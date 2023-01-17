Alabama at Vanderbilt odds, picks and predictions

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (15-2, 5-0 SEC) take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (9-8, 2-2) on Tuesday. Tip from Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville is set for 8:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Alabama vs. Vanderbilt odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Alabama throttled LSU 106-66 on Saturday, easily covering as 14.5-point favorites. It has now covered the spread 5 times in a row and 6 times in its last 10. This season, the Crimson Tide are 10-6-1 against the spread (ATS). Alabama excels on both offense and defense, ranking 10th in the nation in points per game (84.4) and 6th in opponent field goal percentage (37.5%).

Vanderbilt beat Arkansas 97-84 on Saturday, covering as 3.5-point home underdogs. Vanderbilt is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 and 5-5 in its last 10. Overall, the Commodores are 8-9 ATS this season. They average 72.9 PPG (ranking 157th) and allow 69.5 PPG (196th).

Alabama at Vanderbilt odds

Moneyline (ML) : Alabama -390 (bet $390 to win $100) | Vanderbilt +290 (bet $100 to win $290)

: Alabama -390 (bet $390 to win $100) | Vanderbilt +290 (bet $100 to win $290) Against the spread (ATS) : Alabama -8.5 (-105) | Vanderbilt +8.5 (-115)

: Alabama -8.5 (-105) | Vanderbilt +8.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 154.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Alabama at Vanderbilt picks and predictions

Prediction

Alabama 82, Vanderbilt 69

PASS.

The moneyline odds do not present enough return on investment to make a play worth the risk.

BET ALABAMA -8.5 (-105).

Playing on the road is always tough, but Alabama is undefeated on the road (4-0). It is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games, 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games following a straight up win, and 5-0 ATS in its last 5 against a team with a winning straight up record.

The road team is 19-7-1 in the last 27 meetings between these 2 teams.

LEAN UNDER 154.5 (-105).

Alabama has the 10th-best offense in the nation, averaging 84.4 points per game while Vanderbilt’s 72.9 PPG ranks 152nd. The Crimson Tide have been phenomenal on defense this year, ranking in the top 15 in both opponent FG percentage and opponent 3-point percentage.

The Crimson Tide have had a closing line of 154 or more points 3 times in their last 10 games while the Commodores have not had a single closing line above 148 in their last 10 games.

