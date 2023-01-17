Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Loren Brovarnik's Parents SNAP Amidst Talk of Israel Move
Viewers already knew that things would get so ugly on this week’s Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days. The previews did not lie — not this time. If anything, the promos understated how painful the family trip to Israel had become. After so much discussion about a...
Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation
A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
America’s ‘most famous inbred’ family The Whittakers’ complicated family tree revealed
THE complicated lineage of a family dubbed the most inbred in America has been revealed after a filmmaker documented their lives. Mark Laita first stayed with the Whittaker family in 2004, but after reuniting with them in 2020, details about their lineage became clearer. The family is currently comprised of...
'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin's Husband 'ALIVE & Well' In Costa Rica After Being Declared Dead In 2002
Tiger King star Carole Baskin's former husband Don Lewis isn't dead after all, RadarOnline.com has learned.Lewis vanished in 1997, just six years after marrying Baskin in 1991, and was legally declared dead in 2002.RadarOnline.com has discovered that she first shared the news during a November 2021 interview, which has since picked up traction and taken fans by surprise. Viewers of the docuseries placed blame on animal rights activist Baskin for Lewis' disappearance with some speculating she could have been involved. During the gripping Netflix series, zoo operator Joseph Maldonado-Passage (AKA Joe Exotic) accused Baskin of being connected to...
Comments / 0