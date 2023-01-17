Read full article on original website
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
These are the 5 top rated burger joints in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Ranks #4 in U.S. for Jobs in Science and Technology – Ahead of San Francisco and Silicon ValleyToby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
Nebraska Football: Georgia TE Arik Gilbert transfers to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The City of Stone Mountain Renames Street in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Truflix NetworkStone Mountain, GA
capitalbnews.org
Black Atlantans Rate Dickens on His First Year As Mayor
Joyland resident Christopher Hill is a retired insurance and real estate professional who has lived in Atlanta since 1992. When Hill got to the southeast Atlanta neighborhood, Maynard Jackson was in his second term of office as mayor. Five administrations later, the 69-year-old stopped to think when asked about how Mayor Andre Dickens had done after one year on the job.
Missing in Georgia | 10-year-old runs from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a 10-year-old boy who has been missing since 1:30 a.m. Officers said Mario Boyd has mental health issues. They add the 10-year-old took off running after his aunt took him to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta; the...
nomadlawyer.org
How Long Do Personal Injury Cases Take to Settle in Atlanta, Georgia?
After being injured as a result of the negligence of another person, you may be contemplating filing a personal injury cases. With your medical bills piling up and being unable to work for either the short or long term, you are likely concerned about when you will receive compensation. However,...
WTVM
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of man killed on Georgetown Dr. in Columbus speaks
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New reaction from a Columbus mother whose son was shot and killed last Fall. This coming on the heels of two suspects surrendering to police as we learn a new twist in the case. According to Columbus police, the investigation revealed that Michael McCarter was being...
wrbl.com
“My parents would be proud of me,”: Hardaway senior awarded $40,000 scholarship
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One Hardaway High School senior had her dream come true on Thursday. 17-year-old E’lyssia Brown, was shocked to receive $40,000 from the non-profit organization, CollegeBoard. She described the surprise as “winning a car on a game show”. “I applied to a lot...
Her name is Amore. Opelika Police uncover Baby Jane Doe’s identity, father arrested
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A little girl named Amore Wiggins is Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe, according to police. Amore means love and affection, a symbolic revelation in a decade-old cold case where investigators stayed determined to discover who she was, what happened to her, and deliver justice. Take a moment to say her name out […]
2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation
ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
Local developer creates Atlanta's first Black-owned mirco home community
ATLANTA — A local developer created a community of micro homes from just an idea on paper. The community got its start as a plan to make the dream of homeownership affordable at a time when housing costs continue to rise. "This community is built to last the test...
WALB 10
Dawson native sworn-in as Georgia Parole Board member
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Dawson native Timothy Ward was sworn-in as a member of the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday. Prior to his appointment, Ward was the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections. He is replacing Brian Owens who retired from state service after his board term ended on Dec. 31, 2022.
WTVM
Multiple lanes block following wreck on I-185 southbound
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An afternoon wreck currently has multiple lanes blocked on I-185 going southbound in Columbus. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident occurred past the Macon Road exit going south toward Fort Benning at approximately 2:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.
techvisibility.com
Atlanta, GA cash funds on line – increase so you can $a thousand despite poor credit
Should you decide bring an automible, maybe you will get accept you need the term because ensure so you can get an ensured Vehicles titles money online. Atlanta, GA payday loans out-of $100 in order to $1000 even for a low credit rating | 100per cent contract online Protected. Have...
Group works to tackle youth homelessness in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It's a safe place to sleep, and a chance to get warm. But for young people dealing with homelessness, the Drop-In Center off Flat Shoals Road is also a retreat from reality. "A lot of youth coming here are literally coming off the street," Liz...
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in Georgia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WSBTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WTVM
Heavy police presence on 50th St. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus’s 50th Street currently has a heavy police presence in the area. Multiple squad cars have been spotted at the unknown scene. However, the details of the presence are still unclear. Stay with News Leader as we learn more information.
WALB 10
2 injured, 1 critically, in Americus shooting incidents
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been injured in shooting incidents that happened Wednesday, according to the Americus Police Department. Police say just before noon they arrived at 60 Cherokee St. apartments to reports of shots fired. Officers quickly found a woman with a minor wound to her foot...
Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
Opelika Police, FBI search near Baby Jane Doe site, will not confirm connection
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The mobile home and woods where the remains of Baby Jane Doe were located in January 2012 is once again surrounded by yellow crime scene tape. Wednesday afternoon, January 18th, Opelika police confirmed they are serving a search warrant at the property along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding an […]
WALB 10
3 shootings in 24 hours: Americus shooting incidents under investigation
"We have needs all over the state." VSU students research ways to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety in their community. Students and staff at Valdosta State University are starting conversations about the safety improvements needed on campus. How can social media affect students’ mental health?. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Woman arrested, accused of shooting husband in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Coweta are investigating after a man says his wife shot him Wednesday night. Shortly after midnight, deputies responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Smokey Road in Newnan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Once they...
Lee County Commissioner John Andrew Harris passes away at 71
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The man who made history by becoming the first Black member of the Opelika City Council passed away on Sunday at a Columbus Hospital. John Andrew Harris was 71. He died from complications of a heart attack according to his family. Harris was elected in November 2022 to serve the people […]
