Saint Peter, MN

stthomas.edu

St. Thomas Announces Record-Breaking, $75 Million Gift for Multiuse Arena

The Lee and Penny Anderson Arena will be the new home for Tommies hockey and basketball, further elevating the university as a leading Division I national Catholic university. The single largest monetary gift ever given to a Minnesota university will bring hockey onto campus for the first time at the University of St. Thomas – and the state’s college basketball fans will have a new venue to visit as well.
SAINT PAUL, MN
gustavus.edu

Women’s Hoops Nets Season-High 91 Points Over St. Olaf

SAINT PETER, Minn. — The Gustavus women’s basketball team put up a season-high 91 points against St. Olaf on Wednesday night, cruising past the Oles 91-44 for the MIAC victory. Four Gusties scored double digits, helping the team improve to 13-2 overall and 10-2 in the conference. Anna...
SAINT PETER, MN
mprnews.org

4th snowiest winter so far in the Twin Cities

We’re counting snowfall by the foot this winter. As of midday Thursday, more than 4 feet of snow — 52.1 inches — had been tallied at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this season, making it the fourth snowiest winter in the region to date. We’ve already passed our annual season snowfall average of 51.2 inches!
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino

There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Storm drops more than a half-foot of snow on parts of Minnesota

Another week, another winter storm in Minnesota. Parts of the state were digging out from more than a half-foot of snow Thursday, and winter storm warnings and advisories remained in effect across much of southern and eastern Minnesota through Thursday afternoon. It's the sixth winter storm in seven weeks across...
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities

© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Government Technology

Concordia University, St. Paul Creates Separate Division for Online Programs

(TNS) — Concordia University, St. Paul has created separate divisions for its on-campus and online programs in hopes of doubling total enrollment over the next 10 years. The private university now has nearly 4,000 fully online students and 1,600 who primarily take classes in-person. In order to reach 10,000, school leaders hope to take a greater share of the online market in Minnesota and across the nation and world.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KEYC

Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The owner of multiple restaurants in southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. The Minnesota Department of Revenue says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing both sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las...
NEW ULM, MN
hot967.fm

Winter Storm Watch For Wednesday

A winter storm is in the forecast for tomorrow night for parts of Minnesota. The National Weather Service reports that heavy snowfall is on the way and will cover the southern and southwestern region of the state. The Winter Storm Watch does not cover the Twin Cities but includes Red Wing, Rochester, Mankato, and Faribault. Snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour on Wednesday night, and it will likely be wet and heavy snow.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Kowalski's coming to Southdale Center next year

EDINA, Minn. — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on Feb. 7, 2020. On Wednesday, Simon Property Group officials confirmed that Kowalski's Market is set to open at Edina's Southdale Center in 2024. The upscale grocery store headquartered in Woodbury will take over the 34,000 square feet left...
EDINA, MN
KARE 11

Grand Old Day to return this summer in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — For the first time since 2019, Grand Old Day will help kick off summer in St. Paul. After a three-year hiatus, the popular one-day street festival will return to Grand Avenue on June 4, 2023, according to a post on the event's Facebook page. Grand...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

St. Paul re-plowing apology, explanation offered from public works director

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul Public Works Director Sean Kershaw is just as upset as you are with the incomplete and insufficient re-plowing of the city’s streets. Kershaw published a social media apology to St. Paul residents on Wednesday, the morning after the first day of a snow removal and street plowing effort that falls between the early week rain and melting and the late week snow that’s on the way.
SAINT PAUL, MN

