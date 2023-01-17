CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia university leaders are urging lawmakers to reconsider a bill advancing in the state legislature that would allow for the concealed carry of firearms on college campuses. A letter sent to lawmakers Friday by the presidents of West Virginia State University, Concord University and Shepherd University expressed “deep concern” over the legislation. The bill passed the Senate Judiciary Committee this week and is now on second reading in the full Senate. The presidents of West Virginia University and Marshall University — the state’s two largest institutions of higher learning — have also sent a letter speaking out against the legislation.

