westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News partnering with TJO to find forever homes for adoptable pets
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is excited to announce its new partnership with the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Shelter. Our employees voted to make TJO our station charity for 2023. Our own meteorologist Janna Brown volunteers there weekly and dug deeper into what TJO...
westernmassnews.com
Retired Chicopee Fire Department Chief Stephen Burkott passes away
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A retired fire chief with the Chicopee Fire Department has passed away. Chief Stephen Burkott served the City of Chicopee for 42 years. He retired as chief in 2015. “With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Retired Fire Chief Stephen Burkott,” the Chicopee Fire...
westernmassnews.com
Extended search continues for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The expanded search for a missing Brookfield woman resumed Wednesday in Worcester County. Law enforcement told Western Mass News that they officially ended their search Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. However, earlier on Wednesday, multiple agencies could be seen around town looking for 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Investigators...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Greenfield Police looking to end night shift patrols
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers after the Greenfield police chief announced that the department will be ending night shift patrols in February. The announcement took many by surprise at Wednesday night’s city council meeting, especially with the police department receiving a staffing grant last year. “What’s...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: tech help, free tax preparations, and health wellness clinic
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, Holyoke, Chicopee, and Northampton. Do you need help with using your computer, laptop, cell phone, or tablet? Ask the techs over at the Agawam Public Library. Tech volunteers will be at the library to answer your questions...
New surveillance photos of missing Brookfield woman released
BROOKFIELD, Mass — The Worcester County District Attorney’s office has released new surveillance photos of a Brookfield woman who has not been seen in over a week. Britanny Tee was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s house on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and was reported missing three days later. Friends say a lack of communication caused the delay in notifying the police.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Rocky’s donation, Bobs Stores coming to Holyoke, and barn raising
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Northampton. A local family-owned business in Springfield helped raise over $16,000 for local animal shelters. Rocky’s Ace Hardware helped raise $2,073 for the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield. A donation presentation took place just...
NO ONE Can Turn Off the Lights At This Massachusetts High School
A Massachusetts high school is making national news due to the fact that its lights stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because no one knows how to turn off the lights. There are nearly 7,000 lights in this Massachusetts high school that have been turned on for about a year and a half. No one in the district has been able to shut the lights off this entire time.
wamc.org
Berkshire DA Shugrue alarmed after Pittsfield drug bust included 90 grams of meth
Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue announced last week that his office was prosecuting a suspect arrested in a Pittsfield, Massachusetts drug bust on January 10th. According to Shugrue, a search warrant executed at 29 Alden Avenue by state and local police led to the arrest of Alan Ramos and the seizure of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine estimated to be worth over $30,000 on the street. Ramos could face up to 20 years in state prison on drug trafficking charges along with a concurrent, separate charge of domestic assault. He was held on $100,000 bail. Shugrue said the 90 grams of meth seized in the bust was the most he’d seen in Western Massachusetts, although 2,500 grams were seized last August in a Springfield bust as the drug continues to take a toll around the country. The DA, who took office this month, spoke with WAMC.
First Student says erratic school bus arrivals in Springfield due to drivers calling out sick
SPRINGFIELD — Buses arriving too early, too late and sometimes not at all are just some of the issues parents have reported to Springfield School Committee members. School Committee Vice President LaTonia Monroe Naylor, along with committee members Denise Hurst and Joesiah I. Gonzalez, said they have received busing complaints from families in recent weeks frustrated by the lack of communication from the First Student busing company.
westernmassnews.com
1 person hospitalized following Deerfield hazmat incident
DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a hazardous materials incident Wednesday morning in Deerfield. Deerfield fire officials said that they were called to Pinenook Road for a report of a chemical mixture that was off-gassing. Hazmat team members were requested from South Deerfield and...
westernmassnews.com
Westfield Police continuing investigation into theft, burning of gay pride flag
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Police are searching for suspects caught on-camera tearing down a gay pride flag. Take a look at these photos from early Monday morning of two suspects tearing down an LGBTQ pride flag and a third one in the background recording. In a post on Facebook,...
westernmassnews.com
Suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run appears in court
Massachusetts Man Who Killed Entire Family Set to Be Released
SPRINGFIELD — A man who murdered a family of five — including two young children — by burning them to death in their home nearly four decades ago will be released on parole this year. Clarence Carter was just 17 years old in 1985 when he broke...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield school, Hampden DA team up to educate youth about substance abuse
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield International Charter School and the Hampden County DA’s office teamed up Tuesday evening for an informative presentation regarding substance abuse and the dangers involved. Students from grades 6-12 were encouraged to attend, as well as family members. The event took place from 6:30...
westernmassnews.com
Family of deadly West Springfield shooting victim speaks out
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect in a deadly shooting at a West Springfield gas station was arraigned in court on Tuesday and now, the family of the victim is speaking out. The shooting on Monday claimed the life of Akeem Anderson and now, his mother-in-law, Sabrina Ward, is speaking...
westernmassnews.com
Funding announced for new cyber security center in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a big announcement in downtown Springfield on Tuesday as we learned that Union Station will become the site for a new $5 million cyber security center. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno broke down the funding behind the project, with more than half of it being...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police K9 tracks down suspect in woods wanted for strangling girlfriend
A K9 recently helped Massachusetts State Police capture a domestic violence suspect. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 6:15 p.m. Monday, Massachusetts State Police K9 Unit Trooper John Areche heard Holyoke Police Dispatch request K9 assistance to search for a domestic assault suspect who had fled from a residence on Kennedy Circle. Trooper Areche and his partner, Tucker, responded to the home within minutes and learned from Holyoke Officers that the suspect, a 33-year-old man had fled into the woods after reportedly strangling and threatening his girlfriend.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield Police seek suspect in recent thefts
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield are asking for your help identifying a suspect who they said is responsible for multiple thefts. The man is described as having dark hair, dark facial hair, and has been dressed in darker clothes. Police said he is likely connected to...
theberkshireedge.com
Pittsfield Police Department looking for individuals involved in Bousquet Ski Area incident
Pittsfield — The city’s Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who are believed to have been involved in an incident at the Bousquet Ski Area on Saturday, Jan. 14. Additionally, the department has provided two photos of the vehicle that the...
