Tyrosine kinase inhibitors can activate the NLRP3 inflammasome in myeloid cells through lysosomal damage and cell lysis

MedicalXpress
Long COVID study: Blood values indicate reprogramming of immune cells
The underlying mechanisms of long COVID are not yet fully understood. Molecular clues to different subgroups of long COVID have now been provided by a research group at University Medicine Halle. When symptoms persist: After recovering from a COVID-19 infection, many people suffer from a secondary disease called long COVID...
curetoday.com
New KRAS Inhibitor to Be Studied in Lung, Colon and Pancreatic Cancers
The COVALENT-102 trial will investigate BMF-219 in patients with non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal and pancreatic cancers. The first patient has been dosed in the phase 1/2b COVALENT-102 trial, examining BMF-219 in adults with KRAS-mutated unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, according to Biomea Fusion Inc, the manufacturer of the oral drug.
Phys.org
Two previously unknown bacterial species identified from patients with inflammatory bowel disease
Investigators at University Medical Center Utrecht (the Netherlands) and Yale University (USA) have isolated and characterized two new bacterial species from patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The previously unknown bacterial species, which were named Allobaculum mucilyticum and Allobaculum fili, were isolated from the intestinal microbiota from two different patients and are the first members of the Allobaculum genus found in humans.
MedicalXpress
Investigational drug may combat brain tumors by targeting cancer cells' fat production
Because glioblastoma, a highly aggressive and lethal brain cancer, is resistant to conventional therapies, investigators are searching for characteristics of glioblastoma cells that could point to promising drug targets. One such characteristic is the cells' reliance on what's called de novo lipid synthesis—or the conversion of carbohydrates to fats—to support...
ajmc.com
Hydroxychloroquine Dose Associated With Greater Risk of Incident Retinopathy
Patients who took hydroxychloroquine had an overall risk of hydroxychloroquine retinopathy of 8.6% after 15 years. A higher dose of hydroxychloroquine was associated with a greater risk of incident retinopathy, according to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Overall risk of hydroxychloroquine retinopathy was 8.6% after 15 years in all patients who used the treatment for inflammatory diseases.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify therapeutic targets to overcome radioresistance of brain cancer cells
Post-surgical radiotherapy and temozolomide, a chemotherapeutic drug, targeting post-cell division is the current standard of care for glioblastoma (GBM)—the most prevalent and lethal primary tumor of the central nervous system. An aggressive form of brain tumor, GBM is highly resistant to current therapies with high mortality and frequent recurrence.
science.org
Germline study points to sarcoma pathways
Germline cancer predisposition is an important cause of premature mortality. Traditionally, gene discovery in hereditary cancer involved either familial linkage analysis to segregate a variant in a family with several instances of the same cancer type, case-control studies for a limited number of genes or variants to establish relative risks, or genomewide association studies (GWASs) that look for the association of common variants to cancer development. On page 253 of this issue, Ballinger et al. (1) identify genes and pathways associated with sarcoma predisposition, based on a case-control study design using whole-genome sequencing (WGS) of 1644 individuals with sarcoma and 3205 matched controls without sarcoma paired with genetic ontology analysis. They found pathogenic germline variants in genes related to mitosis and telomere integrity in 44 sarcoma patients, representing a significant enrichment relative to controls and, more broadly, highlighting the importance of these processes to sarcomagenesis.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Nerve Cell Pentraxin Proteins May Be New Biomarkers in Parkinson’s
Levels of nerve cell pentraxin proteins found in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) surrounding the brain and spinal cord are associated with motor and cognitive decline in people with Parkinson’s disease and related conditions, a study suggests. As such, these nerve pentraxins may serve as predictive biomarkers for both cognitive...
targetedonc.com
HER-Vaxx Prolongs Survival for Patients with HER2+ Gastric/GEJ Adenocarcinoma
Findings from the phase 1/2 HERIZON trial showed HER-Vaxx plus standard-of-care chemotherapy to improve survival in patients with advanced gastric/gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. Findings from the final overall survival (OS) analysis of the phase 1/2 HERIZON trial (NCT02795988) showed treatment with HER-Vaxx (IMU-131) plus standard-of-care chemotherapy to elicit a statistically significant...
cgtlive.com
CAR-T in Fibrin Glue-based Carrier Shows Potential as Adjuvant to Solid Tumor Surgery
Of the 20 mice treated with the experimental approach, 19 achieved clearance of residual tumor cells. Human mesothelin-directed chimeric antigen receptor T-cells (CARM5) applied in a fibrin glue-based carrier (fibrin gel) to partially resected solid tumors in mouse models of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA) effectively eliminated residual tumor cells, according to preclinical research recently published in Science Advances.1.
physiciansweekly.com
Patients Receiving Complex Vs. Non-Complex PCI: P2Y12 Inhibitors Monotherapy
The following is the summary of “P2Y12 Inhibitors Monotherapy in Patients Undergoing Complex vs Non-Complex Percutaneous Coronary Intervention: A Meta-Analysis of Randomized Trials” published in the January 2023 issue of Heart Journal by Oliva, et al. After the percutaneous coronary intervention, P2Y12 inhibitor (P2Y12i) monotherapy has emerged as...
science.org
Targeting de novo lipid synthesis induces lipotoxicity and impairs DNA damage repair in glioblastoma mouse models
Deregulated de novo lipid synthesis (DNLS) is a potential druggable vulnerability in glioblastoma (GBM), a highly lethal and incurable cancer. Yet the molecular mechanisms that determine susceptibility to DNLS-targeted therapies remain unknown, and the lack of brain-penetrant inhibitors of DNLS has prevented their clinical evaluation as GBM therapeutics. Here, we report that YTX-7739, a clinical-stage inhibitor of stearoyl CoA desaturase (SCD), triggers lipotoxicity in patient-derived GBM stem-like cells (GSCs) and inhibits fatty acid desaturation in GSCs orthotopically implanted in mice. When administered as a single agent, or in combination with temozolomide (TMZ), YTX-7739 showed therapeutic efficacy in orthotopic GSC mouse models owing to its lipotoxicity and ability to impair DNA damage repair. Leveraging genetic, pharmacological, and physiological manipulation of key signaling nodes in gliomagenesis complemented with shotgun lipidomics, we show that aberrant MEK/ERK signaling and its repression of the energy sensor AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) primarily drive therapeutic vulnerability to SCD and other DNLS inhibitors. Conversely, AMPK activation mitigates lipotoxicity and renders GSCs resistant to the loss of DNLS, both in culture and in vivo, by decreasing the saturation state of phospholipids and diverting toxic lipids into lipid droplets. Together, our findings reveal mechanisms of metabolic plasticity in GSCs and provide a framework for the rational integration of DNLS-targeted GBM therapies.
science.org
Prof. Yoshito Kishi, 1937-2023
Last week saw the death of one of the biggest names synthetic organic chemistry, Yoshito Kishi. He was of course a longtime professor at Harvard, and during his long career he and his group prepared molecules that would once have been thought impossible for human beings to make (for more biographical details, see here). He took his doctorate at Nagoya, and then was a post-doc with R. B Woodward. That’s a generation passing - even the youngest chemists who worked directly with Woodward are at retirement age or beyond.
targetedonc.com
Trial of DS-6000a Elicits Early Efficacy/Safety Data in RCC and Ovarian Cancer
Erika P. Hamilton, MD, discusses the findings from a phase 1 trial of DS-6000a in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma and ovarian cancer. Erika P. Hamilton, MD, lead investigator and director of the Breast and Gynecologic Cancer Research Program at the Sarah Cannon Research Institute/Tennessee Oncology, discusses the findings from a phase 1 trial of DS-6000a in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and ovarian cancer (NCT04707248).
ajmc.com
Tucatinib Plus Trastuzumab Approved for RAS Wild-type, HER2+ Unresectable or Metastatic CRC
The combination of tucatinib and trastuzumab received accelerated approval from the FDA to treat adults with RAS wild-type, HER2-positive unresectable or metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) that advances after treatment with specific types of chemotherapy. The FDA Thursday granted accelerated approval for tucatinib (Tukysa) when given with trastuzumab to treat adults...
targetedonc.com
Abundant Number of HER2-Low Cases Detected in Patients With Advanced Gastric Cancer
Findings presented at the 2022 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium warrant the need for new treatments that attack HER2-low advanced gastric cancer. A distinguishable number of HER2-low advanced gastric cancer were seen and discernable from HER2-negative and positive disease in patients. This warrants the development of future treatment options for this subgroup of patients.
physiciansweekly.com
Diagnozing Novel High-Sensitivity Cardiac Troponin I and Derivation of an Assay-specific 0/1h-algorithm
The following is the summary of “Diagnostic discrimination of a novel high-sensitivity cardiac troponin I assay and derivation/validation of an assay-specific 0/1h-algorithm” published in the January 2023 issue of Heart by Koechlin, et al. It was their intention to evaluate the diagnostic value of the Dimension EXL LOCI...
ajmc.com
Interstitial Lung Abnormalities Impact OS in NSCLC Patients Receiving CRT, Adjuvant Durvalumab
Pretreatment interstitial lung abnormalities were associated with worse overall and cause-specific survival in Japanese patients receiving chemoradiotherapy followed by adjuvant durvalumab for locally advanced non–small-cell lung cancer. The presence of pretreatment interstitial lung abnormality (ILA) was associated with shorter overall survival (OS) in a study of Asian patients receiving...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify molecular mechanism by which key protein regulates LDL cholesterol
In a crucial step towards understanding the mechanisms involved in cardiovascular disease and certain cancers, a Canadian led research team has succeeded in a world first: they've found the molecular mechanism by which the protein PCSK9 degrades the receptor of low density lipoproteins, the richest cholesterol particles in the bloodstream.
science.org
A carnivorous mushroom paralyzes and kills nematodes via a volatile ketone
Chemical warfare is a common feature of predator-prey interactions. Predators such as snakes and spiders adopt modified fangs or radulae to release venom that targets prey. These neurotoxic venoms primarily affect the peripheral nervous system, in particular, neuromuscular junctions, to paralyze prey, although some elapid snake venoms also induce muscle necrosis mediated by enzymatically dependent plasma membrane damage (1–3). Some prey species have evolved specialized structures, such as the fin spines of fish or the glandular trichomes of plants, to store venom and secondary metabolites that are used to defend themselves from predation (4–6).
