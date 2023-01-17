Read full article on original website
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
The Jewish Press
‘Bloodbath’ Expected Wednesday at Goldman Sachs
Bankers at Goldman Sachs are bracing themselves for a “bloodbath” set to begin this Wednesday, according to a report by the New York Post. In fact, the day of impending layoffs is being called “David’s Demolition Day” after CEO David Solomon, who has hired more than 10,000 employees since taking the reins at the company in 2018.
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Apple Insider
Goldman Sachs lost $1.2 billion in 2022 mostly because of Apple Card
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Goldman Sachs' consumer credit division lost $1.2 billion in nine months last year, and the losses were primarily related to theApple Card. Goldman's collection of businesses, known as Platform Solutions, lost over $1.2 billion...
Nearly half of Americans 'sacrificing recession preparedness' with monthly banking costs
Nearly half of Americans who are paying checking account fees every month say they are sacrificing their level of preparedness for a recession in doing so, according to a new report.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
WALL STREET WIPEOUT: Thousands of jobs cut on brutal day for finance
It's a dark Wednesday on Wall Street, as Goldman Sachs cuts thousands of jobs and BlackRock cuts hundreds.
Jim Cramer Doesn't Mince Words After Goldman Sachs Earnings
The bank's profit plunged 66% in the fourth quarter, with high expenses and weak investment banking revenue.
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the latest rally is set to falter amid surprises from the Fed and weak corporate earnings, JPMorgan says
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the current market rally is set to fizzle, according to JPMorgan. The bank said stocks will face several curveballs this year thrown by the Fed and weak corporate earnings. "We... are reluctant to chase the past week's rally as recession and overtightening...
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
A major 'shark attack' is coming for stocks, and it will bite investors who don't realize they're in a new market cycle, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for a shakeup, and investors who aren't paying attention risk getting bitten in a 'shark attack', Charles Schwab's Jeffrey Kleintop said.
Stocks will see very low returns for a long time as markets deal with the aftermath of the pandemic, Norway's sovereign wealth chief says
Stocks could see low returns for a long time, according to Norway's sovereign wealth chief Nicolai Tangen. That's because financial markets are still reeling from $30 trillion in losses last year. Investors could also be surprised by a new rate-hike cycle from the Fed, he said. Stocks will see very...
Goldman Sachs Has 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Soft 2023 Economic Landing
These six top Goldman Sachs stock picks offer dependable dividends and should outperform if the economy sees a soft landing (avoids a deep recession). Financial stocks dominate the list, as they tend to benefit when interest rates are higher.
Goldman Sachs’ ‘skimpy’ bonuses could lead to another 800 workers leaving company after bloodbath
Goldman Sachs shed more than 3,000 employees this week — but some insiders claim the bank has a plan that will soon raise that number to 4,000. Reports surfaced in December that Goldman planned to ax as many as 4,000 workers this month. When the bloodbath came to a head on Wednesday, however, sources said no more than 3,200 got pink slips. Nevertheless, that discrepancy of 800-some employees may quickly narrow next week after Goldman hands out annual bonuses, according to insiders. That’s because the payouts are expected to be skimpy — so skimpy that disgusted recipients will pack up and...
Markets and the economy are facing a meltdown in 2023 that could escalate into a new world war, says market veteran who called the dot-com bust
A veteran trend watcher who called the dot-com bust warned of dire consequences if the Fed takes it too far in raising interest rates.
JPMorgan, Wells Fargo: Trading the Bank Stocks on the Earnings Reports
JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Citigroup all opened lower on Friday after reporting earnings.
Davos 2023: BlackRock U.S. inflows dwarf $4 billion lost in ESG backlash -CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's biggest asset manager, lost around $4 billion in assets under management as a result of a political backlash against environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing in the United States, its chief executive said.
Stocks have a pathway to strong gains in 2023 as earning pessimism and recession concerns appear overdone
Pessimism about 2023 earnings appears to have "gone too far," said LPL Financial in a Tuesday note. There are signs that pressures on earnings are easing, including a drop in the dollar's value. Modest cuts in earnings projections "may actually be a positive catalyst for stock prices," LPL said. The...
