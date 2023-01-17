Smoking is a dangerous and expensive habit, but it's a lot more expensive in New York than it is in nearly any other state in the country. According to a study done by Adam McCann of WalletHub, Connecticut and the District of Columbia are the only places where it's more expensive to be a lifetime smoker than it is in New York. The total cost per smoker in New York is $3,906,274, which includes factors like a pack of cigarettes per day, health care expenses, lost income opportunities and other costs like secondhand smoke exposure. That ranks New York as the 49th most expensive state to be a lifetime smoker.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO