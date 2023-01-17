ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Related
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Victor

Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times

Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
WILMINGTON, DE
KEYT

Former Trump aide John McEntee appears before grand jury on Trump-related investigations

Former Trump White House aide John McEntee appeared on Friday before a grand jury on Trump-related investigations at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC. McEntee had been subpoenaed by the Justice Department as part of its sprawling probe, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN. He identified himself when approached by a CNN reporter but was pulled away by his attorney. McEntee was spotted entering the grand jury room on Friday morning.
WASHINGTON, DC
KEYT

West Virginia university leaders decry concealed carry bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia university leaders are urging lawmakers to reconsider a bill advancing in the state legislature that would allow for the concealed carry of firearms on college campuses. A letter sent to lawmakers Friday by the presidents of West Virginia State University, Concord University and Shepherd University expressed “deep concern” over the legislation. The bill passed the Senate Judiciary Committee this week and is now on second reading in the full Senate. The presidents of West Virginia University and Marshall University — the state’s two largest institutions of higher learning — have also sent a letter speaking out against the legislation.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
KEYT

Justice Department investigating Abbott baby formula plant

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the Abbott Laboratories infant formula plant in Michigan that was shut down for months last year due to contamination, the company confirmed. The factory’s closure in February 2022 was a key cause of a nationwide baby formula shortage that...
STURGIS, MI

