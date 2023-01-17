Read full article on original website
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times
Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
Secret Service Treatment of Biden Compared to Trump Raises Questions
Fox News has recently reported that the U.S. Secret Service is prepared to hand over information about visitors to Biden's Delaware home if asked by Congress.
Former Trump aide John McEntee appears before grand jury on Trump-related investigations
Former Trump White House aide John McEntee appeared on Friday before a grand jury on Trump-related investigations at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC. McEntee had been subpoenaed by the Justice Department as part of its sprawling probe, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN. He identified himself when approached by a CNN reporter but was pulled away by his attorney. McEntee was spotted entering the grand jury room on Friday morning.
Pompeo alleges Haley plotted with Kushner and Ivanka Trump to try to become vice president
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claims in his upcoming memoir that former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley plotted with former President Donald Trump‘s daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner to try to become Trump’s vice president, according to an excerpt of the book obtained by CNN. Pompeo,...
Manchin says it’s a ‘mistake’ for White House to want Democrats to address debt ceiling without GOP
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Sunday that it’s a “mistake” for the White House to want Democrats to deal with the debt ceiling without negotiating with congressional Republicans. “I think it’s a mistake because we have to negotiate. This is a democracy that we...
Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine announces he’s running for reelection in 2024
Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia announced Friday that he’s running for reelection in 2024. “I have been really grappling with what to do with respect to my time in the Senate, and I’m very happy to announce that I’m going to run for a third term in the Senate,” he told reporters at an event in Richmond, Virginia.
West Virginia university leaders decry concealed carry bill
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia university leaders are urging lawmakers to reconsider a bill advancing in the state legislature that would allow for the concealed carry of firearms on college campuses. A letter sent to lawmakers Friday by the presidents of West Virginia State University, Concord University and Shepherd University expressed “deep concern” over the legislation. The bill passed the Senate Judiciary Committee this week and is now on second reading in the full Senate. The presidents of West Virginia University and Marshall University — the state’s two largest institutions of higher learning — have also sent a letter speaking out against the legislation.
Lead Supreme Court investigator on Dobbs leak makes clear she spoke to all nine justices
The Supreme Court marshal who investigated last year’s leak of a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade has revealed that she spoke to all nine justices and found nothing to implicate them or their spouses. Friday’s remarks by Marshal Gail Curley come after the court’s investigative report on the...
Justice Department investigating Abbott baby formula plant
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the Abbott Laboratories infant formula plant in Michigan that was shut down for months last year due to contamination, the company confirmed. The factory’s closure in February 2022 was a key cause of a nationwide baby formula shortage that...
