Snellville, GA

capitalbnews.org

Black Atlantans Rate Dickens on His First Year As Mayor

Joyland resident Christopher Hill is a retired insurance and real estate professional who has lived in Atlanta since 1992. When Hill got to the southeast Atlanta neighborhood, Maynard Jackson was in his second term of office as mayor. Five administrations later, the 69-year-old stopped to think when asked about how Mayor Andre Dickens had done after one year on the job.
ATLANTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

How Long Do Personal Injury Cases Take to Settle in Atlanta, Georgia?

After being injured as a result of the negligence of another person, you may be contemplating filing a personal injury cases. With your medical bills piling up and being unable to work for either the short or long term, you are likely concerned about when you will receive compensation. However,...
ATLANTA, GA
WALB 10

Dawson native sworn-in as Georgia Parole Board member

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Dawson native Timothy Ward was sworn-in as a member of the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday. Prior to his appointment, Ward was the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections. He is replacing Brian Owens who retired from state service after his board term ended on Dec. 31, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Multiple lanes block following wreck on I-185 southbound

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An afternoon wreck currently has multiple lanes blocked on I-185 going southbound in Columbus. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident occurred past the Macon Road exit going south toward Fort Benning at approximately 2:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Heavy police presence on 50th St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus’s 50th Street currently has a heavy police presence in the area. Multiple squad cars have been spotted at the unknown scene. However, the details of the presence are still unclear. Stay with News Leader as we learn more information.
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

2 injured, 1 critically, in Americus shooting incidents

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been injured in shooting incidents that happened Wednesday, according to the Americus Police Department. Police say just before noon they arrived at 60 Cherokee St. apartments to reports of shots fired. Officers quickly found a woman with a minor wound to her foot...
AMERICUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
EUFAULA, AL
WALB 10

3 shootings in 24 hours: Americus shooting incidents under investigation

AMERICUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Lee County Commissioner John Andrew Harris passes away at 71

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The man who made history by becoming the first Black member of the Opelika City Council passed away on Sunday at a Columbus Hospital. John Andrew Harris was 71. He died from complications of a heart attack according to his family. Harris was elected in November 2022 to serve the people […]
OPELIKA, AL

