WNBF News Radio 1290

These 11 Upstate New York Flower Festivals Are Waiting for Spring!

Upstate New York Winters Are known to often be long, cold, and full of snow. That is why when the colorful beginnings of spring start to pop up in Upstate New York, it is welcomed by many. You have an abundance of places to visit to enjoy Mother Nature's glorious touch. And to be the clear, there is no shortage of marvelous nature to enjoy in New York for our travel-worthy mountain ranges to our sunny parks and gardens. It is never too early to start thinking about spring!
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Is Online Poker Coming to New York Soon?

A bill proposed in the New York State Assembly could legalize online poker in New York, if passed by the Assembly and State Senate and signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul. Bill A01380, proposed in the New York State Assembly by Assemblyman J. Gary Pretlow, would reclassify poker as...
Sports Radio 1360 AM

New York Needs More Volunteer Firefighters

The number of volunteer firefighters in New York has fallen drastically over the last 25 years, and the real victims are our small, upstate New York communities. According to a report from The Daily Star, the number of volunteer firefighters in the state of New York has dropped 32% over the last 25 years. And the communities that suffer the most are our small, upstate New York communities, many of which rely exclusively on volunteer fire departments to save the lives of their members. The report noted that between 80 and 90% of fire calls in New York State are received by volunteer fire departments.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

What Type Of Caffeine Do New Yorkers Prefer Most?

Thoughts about caffeinated drinks? I'm guessing most people rely on them to get through their day. Especially from coffee products, since it seems that almost everyone, except me, loves coffee. I love the smell of coffee beans, but I just can't stand the taste of coffee or its many different...
WNBF News Radio 1290

Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Forced to Leave Oakdale Commons

An Oakdale Mall staple, the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and museum was forced to leave the Oakdale Commons earlier this week. Anthony Quagliata, owner of AJQ Sports Management and Marketing and founder of the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, received a little more than a month of notice from the Oakdale Commons that the local sports museum would have to relocate.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Even New York Pizza Isn’t Safe From Inflation

New York and pizza are as synonymous as baseball and hot dogs, so seeing how much the price of a slice has gone up over the years is pretty disappointing. A New York City-based freelance journalist and pizza enthusiast named Liam Quigley spent eight years from 2014 to 2022 tracking the price of every slice of pizza he ordered, including slices with toppings on it. In total, he spent $1,244.22 on 464 slices of pizza over that time, and found that the average price for a slice of regular pizza jumped from $2.52 in 2014 to $3.00 in 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York State Police is Increasing Social Media Surveillance

People live their lives online more than ever before, and New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and State Police are ramping up their social media surveillance. According to a report by Chris Gelardi of WSHU, over the last decade the New York State Police have bought programs that allow them to go through social media information, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Some of these programs can even access internal data for Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other websites.
WNBF News Radio 1290

The Southern Tier Has Decided: Mayonnaise Or Miracle Whip?

There's a bit of a divide in my marriage. No, it's not something serious. It's about mayonnaise. My wife and I have differing opinions of what type of mayonnaise is best. I'm betting our household isn't the only one grappling with the dilemma. Sure, there is a difference between traditional mayonnaise and Miracle Whip. According to the Everybody Craves website:
WNBF News Radio 1290

How Expensive is it to Smoke in New York State?

Smoking is a dangerous and expensive habit, but it's a lot more expensive in New York than it is in nearly any other state in the country. According to a study done by Adam McCann of WalletHub, Connecticut and the District of Columbia are the only places where it's more expensive to be a lifetime smoker than it is in New York. The total cost per smoker in New York is $3,906,274, which includes factors like a pack of cigarettes per day, health care expenses, lost income opportunities and other costs like secondhand smoke exposure. That ranks New York as the 49th most expensive state to be a lifetime smoker.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WNBF News Radio 1290

How To Apply for New York’s One-Day Marriage Officiant License

Beginning in March of this year, any adult will be able to apply to officiate a wedding in the state of New York without having to possess any particular criteria or licenses. Until now, the honor of bonding a couple in marriage has been reserved for clergy, judges, and elected officials but all of that changed on December 28 when New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law which allows adults to apply for a single day officiant license.
NEW YORK STATE
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
