Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota high school basketball top performers (Jan. 11-18)
Vote now: Who is the top frontcourt player in Minnesota boys high school basketball for 2022-23? Minnesota boys basketball scores SBLive's Minnesota high school boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 16) Vote now: Who is the top guard in Minnesota boys high school basketball for 2022-23? The following ...
stthomas.edu
St. Thomas Announces Record-Breaking, $75 Million Gift for Multiuse Arena
The Lee and Penny Anderson Arena will be the new home for Tommies hockey and basketball, further elevating the university as a leading Division I national Catholic university. The single largest monetary gift ever given to a Minnesota university will bring hockey onto campus for the first time at the University of St. Thomas – and the state’s college basketball fans will have a new venue to visit as well.
gustavus.edu
Women’s Hoops Nets Season-High 91 Points Over St. Olaf
SAINT PETER, Minn. — The Gustavus women’s basketball team put up a season-high 91 points against St. Olaf on Wednesday night, cruising past the Oles 91-44 for the MIAC victory. Four Gusties scored double digits, helping the team improve to 13-2 overall and 10-2 in the conference. Anna...
University of St. Thomas reveals plan to build new hockey, basketball arena in St. Paul
The University of St. Thomas has announced it has received a record $75 million donation from a private donor that will go towards building a multi-use, on-campus arena to host its basketball and hockey games. The Catholic university's athletic program, which made history when it moved from Division III to...
mprnews.org
4th snowiest winter so far in the Twin Cities
We’re counting snowfall by the foot this winter. As of midday Thursday, more than 4 feet of snow — 52.1 inches — had been tallied at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this season, making it the fourth snowiest winter in the region to date. We’ve already passed our annual season snowfall average of 51.2 inches!
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino
There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
mprnews.org
Storm drops more than a half-foot of snow on parts of Minnesota
Another week, another winter storm in Minnesota. Parts of the state were digging out from more than a half-foot of snow Thursday, and winter storm warnings and advisories remained in effect across much of southern and eastern Minnesota through Thursday afternoon. It's the sixth winter storm in seven weeks across...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities
© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
Gophers recruit Dennis Evans is ranked No. 11 in the country
Evans chose the Gophers in part due to Minnesota's winters allowing him to focus on basketball.
Government Technology
Concordia University, St. Paul Creates Separate Division for Online Programs
(TNS) — Concordia University, St. Paul has created separate divisions for its on-campus and online programs in hopes of doubling total enrollment over the next 10 years. The private university now has nearly 4,000 fully online students and 1,600 who primarily take classes in-person. In order to reach 10,000, school leaders hope to take a greater share of the online market in Minnesota and across the nation and world.
KEYC
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The owner of multiple restaurants in southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. The Minnesota Department of Revenue says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing both sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las...
hot967.fm
Winter Storm Watch For Wednesday
A winter storm is in the forecast for tomorrow night for parts of Minnesota. The National Weather Service reports that heavy snowfall is on the way and will cover the southern and southwestern region of the state. The Winter Storm Watch does not cover the Twin Cities but includes Red Wing, Rochester, Mankato, and Faribault. Snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour on Wednesday night, and it will likely be wet and heavy snow.
Guy’s Top South Dakota & Minnesota ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives’
Do you remember when nothing was happening in the year 2020 because of a worldwide virus? Well, South Dakota never stopped moving during this time. In fact, more people were visiting the state including the "Mayor Of Flavortown" Guy Fieri. Guy Fieri is known for his television shows on the...
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rochester and most of southern Minnesota until 3:00 PM on Thursday. You can see the hourly forecast and an interactive radar here and real-time road conditions are always available on our free app. Travel will be difficult this morning across the entire region.
Kowalski's coming to Southdale Center next year
EDINA, Minn. — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on Feb. 7, 2020. On Wednesday, Simon Property Group officials confirmed that Kowalski's Market is set to open at Edina's Southdale Center in 2024. The upscale grocery store headquartered in Woodbury will take over the 34,000 square feet left...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Snow totals top 8 inches in southern regions Thursday
(FOX 9) - With snow beginning around 1 a.m. Thursday for much of the central and southern regions of Minnesota, some areas received more snow than others. FOX 9 meteorologist Jennifer McDermed reports the Twin Cities metro has picked up 3-5 inches, with higher amounts to the southeast. Leading totals...
Grand Old Day to return this summer in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — For the first time since 2019, Grand Old Day will help kick off summer in St. Paul. After a three-year hiatus, the popular one-day street festival will return to Grand Avenue on June 4, 2023, according to a post on the event's Facebook page. Grand...
fox9.com
St. Paul re-plowing apology, explanation offered from public works director
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul Public Works Director Sean Kershaw is just as upset as you are with the incomplete and insufficient re-plowing of the city’s streets. Kershaw published a social media apology to St. Paul residents on Wednesday, the morning after the first day of a snow removal and street plowing effort that falls between the early week rain and melting and the late week snow that’s on the way.
You Will Not Believe This is Minnesota’s Loneliest City!
Do you feel lonely in the city you live in? Or is it just the winter blues? Well, there is actually a survey, which found the loneliest cities in America, and Minnesota made the list. And you will not believe which city it is!. So how do you figure out...
Comments / 0