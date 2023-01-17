ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Former Berkeley County special DUI prosecutor pleads guilty to unlawful conduct towards child

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A former special DUI prosecutor for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office accused of assaulting his children in October of 2021 pleaded guilty to three counts of unlawful conduct towards a child. Justin Mims, who was hired as the first full-time special DUI prosecutor for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Bond set for teen in deadly Horry Co. missing person investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Bond was set Thursday morning for a teenager arrested Wednesday in a deadly missing persons investigation. Police have made another arrest in connection to an ongoing investigation after a person was found dead in Horry County. A man who was wanted by police, 18-year-old...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Murrells Inlet woman pleads guilty to obstruction of justice in 2019 death of husband who was found under Myrtle Beach property

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Murrells Inlet woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to obstruction of justice connected to the 2019 death of her husband. The Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Irene Killen Clodfelter, 78, pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice “without a recommendation from prosecutors or any negotiation.” Hubert Clodfelter was […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WMBF

Deputies searching for suspect in Florence County armed robbery

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating an armed robbery in the Pee Dee on Wednesday. Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office told WMBF News the incident happened at the Healthy Food Store on Elijah Ludd Road around 12:30 p.m. and the suspect fled the scene heading towards Cashua Drive.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Coroner: 28-year-old Myrtle Beach man victim of fatal Hwy 17 crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 28-year-old Myrtle Beach man walking across Highway 17 died after being struck by a car Thursday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched around 7 a.m. to Highway 17 Bypass and Coventry Boulevard, closing lanes to traffic for hours.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
local21news.com

South Carolina first responder answers deadly hit-and-run call that killed loved one

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — First responder Lisa Marie LaBianca said she was working last Monday night when she got a call about a deadly hit-and-run. When I was at work, honestly when I got the car. You know, I just thought maybe it was a question from another call that I ran. And when I started hearing the information. I had to take a second. My captain had to take over on the phone because I was shaking. It was not a call that I expected to get," said LaBianca.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

SCHP identifies possible suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run involving pedestrian in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers have identified the type of vehicle they are looking for in a deadly hit-and-run case in Florence. The agency sent out a flyer stating they are looking for a 2002 to 2009 GMC Envoy in connection to the crash. The color of the SUV is unknown, but the vehicle should have damage to the passenger side headlight area.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 in custody, 1 wanted in ongoing Horry County police investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -A woman wanted by the Horry County Police Department is in custody, according to online booking records. Online booking records show Samantha Watts, 40, of Green Sea, was taken into custody late Monday night. The Horry County Police Department said Sunday that Samantha Watts and 19-year-old...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man accused of robbing 2 vape stores in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have arrested a man who they say is suspected of robbing two vape stores in Florence in the past week. Daniel Hires Jr., 38, allegedly jumped over a counter and got into a fight on Saturday while robbing the 101 Vape Tobacco and Vape on Pamplico Highway, Florence police said. […]
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Tabor City man arrested in connection to fatal shooting

CLARENDON, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and Horry County Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to a fatal shooting in Clarendon that occurred on Jan. 9. “At approximately 8:45 pm, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2500 block of M M Ray Road,...
TABOR CITY, NC

