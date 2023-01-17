Read full article on original website
KEYT
Florida Rep. Steube out of hospital after accident at home
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. congressman from Florida who was seriously injured in a tree-trimming accident in Sarasota says he has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home. Rep. Greg Steube says in a Saturday evening tweet that his office will provide updates next week on how his return to Washington will be affected. According to a tweet posted to his official profile Thursday, Steube fell about 25 feet from a ladder while cutting limbs on his property the previous day. The account said then that he had spent the night in the ICU for several injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. Steube, a Republican, was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018.
Before HIV grant cut, Tenn. tried to oust Planned Parenthood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Documents show that top Tennessee health officials attempted to oust Planned Parenthood from a program designed to prevent and treat HIV before deciding to forgo federal funding for it. According to a letter from Planned Parenthood, Tennessee’s Department of Health in November alerted the organization that it would no longer receive HIV prevention grants starting in 2023. It also warned that the state was terminating its partnership with Planned Parenthood to provide HIV testing. The department’s move has shocked many of the participating organizations tasked with providing vital HIV services across the state. Planned Parenthood declared that Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s administration was choosing the “nuclear option” to avoid having to work with the organization.
Public viewing at palace for ‘last Hawaiian princess’
HONOLULU (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess went on public display Sunday in the downtown Honolulu palace that benefited from her wealth. Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa’s casket, handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm on the...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in California history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
