostic journey is very scary when you know in your gut that something is not quite right. This is especially true if it’s your second or third child and you are an experienced parent who knows that disrupted sleep or spitting up after feeding can be common symptoms of Rett syndrome. [It’s exacerbated] when, at one time, your child was playing with toys, picking up food and Cheerios, turning pages in books, and reaching out to swat toys to make music and lights play, and has now stopped doing those things. Maybe she’s able to roll over and sit up, or sit up and army-scoot across the floor, but isn’t able to pull herself to stand. These are things that [might indicate] something’s not quite right.
scitechdaily.com
New Research: Intermittent Fasting Might Not Be As Safe as We Thought
The popular dietary trend has been linked to dangerous eating disorder attitudes and behaviors among adolescents and young adults. A recent study published in the journal Eating Behaviors has shed light on the potential negative effects of intermittent fasting, a popular dietary trend in which people abstain from eating for more than 8 hours at a time. Although intermittent fasting is often promoted as a way to improve health and control or lose weight, few studies have examined its potential risks.
mpo-mag.com
Medical Device App Used for Studies on Opiate Withdrawal, Military Concussions
A smartphone app is being validated in clinical studies as an effective tool to help diagnose concussions and opiate withdrawal. Reflex is an autonomic vitals assessment tool rooted in pupillometry, which measures the amount and speed of eye pupil size changes from a stimulus. The tool takes a digital video recording of the eye to measure a response called the pupillary light reflex. The user holds the camera up to the eye and taps the smartphone screen, and a light flashes to initiate a response from the pupil. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration considers Reflex is a Class I 510(k) exempt regulated medical device.
ScienceBlog.com
Gender-affirming hormones improve mental health in transgender and nonbinary youth
Transgender and nonbinary youth experienced significant improvement in appearance congruence (or the degree to which physical characteristics align with gender) and sustained improvements in depression and anxiety over two years after starting treatment with gender-affirming hormones, according to a multicenter U.S. study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
labpulse.com
Newborn screening for neuromuscular disorder leads to improved outcomes in Australian study
Newborn screening for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) improves outcomes by enabling timely access to disease-modifying therapy, a prospective study published in the Lancet Child & Adolescent Health found. In recent years, new treatments and gene therapies have come to market on the strength of clinical trial data showing they improve...
COVID during pregnancy dramatically increases the risk of complications and maternal death, large new study finds
Their babies could potentially experience adverse outcomes too.
Some people may be able to stretch out the time between colonoscopies, study suggests
A new study raises the question whether some people can wait longer than the recommended 10years to repeat a colonoscopy after a negative initial screening for colorectal cancer.
