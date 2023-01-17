A 25-year-old Kinmundy woman has been arrested by Salem Police for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of adult use cannabis and no mandatory auto insurance. Brittany Knavel of Meachum Road was initially involved in a traffic stop at South Broadway and Lake around 2:30 Wednesday morning. After probable cause was found to search the vehicle, police say they found several grams of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and meth residue, along with an unloaded shotgun hidden in a duffle bag.

SALEM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO