Read full article on original website
Related
myaustinminnesota.com
Two people injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 90 in Freeborn County Tuesday morning
Two people were injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on westbound Interstate 90 in Freeborn County Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van being driven by 32-year old Elizabeth Jolene Adams of Osage, Iowa was westbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning when she lost control of the vehicle on the snow and ice-covered road, entered the ditch and rolled near milepost 166 in Hayward Township.
KAAL-TV
2 Cerro Gordo County residents among 3 Iowans injured in two-vehicle I-90 crash
(ABC 6 News) – A crash on I-90 in Martin County early Tuesday morning left three Iowans injured including two from Cerro Gordo County. The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said around 12:30 a.m., a Dodge van and a Peterbilt semi were both traveling westbound on I-90 when they collided near milepost 112 between Blue Earth and Fairmont.
KAAL-TV
Northwood woman pleads not guilty to July 2022 fatal crash
(ABC 6 News) – A Northwood, IA woman charged with homicide from following a July 2022 crash has entered a not guilty plea. Maggie Jo Harvey is charged with 2-counts of homicide by vehicle – operating under the influence, and one count of child endangerment resulting in death.
Southern Minnesota News
No injuries in James Ave fire
No one was injured in a fire Thursday morning in Mankato. Mankato Public Safety responded at 6:15 a.m. to a report of a structure fire at 333 James Ave. Upon arrival, crews located a fire in the basement and extinguished it. There was one occupant who was able to safely...
Slick Conditions Likely Contributed to Injury Crash on I-90
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two women were injured in a crash this morning along a slippery section of I-90 in southeastern Minnesota. The State Patrol says 32-year-old Elizabeth Adams of Osage Iowa was driving a minivan west on the freeway in Freeborn County about 10 miles west of Austin around 8:30 AM when the crash occurred. The report on the incident says the minivan went into the ditch and rolled.
KEYC
Mankato home damaged by fire
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato home was damaged by fire this morning. Firefighters were called to the fire at 333 James Ave. at 6:15 a.m. for a basement fire. The lone occupant was able to exit the home safely after being alerted by smoke detectors. No one was injured.
KIMT
Warehouse damaged by fire Tuesday in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Fire caused significant damage at Vortex Cold Storage on Tuesday. Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police were called to the warehouse facility around 1:30 pm. Fire crews learned a small area of the roof, which was being repaired, had caught fire. Investigators say the roof insulation ignited due to a contractor heating the roof to repair leaks.
ktoe.com
Inmate Dies In Olmsted County Jail
(Rochester, MN) — An investigation is underway after an inmate died in the Olmsted County Jail in Rochester. Russell Simon Junior was discovered not breathing on Monday during a routine well-being check. Life-saving efforts were performed before the inmate was pronounced dead. Simon was being held on assault charges in the jail facility.
KAAL-TV
Rochester police, RFD respond to possible vehicle into home crash
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) and Rochester Fire Department (RFD) both responded to a report of a possible vehicle into home crash on Wednesday morning. The incident happened on the 3500 block of 15 Ave. NW in Rochester. A call into RPD came in just...
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Warning EXTENDED for parts of NE Iowa, SE Minnesota
The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until noon Thursday for counties in Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa amid a strengthening band of snow. Originally set to expire at 9am, Mower, Fillmore, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Howard, Chickasaw, Floyd, and Mitchell counties will now be under Winter Storm Warning until 12pm.
KIMT
Large snowfall recorded in Mason City
Just over 10 inches fell in Mason city over the night. KIMT News 3's Alek Lashomb is out in Mason City with what city plow drivers are asking from drivers.
KAAL-TV
‘No parking’ notice issued in downtown Rochester for early morning Sat-Tues due to snow removal
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester will be removing snow in the downtown area over the weekend into early next week from the recent winter storm. As a result, the city has issued a “no parking” notice for the early morning hours of 12:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. from Saturday, Jan. 21 through Tuesday, Jan. 24 so city crews can remove the snow.
KAAL-TV
Worth County semi driver involved in wrong-way fatal crash on I-80 in eastern Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – A Worth County semi driver was involved in a wrong-way fatal crash on I-80 in eastern Iowa early Saturday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), just after 3:00 a.m. a Honda vehicle driven by 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine from Bettendorf, Iowa, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 277 in Cedar County when she crashed head-on into a westbound traveling semi driven by 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa. Both vehicles came to a rest in the median.
Storm Update- Rochester Area Overnight Snow Totals
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester and surrounding communities in southeast Minnesota remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 3 p.m. Thursday. The warning took effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Rochester was predicted to receive 5-8 inches of snow with pockets in Fillmore and Winona Counties told to expect between 6 and 9 inches of new snow.
FireRescue1
Minn. EMS providers, FFs followed by armed man conducting 'bomb drill'
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Around 3 a.m. Monday, Rochester firefighters and Mayo Clinic EMS providers were responding to a call about a child having trouble breathing when they saw an armed man who later told police he was practicing a “bomb drill.”. When police officers arrived on the scene,...
KEYC
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The owner of multiple restaurants in southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. The Minnesota Department of Revenue says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing both sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las...
KAAL-TV
A look at snow totals
Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
KAAL-TV
New Rochester resident’s death attributed to overdose
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man who moved to the city only days ago died after a probable overdose Wednesday night, according to police. According to the RPD, police were called to the 4000 block of Starling Lane SE at about 10:54 p.m. by the man’s roommate, where they found the roommate performing CPR on the unresponsive, 30-year-old victim.
KIMT
Woman pleads not guilty for Worth County collision that killed two
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a Worth County collision that killed two people. Maggie Jo Harvey, 24 of Northwood, is now set to stand trial beginning March 1 for two counts of homicide by vehicle and one count of child endangerment resulting in death.
Mower County Sheriff Cleared from Conduct Concern, Health Issues
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik is back on the job. Sandvik had announced last November that was temporarily stepping away from his post to address what he described as a variety of medical issues. Mower County Administrator Trish Harren also announced the county had retained outside counsel to investigate a conduct concern reported in mid-November involving Sandvick.
Comments / 0