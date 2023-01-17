ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Raymond Johnson

Raymond Johnson, 82, of Bedford, passed away on January 19, 2023, at the IU Health Hospice House in Bloomington. Born on July 2, 1940, he was the son of George and Eliza (Noble) Johnson. He married Martha Brinegar on November 12, 1972, in Lawrence County and she preceded him in death on October 13, 2020. Raymond attended Tunnelton High School and worked for Carpenter Body Works, where he retired. He was also a farmer. Raymond was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Leesville.
Obituary: Hazel A. Fender

Hazel A. Fender, 93, of Bedford, passed away at 9:41 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Stonecroft Health Campus in Bloomington, Indiana. Born October 19, 1929, in Bedford, she was the daughter of William Sydney Meadows and Effie (Shields) Meadows. She attended school in Heltonville, Indiana, and later worked for Sarkis Tarzian, RCA, Crane Naval Supply Center, and Bedford North Lawrence High School.
Obituary: Ruby Cracraft

Ruby Cracraft, 85, of Bedford, passed away at 6:05 p.m., on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Born September 8, 1937, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Shirley and Pearl (Kirk) Sharr. She married Willard Cracraft on February 14, 1960, and he survives. She retired from the Bedford National Bank/Chase Bank after 30 years of service and was a member of the Judah Church of Christ.
Joyce Kathryn Andersen, age 83, of Salem

Joyce Kathryn Andersen, age 83, of Salem passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital. Born April 1, 1939 in Louisville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Estell and Joyce Allen. On January 21, 1960, she married Donald P. Andersen who survives. Joyce was a...
Obituary: Cathy Ann Jones

Cathy Ann Jones, 68, of Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at her residence. Born December 30, 1954, in Orleans, she was the daughter of Carl Frederick “Fred” and Sylvia Faye (Bell) Watterson. Cathy married Roger Dean Jones on May 13, 1998, and he survives. Cathy worked...
William “Bill” A. Fisher, 84

William “Bill” A. Fisher, 84, of Greensburg, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. He was born December 14, 1938, in North Vernon, Indiana, the son of Harold and Betty Jane Bacon Fisher. He graduated from Greensburg High School in 1957. On December 29, 1960, he married Harriett Kirschner and together they had two children: Cynthia and Anthony. Bill was a manager at Sherwin Williams and worked 19 years for the Greensburg Community Schools as a custodian and a school bus driver. He was most proud for the lives he was able to touch during those years. He was very active at the First Christian Church of Greensburg serving as the Sunday School Teacher and was a former elder. He was also active in the Greensburg Lions Club and Emmaus. Bill and Harriett, were big Greensburg Pirate fans, especially Basketball. Bill drove the girls’ basketball team bus for several years and Harriett would often ride along. They were the girl’s biggest fans. Win or lose when they got off the bus after a road game, they received encouragement or a hug or both. He enjoyed taking pictures, collecting model railroad trains, visiting church members and spoiling his cats.
Obituary: Jo Ellen Sutton

Jo Ellen Sutton, 78, of Bedford, passed away at 3:58 a.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. Born February 23, 1944, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Joseph Clinton and Mary Jo (Dalton) Gilbert. She graduated from Manchester High School with the class of 1962.
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores

GREENFIELD, Ind.– Some Hoosiers might remember Marsh grocery stores. The grocer operated 116 stores at the time of its sale in 2006. While some properties have been redeveloped, others have sat vacant for years. “Sun Capitol bought them, and that was the beginning of the end for Marsh Supermarkets...
Jake Walker is District 9 Officer of the Year

INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Zach Walker has been selected as the 2022 District 9 Officer of the year. District 9 includes Dearborn, Decatur, Fayette, Franklin, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Rush, Switzerland, and Union counties. Walker is assigned to Jennings County and has been a conservation officer since 2009....
Police Log: January 19, 2023

5:39 p.m. Elaine Johnson, 67, Fort Wayne, wanted on a warrant. 12:15 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 2000 block of John Williams Boulevard. 12:40 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 2000 block of Sanders Lane. 12:58 a.m. Alarm sounding at the Dollar General store on 16th Street. It...
Needmore Elementary hosting $1 hat day to benefit Agape House

BEDFORD – From Jan. 17-20, students at Needmore Elementary School will have the opportunity to pay $1 to wear hat throughout the school day, with proceeds going to benefit Bedford’s Agape Kids House. Agape Kids House provides safe and supportive temporary placement in Lawrence County for children awaiting...
Police: Indy man drove to Morristown to throw nails into driveways of homes with Trump flags

MORRISTOWN, Ind. — The Morristown Police Department claim that an Indianapolis man has been driving out to Morristown since August to throw nails, screws, and other metal fasteners into the driveways of strangers who flew Pro-Trump and Anti-Biden flags and signs. Residents first started reporting finding the metal fasteners in their driveway at the beginning […]
Ryan McCauley is District 3 Conservation Officer of the Year

INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Ryan McCauley has been selected as the 2022 District 3 Officer of the Year. District 3 includes Benton, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Warren, and White counties. McCauley is assigned to Clinton County and has been a conservation officer since 2014. In...
Bull Dogs overpower Stars

COLUMBUS – Columbus North celebrated Senior Night with a dominating 71-6 victory over Bedford North Lawrence during high school wrestling action on Thursday night. BNL’s only win was a forfeit to Jayden Johnson at 120 pounds. The Stars will compete in the sectional at Southridge on Jan. 28.
Storm warning for Hancock, Madison counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 3 p.m. Thursday for portions of Hancock and Madison counties, including the communities of Markleville, Wilkinson and Maxwell. Movement is northeast at 45 mph. Main concern is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. 2:55 p.m. 1:55 p.m. A severe...
New tiny house community built for seniors in Shoals

SHOALS – A once neglected trailer park in Shoals has been turned into a new tiny home community for adults 55 and older. Four homes have been built by Tedrow Properties with plans to construct seven more, according to information from Southern Indiana Business Report. Bob Tedrow of Shoals...
