Police Beat for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A 35-year-old Iuka man was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies Wednesday night for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Ryan McCarty of Front Street was taken into custody following a traffic stop at Church and Country Acres Drive.
Carbondale facing charges after police respond to robbery, chase down a street
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces charges after police officers responded to a business Wednesday afternoon for a report of a robbery in progress. Officers responded to a business in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue at 4:54 p.m. Police learned the suspect entered the business...
Fire destroys vacant rural Salem home
A fire destroyed a vacant home in the Dolores Reed estate at 5000 England Road southeast of Salem late Wednesday night. Salem Firemen say they could see the fire from the south side of Salem when heading to the scene. Assistant Fire Chief Bill Fulton says the home was 1,400 feet down a long narrow driveway. Water was hauled to England Road with a long fire hose taking the water to the burning home.
Salem man pleads guilty to eight car burglaries
A 19-year-old Salem man has pleaded guilty to eight car burglaries on a single night in Salem last September. Branden Powell of South Franklin was placed on 30 months second chance probation, with drug and alcohol evaluation as well as recommended treatment and abstention with random testing. He was also ordered to complete 30 hours of public service work. A February 21st hearing has been set to determine restitution.
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 18th, 2023
A 25-year-old Kinmundy woman has been arrested by Salem Police for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of adult use cannabis and no mandatory auto insurance. Brittany Knavel of Meachum Road was initially involved in a traffic stop at South Broadway and Lake around 2:30 Wednesday morning. After probable cause was found to search the vehicle, police say they found several grams of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and meth residue, along with an unloaded shotgun hidden in a duffle bag.
Two wanted after shots fired in downtown Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people are wanted by police after shots were fired in downtown Carbondale. It happened just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday outside of a business in the 200 block of West Main Street. Carbondale Police say they were monitoring a large crowd when the first set...
Cottage Hills Woman Charged With Felony Motor Vehicle Offenses
BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police on Thursday announced a woman has been charged in Madison County Circuit Court with one felony count of offenses related to a motor vehicle. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your...
One person shot in confrontation in Carbondale
A Carbondale juvenile is recovering after being shot during an argument Tuesday. Carbondale Police say they were notified of a shooting victim being taken to Memorial Hospital just before 6:00 yesterday (Tuesday) evening. Investigators say the shooting happened during a confrontation in the 200 block of Lake Heights Avenue, and...
Alton Police investigate Tuesday night gunfire
Alton Police are investigating what was reported as gunshots near the Christian Hill area Tuesday night. According to information provided by the police department, they received a report of people fighting and gunshots being fired in the 1,300 block of State Street just after 6pm. That area is near Olin Park, not far from 9th Street.
Possible mass overdose sends several people to hospital at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois.
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 31 year old James L. McWhorter of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for theft. James was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 42 year old Dustin L. Gent of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for contempt. Dustin posted bond and was released.
Shooting investigated along I-70 ramp near Jennings
Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon along an Interstate 70 ramp near Jennings.
Man accused of fleeing Shelby Co. deputy, having meth
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man from Clay County is facing charges in Shelby County after prosecutors said he led authorities on a chase and had methamphetamine on his person on Tuesday. Johnny Fender of Flora is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine (a Class 3 felony) and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude […]
Suspect in fatal shooting in custody following manhunt
The man authorities say is responsible for a double homicide at a home north of Pacific earlier this month was transported Monday evening to the Franklin County Adult Detention Center after he was arrested Sunday following a car chase in St. Louis. Timothy J. Kalter, 41, of St. Louis, was...
2023 01/24 – Rodney C. Tate
Rodney C. Tate passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia surrounded by his family. Rodney was born on October 14, 1935, in Centralia to Ivan and Dora (DeSelms) Tate, who both preceded him in death. He married Marilyn (Sessions) Tate on January 14, 1957.
Lane Closures Announced On I-270 In Madison County Beginning Saturday
GRANITE CITY - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the closure of the inside lane of westbound I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Drive in Missouri beginning at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, weather permitting. This work is needed to do survey work and the lane is expected to be opened by 9:00 p.m.
Centralia issues boil order for South East part of town
Due to a water main break, a boil order has been issued for the following area:. Please contact the Centralia Public Works Department with any questions or concerns.
Hillsboro man found dead, self-inflicted gunshot wound
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCCU) — A Hillsboro man was found dead in a wooded area on Monday afternoon. Benjamin D. Leible, 25, was pronounced dead at 4:12 pm on Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner. The Montgomery County Coroner says Hillsboro police were investigating an illegal sale or transfer of...
Rural Odin man charged with theft from Domino’s Pizza in Salem
A 30-year-old rural Odin man has been charged in Marion County Court in connection with the felony theft of money from Domino’s Pizza in Salem. Stephen Kantner of Delmar Avenue was picked up by Salem Police while he was in Salem on Monday. Police had been looking for him since last October.
IDOC: Testing back on substance discovered in Hillsboro prison
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — An unknown substance that caused a scare at a state prison in Hillsboro on Wednesday was determined to be non-hazardous, officials with the Illinois Department of Corrections said on Thursday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for IDOC, said preliminary tests performed on the substance found at Graham Correctional Center came back […]
