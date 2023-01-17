ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Not My President!
2d ago

The second Heart attack left Lisa Marie brain dead. That means she had no brain activity to live on her own. Had the Family left Her on life support, she would have had her symptoms start to shut down. You don't Know how painful it is for a Family to make the decision to stop the machines until you have been in the situation. Don't judge this Family for not doing what you may have not wanted. The decision, in my opinion, was the right one. Leaving a Precious Child on life support is tougher than anything in the World. Especially when the outcome will be the same in the end. Lisa Marie is at peace with Her Precious Son and Her Daddy. She will be forever missed, but be grateful for the time She was here. Celebrate the life She lived!

Stanley Wheeler
2d ago

WAITING for the TOXICOLOGY TEST RESULTS and that will tell the TRUTH about what really happened to her. R.I.P. Lisa Marie you are now with YOUR BELOVED FATHER and YOUR BELOVED SON

Katrina
2d ago

REST in Peace ,when the heart stops and if not started within the time line brain will die . Know one with a right mind would let anyone stay on life support if your brain is not functioning your organ stut down ,

OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Breaks Silence On Singer's 'Very Sad' Death

Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood has addressed the heartbreak surrounding the singer's sudden death at the age of 54."Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her," the American guitarist's lawyer Joe Yanny shared in a statement on Thursday, January 12, just hours after news broke of her passing. "It is very sad it didn’t turn out that way.""Michael’s world has been turned on its ear. He is with both of his daughters now," Yanny added, as Lisa Marie leaves behind her and Lockwood's 14-year-old twin daughters — Harper and Finley — along...
The US Sun

Mom and two sons, aged 3 and 9, found frozen to death after going on the run believing people were trying to kill her

A MOTHER-OF-THREE and her two young sons have been found dead from hypothermia in a field. Monica Latrice Cannady, 35, fled on foot in Pontiac, Michigan, with her daughter Lillie age 10, and her two sons Malik age 3, and Kyle age 9, during a mental health episode because she was convinced someone was out to kill her, according to Oakland County authorities.
People

Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident

"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
New York Post

Ozzy Osbourne looks frail and unrecognizable amid Sharon health scare

A frail Ozzy Osbourne was spotted leaning on a cane while shopping at the luxury supermarket Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The “Crazy Train” rocker, 74, looked almost unrecognizable with chin-length gray hair and a gray tartan coat paired with black trainers. A female assistant helped him maneuver his shopping cart through the store. His LA sighting comes days after his wife, Sharon, was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency while filming scenes for son Jack’s paranormal TV series. In early 2020, the Prince of Darkness publicly revealed his battle with Parkinson’s disease, though he was reportedly...
News Breaking LIVE

"General Hospital" Star Dies

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Ceebla Cuud

How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death

The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley Was 'Entirely Heartbroken & Inconsolable' After Learning Of Son Benjamin's Suicide

When Lisa Marie Presley learned that her son, Benjamin, shot himself to death in July of 2020, her world forever changed. The singer, who died on Thursday, January 12, at 54 years old, was "entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated, but trying to stay strong for her twins, Finley and Harper, and her oldest daughter, Riley,” her rep said in a statement later that day. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”"I will forever be mourning the loss of my son," she later said. Two years later, Lisa Marie still had a tough time finding the...
Page Six

Benjamin Keough’s grave being moved to make room for Lisa Marie Presley

Benjamin Keough’s Graceland grave is being moved to make room for mother Lisa Marie Presley’s body, multiple estate staffers confirm to Page Six.  “They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house,” an insider exclusively tells us. Presley’s rep also confirmed to us Thursday the grave is being “slightly” moved. Photos obtained by TMZ Wednesday showed the late “Lights Out” singer’s grave being prepared next to Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. The family’s tombs are all located around the Memphis, Tenn., mansion’s famous backyard fountain. Work on the memorial site began Tuesday, according to...
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Heart Stopped Several Times In The Hours Leading Up To Her Sudden Death

More details are coming to light in regards to Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death. As OK! reported, the icon passed away at age 54 on Thursday, January 12, after going into cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, Calif., home.According to a new report, the star was "coded multiple times" while at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, where her heart stopped several times.No drugs were found at the scene, and an official cause of death has yet to be determined.The mom-of-four's medical episode unfolded quickly, with her death being confirmed by her mother, Priscilla Presley, just hours after it was revealed...
