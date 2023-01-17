Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Berkeley County special DUI prosecutor pleads guilty to unlawful conduct towards child
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A former special DUI prosecutor for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office accused of assaulting his children in October of 2021 pleaded guilty to three counts of unlawful conduct towards a child. Justin Mims, who was hired as the first full-time special DUI prosecutor for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in […]
Horry County Coroner’s Office identifies 29-year-old found dead in missing person investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified a 29-year-old who was found dead as part of a missing person investigation. Corey Adam Soles, 29, of Chadbourn, North Carolina, was found dead Monday in the 3700 block of Green Sea Road, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Soles was […]
WMBF
Man charged with killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach councilman, undergoing mental evaluation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The man accused of killing his mother, father and cousin is undergoing a mental evaluation. Ronald Hazzard, the public defender for Matthew Dewitt, confirmed the information and said no new court date has been scheduled for his client until an evaluation is complete. He added...
wpde.com
Bond set for teen in deadly Horry Co. missing person investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Bond was set Thursday morning for a teenager arrested Wednesday in a deadly missing persons investigation. Police have made another arrest in connection to an ongoing investigation after a person was found dead in Horry County. A man who was wanted by police, 18-year-old...
Murrells Inlet woman pleads guilty to obstruction of justice in 2019 death of husband who was found under Myrtle Beach property
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Murrells Inlet woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to obstruction of justice connected to the 2019 death of her husband. The Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Irene Killen Clodfelter, 78, pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice “without a recommendation from prosecutors or any negotiation.” Hubert Clodfelter was […]
WMBF
Lawsuit: Horry County police wrongfully arrest man, leave dead deer on back of truck
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new lawsuit claims the Horry County Police Department wrongfully arrested a man last year and left a dead deer on a new mattress he was moving on his truck. Court documents show plaintiff Christopher Gosnell filed suit against the county on Jan. 12 for...
wfxb.com
Woman And Three Minors Arrested In Missing Person Case After Body Found
A woman and three minors were arrested in regards to a missing person report. The person was reported missing last Tuesday and was found dead Monday afternoon in the Galivants Ferry area. Investigators revealed the case involves an assault. 40-year-old, Samantha Watts, was taken into custody Monday night in connection...
WMBF
4th arrest made in death of Florence man allegedly kidnapped, held in dog kennel
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A fourth person has been charged after a Florence man was allegedly shot after being kidnapped and held inside a dog kennel last year. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Brittany Nichol Caraway was arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping in the death of Trey Lee Montrose.
wpde.com
Man accused of killing NC woman he met online arrested by Myrtle Beach police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. has arrested a man accused of killing a North Carolina woman he met online, according to the Wilmington Police Dept. William Haven Hicks is in custody and has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and...
WMBF
N.C. man found dead in Horry County after being reported missing; 5 charged
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have identified a North Carolina man who was found dead after being reported missing earlier this month. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the body of 29-year-old Corey Adam Soles, of Chadbourn, was found on Jan. 16 in the area of Green Sea Road in Galivants Ferry.
WMBF
Deputies searching for suspect in Florence County armed robbery
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating an armed robbery in the Pee Dee on Wednesday. Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office told WMBF News the incident happened at the Healthy Food Store on Elijah Ludd Road around 12:30 p.m. and the suspect fled the scene heading towards Cashua Drive.
WMBF
Coroner: 28-year-old Myrtle Beach man victim of fatal Hwy 17 crash
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 28-year-old Myrtle Beach man walking across Highway 17 died after being struck by a car Thursday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched around 7 a.m. to Highway 17 Bypass and Coventry Boulevard, closing lanes to traffic for hours.
local21news.com
South Carolina first responder answers deadly hit-and-run call that killed loved one
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — First responder Lisa Marie LaBianca said she was working last Monday night when she got a call about a deadly hit-and-run. When I was at work, honestly when I got the car. You know, I just thought maybe it was a question from another call that I ran. And when I started hearing the information. I had to take a second. My captain had to take over on the phone because I was shaking. It was not a call that I expected to get," said LaBianca.
Man accused of stealing quarters from Mount Pleasant car wash, threatening victim
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing charges after police said he stole quarters and threatened a person while at a Mount Pleasant car wash. It happened Tuesday afternoon at the Wando Wash off North Highway 17. A victim told officers that the suspect, 31-year-old Tyler Mitchum, broke into a coin-operated machine while […]
Man arrested on outstanding warrant for murder in Florence, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Monday in Florence in connection with the shooting death of Tony Michael Smoot, according to the City of Florence Police Department. Va’Deljima Roy Smoot was arrested on outstanding warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said. It happened on Jan. 8 […]
WMBF
SCHP identifies possible suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run involving pedestrian in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers have identified the type of vehicle they are looking for in a deadly hit-and-run case in Florence. The agency sent out a flyer stating they are looking for a 2002 to 2009 GMC Envoy in connection to the crash. The color of the SUV is unknown, but the vehicle should have damage to the passenger side headlight area.
WMBF
1 in custody, 1 wanted in ongoing Horry County police investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -A woman wanted by the Horry County Police Department is in custody, according to online booking records. Online booking records show Samantha Watts, 40, of Green Sea, was taken into custody late Monday night. The Horry County Police Department said Sunday that Samantha Watts and 19-year-old...
WMBF
‘We need to make a difference’: Myrtle Beach police chief pushes for harsher fentanyl laws in S.C.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach police chief made a trip to Columbia on Thursday where she pleaded with lawmakers to pass stricter laws for those who bring fentanyl into communities throughout South Carolina. Chief Amy Prock, along with several other people from across the state, spoke during...
Man accused of robbing 2 vape stores in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have arrested a man who they say is suspected of robbing two vape stores in Florence in the past week. Daniel Hires Jr., 38, allegedly jumped over a counter and got into a fight on Saturday while robbing the 101 Vape Tobacco and Vape on Pamplico Highway, Florence police said. […]
WMBF
Tabor City man arrested in connection to fatal shooting
CLARENDON, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and Horry County Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to a fatal shooting in Clarendon that occurred on Jan. 9. “At approximately 8:45 pm, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2500 block of M M Ray Road,...
