Saturday or Sunday: Should the Super Bowl be moved?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Super Bowl Sunday is less than 30 days away, and many Americans are already planning parties for the big day, but how much are they willing to spend? According to a new study by Oddspedia , the average person will spend $69.

Colorado Springs came in at number 12 on the list of the top 50 most populous cities searching the most phrases related to Super Bowl parties, according to the study, Denver came in at number 6.

83% of Americans plan to watch Super Bowl LVII, and 22% plan to attend a Super Bowl party this year. Another hot-button issue — is whether or not the Super Bowl should be played on a Saturday. 47% seem to think that would be better, while the majority, 53% said the big game should stay put and be played on Sunday.

Main Reasons for Watching the Super Bowl

43% — Game

21% — Atmosphere/social time with friends

14% — Halftime show

11% — Advertisements

The study also looked into the much-anticipated halftime show. The survey showed; 59% are indifferent about Rihanna headlining the show, while 34% said they were happy, and 7% said they were unhappy.

Super Bowl Spending

Americans plan to spend an average of $69 on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Oddspedia. That breaks down to; 72% on food, 63% on drinks, and 9% on party supplies.

One in five Americans plans to put money on the Super Bowl, with 20% planning to bet on the game’s outcome and 8% on the performance of individual players.

Most Googled Super Bowl Questions

In Colorado, the most Googled Super Bowl question is, ‘What are the best Super Bowl commercials.’ Other top Googled questions are listed below.

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

How much are Super Bowl tickets?

Who won the first Super Bowl?

Where to stream the Super Bowl?

When is Super Bowl Sunday?

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 and can be watched on FOX21 News.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.