Anderson County, SC

Man arrested on manslaughter charges in Anderson Co.

By Jaylan Wright
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for beating up his friend back in January.

Deputies and detectives said that they found multiple strikes on Andrew Jackson Helms’ face, chest, and abdomen resulting in blunt force trauma.

Johnny Wilbur Dalton was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Deputies said the incident happened at the beginning of January in Starr. Dalton remains in the Anderson County Detention Center.

