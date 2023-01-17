Read full article on original website
France asks Burkina Faso to clarify troop departure reports
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says he is awaiting “clarifications” from Burkina Faso’s new junta leader following a report saying authorities in the West African country ordered hundreds of French troops to leave within a month. Macron said during a news conference in Paris on Saturday that the message from Burkina Faso were “confusing” with junta leader Ibrahim Traore away from the capital, Ouagadougou. Burkina Faso’s national broadcaster, RTB, reported Saturday that the junta government had decided Wednesday to end the French military presence in the country. Macron urged caution in reacting to the report, citing Russia’s possible interference and the need to make sure that there was no “manipulation” of information.
Greece expanding border wall, calls for EU help on migration
FERES, Greece (AP) — An official in Greece says the country has prevented around 260,000 migrants from entering illegally in 2022 and arrested 1,500 traffickers. A Greek minister was speaking Saturday to ambassadors from other European Union countries plus Switzerland and the United Kingdom Saturday as he guided them to a still expanding border wall in the country’s northeast. Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos told the envoys that “countries of first reception” such as Greece can’t bear by themselves the numbers of migrants. Greece is expanding the existing 27-kilometer (17-mile) steel border wall to eventually cover most of the 192-kilometer (120-mile) land border with Turkey.
Chief diplomats boycott Libya-hosted Arab League meeting
CAIRO (AP) — A handful of Arab chief diplomats have met in the Libyan capital in a gathering boycotted by powerful foreign ministers who argued that the mandate of the Tripoli-based government has ended. Five of the 22 member states of the Arab League sent their foreign ministers to the periodic, consultative meeting Sunday. They included the chief diplomats of neighboring Algeria and Tunisia, local media reported. Others sent their envoys to the meeting in Tripoli. Among those boycotting was Egypt, which questioned the legitimacy of Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Dbeibah’s government after Libya’s east-based parliament appointed a rival premier last year. The foreign ministers of Gulf monarchies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also did not attend.
Kishida prioritizes arms buildup, reversing low birthrate
TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan faces the severest security environment in the region since the end of World War II. He pledged Monday to push a military buildup under a newly adopted security strategy as well as tackle rapidly declining births. Kishida’s government in December adopted key security and defense reforms, including a counterstrike capability that breaks from the country’s exclusively self-defense-only postwar principle. Japan says the current deployment of missile interceptors is insufficient to defend it from rapid weapons advancement in China and North Korea. In his policy speech opening this year’s parliamentary session, Kishida said active diplomacy should be prioritized, but it requires “defense power to back it up.”
In Senegal, Yellen talks about future of US-Africa relations
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is visiting Senegal with a message about the future of U.S.-Africa relations. Yellen later will visit Zambia and South Africa on her 10-day trip. Yellen’s biggest speech came Friday at a business incubator and co-working space in Senegal’s capital that provides credit and technical assistance to young and female entrepreneurs. Yellen shared a wide-ranging vision of Africa’s potential business ventures with the U.S. and how the U.S. has already invested in the continent. In South Africa, Yellen will tour a Ford assembly plant to showcase successful examples of U.S.-Africa economic relations. Yellen says China needs to provide meaningful debt relief and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has hurt Africa’s economy.
Lavrov says West prevented negotiations to end Ukraine war
PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Moscow was willing to negotiate with Ukraine in the early months of the war but the U.S. and other Western nations advised Kyiv against it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday. Lavrov’s remarks on a visit to South Africa were similar to those...
Former Wagner commander seeking asylum in Norway apprehended by police
OSLO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who recently fled to Norway has been apprehended by police, an official said on Monday. "He is apprehended ... and we are considering whether to seek a court's decision for internment," Police Lawyer Line Isaksen told Reuters, declining to give further details.
Turkish Muslims protest Quran-burning in Sweden
ISTANBUL (AP) — Outrage over a Quran-burning protest in Sweden produced a second day of protests in Turkey. Some 250 people gathered outside the Swedish Consulate in Istanbul, where a photo of Danish anti-Islam activist Rasmus Paludan was set on fire. Paludan burned Islam’s holy book outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Saturday, sparking protests in Istanbul and Ankara that night. Participants in Sunday’s event carried a banner that said “We condemn Sweden’s state-supported Islamophobia.” A sign on a window of the Swedish Consulate read, “We do not share that book-burning idiot’s view.” The protests have renewed concerns about Turkey holding up Sweden and Finland’s bid to join NATO.
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
PARIS (AP) — France and Germany have commemorated the 60th anniversary of their post-World War II friendship treaty by committing to “unwavering support” for Ukraine and to strengthening the European Union. The German government’s entire Cabinet was in Paris for joint meetings with their French counterparts on Sunday. The war in Ukraine has exposed strategy differences between the two countries, notably over energy and future military investments. Speaking during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron said he has asked his defense minister to “work on” the idea of sending Leclerc battle tanks to Ukraine. Scholz didn’t comment on whether Germany would agree to provide its Leopard 2 tanks.
Nearly 220 million people in Pakistan without power after countrywide outage
A nationwide power outage in Pakistan left nearly 220 million people without electricity on Monday, threatening to cause havoc in the South Asian nation already grappling with fuel shortages in the winter months. The country’s Ministry of Energy said in a statement the country’s National Grid went down at 7.34...
US confirmed country’s first case of Covid-19 three years ago Friday
Friday marks three years since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in the United States. The virus still has not settled into a predictable pattern, Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s technical lead for the Covid-19 response, said this week. “We didn’t need to have this level of...
Italy’s Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has arrived Sunday in Algeria for a two-day visit as the two nations look to build up a strategic partnership and Italy works to further wean itself off Russian energy. Algeria’s state television announced Meloni’s arrival with neither photos nor fanfare on Sunday. She was greeted by Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane. Algeria has replaced Russia as Italy’s No. 1 energy supplier, and Rome is looking to boost that partnership. However, topics such as naval construction, cars and start-ups were said to be on Meloni’s agenda, a sign the two countries might deeper their cooperation. Meloni is scheduled to meet Monday with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
China rings in Year of Rabbit with most COVID rules lifted
BEIJING (AP) — People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago. The Lunar New Year is...
Overflow at China dam sweeps away people; 2 dead, 7 missing
BEIJING (AP) — Torrents of water spilling over a river dam in central China have swept away several people at the start of the Lunar New Year holiday. Local authorities said seven were still missing Monday, two people died and 10 were rescued. The search was continuing. The water rose rapidly before it overtopped the Sanmenxia dam in Henan province, sweeping away people who had gathered below for photographs. Emergency officials said the incident was under investigation and advised visitors to “pay attention to personal safety during the holiday period.” The dam on the Yellow River was completed in 1960 and has been troubled by sediment buildup. That has caused flooding and complaints about the dam’s design and management.
EU plans more Iran sanctions; won't list Revolutionary Guard
BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union is set Monday to impose sanctions on several more Iranian officials suspected of playing a role in the crackdown on protesters, but won't add the Islamic Republic's Revolutionary Guard to the EU's terror group blacklist. The 27-nation bloc has already imposed...
EU lawmakers to vote on tighter crypto, ESG rules for banks
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Banks would have to set aside a punitive amount of capital to cover holdings of cryptoassets under a draft law due to be voted on by lawmakers on Tuesday.
Egypt frees businessman, son after 2 years of detention
CAIRO (AP) — Family members say Egyptian authorities have released a prominent businessman and his son after more than two years in pre-trial detention while officials investigated possible terrorism-related charges. Safwan Thabet, founder and former CEO of dairy and juice producer Juhayna Food Industries, and his son Seif el-Din Thabet, walked free late Saturday. State-run media also reported their release but there was no official comment. Authorities arrested Safwan Thabet in December 2020, and he remained in detention pending an investigation into accusations that he helped fund a terrorist group — a reference to the the Muslim Brotherhood, which Egypt banned as a terrorist organization. His son, Seif, was detained two months later on the same charges.
Lights out in Pakistan as energy-saving move backfires
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Much of Pakistan was left without power for several hours on Monday morning as an energy-saving measure by the government backfired. The outage spread panic and raised questions about the cash-strapped government’s handling of the country’s economic crisis. Electricity was turned off across Pakistan...
Bali welcomes back 1st flight from China as COVID rules ease
DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — A direct flight from China landed in Indonesia’s resort island of Bali for the first time in nearly three years on Sunday after the route was suspended due to the pandemic. At least 210 people were on board the chartered plane operated by Indonesia’s...
Treasury to designate Wagner transnational criminal group
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department will impose additional sanctions on the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, that has been aiding Russia’s military in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced Friday that Treasury will designate Wagner as a significant transnational criminal organization in the coming days. The White House also released images of Russia taking delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea that it said was intended to help bolster Wagner forces as they fight side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine. The White House has increasingly expressed alarm about Wagner’s growing involvement in the war as it has been particularly active in the intense fighting in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.
