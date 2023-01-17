Read full article on original website
A 20-year-old indigenous climate activist says the World Economic Forum is the perfect time for corporations to 'show their commitment' to breaking up with fossil fuels
Helena Gualinga, an Ecuadorian activist, will speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week on indigenous rights and the climate crisis.
Musk rips 'Satanic' ESG as World Economic Forum meets and discusses controversial investment regime
Elon Musk expresses his disdain for environmental, social governance, or ESG, saying the "S" should stand for satanic instead of social.
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Here's What Elon Musk Really Thinks About Climate Change
While the Tesla CEO strongly believes in global warming, he's had more controversial views on combating the crisis.
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s World Economic Forum Vow Has Critics Saying The Same Thing
Critics on Twitter taunted the far-right lawmaker over her promise to shun the Davos elites.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
Nancy Pelosi's husband lost over $500,000 selling Tesla stock in December as investors fretted about Elon Musk's tweets
In total, Pelosi reported losing over $2.5 million in the final weeks of 2022, in a potential move to lower his tax burden.
Yes, Elon Musk Is Rich, And So Is Bill Gates: But Who Are The Wealthiest Women In The World?
The battle for "world’s richest person" is always fought between men, but as more women take on leadership and ownership roles in companies, the wealth gap between men and women is slowly closing. The last decade saw several high-ranking businessmen tussle between first, second and third place on the...
Larry Kudlow: If John Kerry would keep his yap shut, we would all be in better shape
Larry Kudlow slams U.S. Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's climate change speech at the Davos WEF and the Biden admin's green energy push, while also discussing the accomplishments and impacts of the Gilded Age on 'Kudlow.'
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
Larry Kudlow: Growth solves a lot of problems, but John Kerry will never understand that
Larry Kudlow roasted John Kerry over a bizarre quote in his speech at the WEF in Davos and Democrats' push of extreme climate and economic policies on 'Kudlow.'
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Elon Musk’s buddies in Silicon Valley are predicting he will emerge laughing from his year of record-breaking wealth destruction
The Twitter and Tesla CEO will get "complete financial flexibility" this year, predicts VC Chamath Palihapitiya.
Elon Musk says he isn't at Davos because it's 'boring af.' Organizers say they haven't invited him since 2015.
Elon Musk said last month that he "was invited to WEF, but declined" but the conference's organizers say he hasn't been invited in nearly a decade.
John Kerry applauds fellow Davos attendees as 'extraterrestrial' for wanting to save the planet
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry commended World Economic Forum attendees on Tuesday, saying their efforts to combat climate change were "almost extraterrestrial."
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
Paul Krugman says Elon Musk's Tesla can never be a 'profit machine' like Apple, because there's no scope for that in the car industry
Tesla is never going to rival Apple or Microsoft as a "profit machine", according to Paul Krugman. It's impossible to establish an unchallenged monopoly in the car industry, the Nobel Prize-winning economist said. Tesla will never become a "profit machine" like Apple and Microsoft because there isn't the scope for...
TUCKER CARLSON: World Economic Forum exists to 'destroy national economies'
Fox News host Tucker Carlson shares his thoughts on the World Economic Forum on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
Former New York Times editor bashes paper for presence at Davos: 'Corrupt circle-jerk'
Jill Abramson, a former NY Times editor, criticized the paper for its presence at the World Economic Forum, arguing coverage was a "sweetener" for CEOs in attendance.
