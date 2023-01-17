Riley Keough and her husband of more than seven years, stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen, have a daughter together, a representative for the actor told Page Six on Sunday. The confirmation comes hours after Smith-Petersen alluded to the child publicly for the first time in a speech made at a memorial service for Lisa-Marie Presley, Keough’s mother. At the Graceland service, Smith-Petersen, reading aloud from a letter penned by his wife, said, “Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters.” Further details on the baby, including the date of her birth or her name, were not shared by Smith-Petersen or Keough’s spokesperson. The child is the first known great-grandchild of Elvis Presley. Keough addressed her mother’s death a week after she died of a suspected “cardiac emergency,” taking to Instagram to post a black-and-white photograph of the two of them. She captioned it only with a red heart emoji.Read it at Page Six

