San Francisco, CA

Brittney Griner Takes Part in Phoenix MLK Day March with Her Wife: 'I'm Glad to Be Home'

The Phoenix Mercury center wore a big smile while posing with fans just weeks after being released from a Russian prison Brittney Griner enjoyed the freedom of walking in tribute to Martin Luther King Jnr. on Monday. The WNBA star, 32, who was released from a Russian penal colony on Dec. 8, took part in a march in Pheonix, Arizona alongside her wife, Cherelle Griner. "Glad to be home," Griner told fans during the event, reported local NBC affiliate KPNX. The Phoenix Mercury center was also spotted riding...
PHOENIX, AZ
WWD

Nancy Pelosi Suits Up in Warriors Blue for NBA Title Celebration at White House With Steph Curry

Nancy Pelosi joined her fellow politicians at The White House on Tuesday to welcome The Golden State Warriors. For the occasion acknowledging the San Francisco-based NBA team, the California Congresswoman and former Speaker of the House (who represents the 11th congressional district in San Francisco) wore a royal blue peak lapel pants suit with a beige crewneck undershirt. To accessorize the look, Pelosi wore one of her signature pearl necklaces with matching pearl statement earrings. American flag and Ukraine flag pins adorned her left lapel.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsGraceland Mansion Through the Years: Elvis Presley's Iconic Home,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner's Relationship Timeline

WNBA star Brittney Griner wed Cherelle Griner in June 2019 Brittney and Cherelle Griner have supported each other through thick and thin. The WNBA star and her wife got engaged in August 2018 and tied the knot one year later. However, they had met years earlier, having attended the same college, Baylor University. Cherelle has always showed her support for Brittney's career highs, and she's shown herself to be equally dedicated to her wife during some of her most difficult moments, including when Brittney was recently detained in Russia...
ARIZONA STATE
People

Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Gets Engaged During Team Trip to Paris: 'Hell Yeah!'

The Bulls power forward popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Sherry in front of teammates ahead of the 2023 NBA Paris Game Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. is engaged! The 25-year-old NBA player proposed to his longtime love Sherry during the team's trip to Paris for the 2023 NBA Paris Game on Thursday. The Bulls shared a video of the special moment on Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption, "Engaged in Paris ❤️💍🇫🇷 Congrats to @therea1djones & his fiancée, Sherry, on their engagement!" The sweet video...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Steph Curry sends Joe Biden clear Brittney Griner message

The Golden State Warriors, the reigning NBA champions, visited President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday to celebrate the franchise’s most recent championship. While speaking to media at the event, All-Star guard Steph Curry thanked President Biden for bringing WNBA superstar Brittney Griner home from Russian custody.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

