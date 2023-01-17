Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Obituary: Raymond Johnson
Raymond Johnson, 82, of Bedford, passed away on January 19, 2023, at the IU Health Hospice House in Bloomington. Born on July 2, 1940, he was the son of George and Eliza (Noble) Johnson. He married Martha Brinegar on November 12, 1972, in Lawrence County and she preceded him in death on October 13, 2020. Raymond attended Tunnelton High School and worked for Carpenter Body Works, where he retired. He was also a farmer. Raymond was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Leesville.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Hazel A. Fender
Hazel A. Fender, 93, of Bedford, passed away at 9:41 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Stonecroft Health Campus in Bloomington, Indiana. Born October 19, 1929, in Bedford, she was the daughter of William Sydney Meadows and Effie (Shields) Meadows. She attended school in Heltonville, Indiana, and later worked for Sarkis Tarzian, RCA, Crane Naval Supply Center, and Bedford North Lawrence High School.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Ruby Cracraft
Ruby Cracraft, 85, of Bedford, passed away at 6:05 p.m., on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Born September 8, 1937, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Shirley and Pearl (Kirk) Sharr. She married Willard Cracraft on February 14, 1960, and he survives. She retired from the Bedford National Bank/Chase Bank after 30 years of service and was a member of the Judah Church of Christ.
wslmradio.com
Joyce Kathryn Andersen, age 83, of Salem
Joyce Kathryn Andersen, age 83, of Salem passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital. Born April 1, 1939 in Louisville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Estell and Joyce Allen. On January 21, 1960, she married Donald P. Andersen who survives. Joyce was a...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Cathy Ann Jones
Cathy Ann Jones, 68, of Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at her residence. Born December 30, 1954, in Orleans, she was the daughter of Carl Frederick “Fred” and Sylvia Faye (Bell) Watterson. Cathy married Roger Dean Jones on May 13, 1998, and he survives. Cathy worked...
WRBI Radio
William “Bill” A. Fisher, 84
William “Bill” A. Fisher, 84, of Greensburg, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. He was born December 14, 1938, in North Vernon, Indiana, the son of Harold and Betty Jane Bacon Fisher. He graduated from Greensburg High School in 1957. On December 29, 1960, he married Harriett Kirschner and together they had two children: Cynthia and Anthony. Bill was a manager at Sherwin Williams and worked 19 years for the Greensburg Community Schools as a custodian and a school bus driver. He was most proud for the lives he was able to touch during those years. He was very active at the First Christian Church of Greensburg serving as the Sunday School Teacher and was a former elder. He was also active in the Greensburg Lions Club and Emmaus. Bill and Harriett, were big Greensburg Pirate fans, especially Basketball. Bill drove the girls’ basketball team bus for several years and Harriett would often ride along. They were the girl’s biggest fans. Win or lose when they got off the bus after a road game, they received encouragement or a hug or both. He enjoyed taking pictures, collecting model railroad trains, visiting church members and spoiling his cats.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jo Ellen Sutton
Jo Ellen Sutton, 78, of Bedford, passed away at 3:58 a.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. Born February 23, 1944, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Joseph Clinton and Mary Jo (Dalton) Gilbert. She graduated from Manchester High School with the class of 1962.
cbs4indy.com
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
GREENFIELD, Ind.– Some Hoosiers might remember Marsh grocery stores. The grocer operated 116 stores at the time of its sale in 2006. While some properties have been redeveloped, others have sat vacant for years. “Sun Capitol bought them, and that was the beginning of the end for Marsh Supermarkets...
wbiw.com
Jake Walker is District 9 Officer of the Year
INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Zach Walker has been selected as the 2022 District 9 Officer of the year. District 9 includes Dearborn, Decatur, Fayette, Franklin, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Rush, Switzerland, and Union counties. Walker is assigned to Jennings County and has been a conservation officer since 2009....
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 19, 2023
5:39 p.m. Elaine Johnson, 67, Fort Wayne, wanted on a warrant. 12:15 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 2000 block of John Williams Boulevard. 12:40 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 2000 block of Sanders Lane. 12:58 a.m. Alarm sounding at the Dollar General store on 16th Street. It...
wbiw.com
Community Foundation of Morgan County Awards $10,000 to Youth First
MORGAN CO. – The Community Foundation of Morgan County (CFMC) is investing in mental health support for K-12 youth. A $10,000 grant award will be presented to Youth First, Inc., by CFMC on Thursday, January 19, at 2:00 pm ET. The check presentation will be held at Bell Intermediate...
wbiw.com
Needmore Elementary hosting $1 hat day to benefit Agape House
BEDFORD – From Jan. 17-20, students at Needmore Elementary School will have the opportunity to pay $1 to wear hat throughout the school day, with proceeds going to benefit Bedford’s Agape Kids House. Agape Kids House provides safe and supportive temporary placement in Lawrence County for children awaiting...
Police: Indy man drove to Morristown to throw nails into driveways of homes with Trump flags
MORRISTOWN, Ind. — The Morristown Police Department claim that an Indianapolis man has been driving out to Morristown since August to throw nails, screws, and other metal fasteners into the driveways of strangers who flew Pro-Trump and Anti-Biden flags and signs. Residents first started reporting finding the metal fasteners in their driveway at the beginning […]
wbiw.com
City of Bedford to receive $100,000 grant to repair welcome sign, install exhibit
BEDFORD – It was announced at the Bedford Board of Works and Safety meeting on Tuesday that the set is set to receive a $100,000 matching grant from Regional Opportunities Initiative through the groups Ready Communities 2.0 program. The funds will be utilized to refurbish the city’s aging Welcome...
wbiw.com
Ryan McCauley is District 3 Conservation Officer of the Year
INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Ryan McCauley has been selected as the 2022 District 3 Officer of the Year. District 3 includes Benton, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Warren, and White counties. McCauley is assigned to Clinton County and has been a conservation officer since 2014. In...
wbiw.com
Ivy Tech Bloomington awarded more than $24,000 by Circle of Ivy for spring projects
BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington received $24,088 from Ivy Tech Foundation’s Women in Philanthropy, Circle of Ivy, to fund six spring semester projects. Circle of Ivy awarded a total of $263,649 for 84 projects statewide. Circle of Ivy raises funds to diminish barriers to higher education...
wbiw.com
Bedford man files civil law suit against Bedford Police, the Mayor, and the City of Bedford
BEDFORD – A Bedford man filed a civil lawsuit against several Bedford Police officers and the City of Bedford after an incident on January 8, 2021. The lawsuit was filed in Lawrence County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023. The seventeen-page lawsuit was filed by Bloomington law firm Mallor...
wbiw.com
Bull Dogs overpower Stars
COLUMBUS – Columbus North celebrated Senior Night with a dominating 71-6 victory over Bedford North Lawrence during high school wrestling action on Thursday night. BNL’s only win was a forfeit to Jayden Johnson at 120 pounds. The Stars will compete in the sectional at Southridge on Jan. 28.
WISH-TV
Storm warning for Hancock, Madison counties
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 3 p.m. Thursday for portions of Hancock and Madison counties, including the communities of Markleville, Wilkinson and Maxwell. Movement is northeast at 45 mph. Main concern is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. 2:55 p.m. 1:55 p.m. A severe...
wbiw.com
New tiny house community built for seniors in Shoals
SHOALS – A once neglected trailer park in Shoals has been turned into a new tiny home community for adults 55 and older. Four homes have been built by Tedrow Properties with plans to construct seven more, according to information from Southern Indiana Business Report. Bob Tedrow of Shoals...
