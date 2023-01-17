Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Basketball: Alone Atop the Big Ten
The Big Ten is a tough conference regardless of how many teams are ranked. I know right there are are just two ranked teams, us and Rutgers, but there is still a lot of good competition. You could see that yesterday when Purdue traveled to East Lansing to take on Michigan State. It was a tough matchup and a difficult environment especially for such a young team. It wasn’t always pretty but Purdue walked out of the Breslin Center with a victory and a 5-0 road record.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue to reportedly hire MAC assistant, former Boilermaker as new running backs coach
Ryan Walters continues to fill out his new staff at Purdue, and he’s reportedly set to hire a former Boilermaker. Lamar Conard, the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator at Miami (Ohio), will join the Purdue staff, Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports reported. Conard is a former Purdue starting defensive back and has been at Miami (Ohio) the last 5 seasons.
wyrz.org
HMD Motorsports Expanding Headquarters to Former Brownsburg Marsh Building
HMD Motorsports, the 2021 Team Champions and 2022 Driver Champions in the INDY NXT by Firestone series, has announced that the team will expand its motorsports headquarters in Brownsburg, Indiana. The team intends to renovate the approximately 65,000 sq. ft. building located at 843 E. Main St., also known as the former Marsh.
homeofpurdue.com
Famous Entertainers and Fun Facts About Greater Lafayette
Greater Lafayette is home to a rich history of music and entertainment. Famous entertainers have been born and raised in the area as well as great artists have called Lafayette their home. Check out this list of musical and entertainment fun facts. If you have any to add, please share on social and tag #homeofpurdue.
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
Swensons opening 1st Indiana location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — A new option for fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides is opening in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon in February and is looking to fill more than 40 positions, including assistant general manager, kitchen supervisor, kitchen crew, and curb servers. "We are...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
BIG & RICH Coming to Attica, IN for TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS
Attica, IN (January 17, 2023) – Badlands Off-Road Park is excited to announce their next event in their line of giving back, Tribute to the Troops, happening on July 29, 2023 in Attica, Indiana! Headlining this year is a duo whose sound is instantly recognizable! Known for hits such as “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)”, “Comin’ to Your City”, and “Lost in This Moment” – Big & Rich will be in Attica, Indiana with Cowboy Troy! More artists will be added to the schedule at a later dates as well!
wfyi.org
Conservative school board candidates feared indoctrination. What’s next for Carmel?
Avi doesn’t usually pay attention to school board elections. But last fall’s race was different. The 16-year-old is nonbinary and attends Carmel Clay schools, an affluent and majority White district. “When you have people, like, verbally talking about outright banning your presence from a classroom, it's startling and...
wbiw.com
Let’s look at the monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project
INDIANA – Let’s look in the rearview mirror at last year’s monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project. The following video highlights all the progress made across Morgan, Johnson, and Marion Counties in 2022. I-69 in Martinsville was named the number one road in America by...
WISH-TV
How a former grocery store’s freezer section will make way for race cars
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — When Marsh closed their Brownsburg supermarket in 2017, it was one of 11 stores that Kroger bought. It is also one of five stores that Kroger decided not to keep open. “Brownsburg is a racing community and we are excited to be a part of...
Judge denies request from Delphi, Indiana murder suspect
CHICAGO (CBS) – The man accused of murdering two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana was back in court on Friday.Richard Allen was in shackles as he was brought into the Carroll County Courthouse. Allen's defense team argued for a change of venue, away from Delphi, where the murders took place in 2017.But the judge denied the change of venue request, ruling outside jurors could be brought in from a different part of Indiana.The judge also decided to keep a gag order in place to keep attorneys from publicly discussing the case.The bodies of Abby Williams and Libbey German were found in the woods near the Delphi Historic Trail on Valentine's Day in 2017.
WLFI.com
Country music duo to headline summer charity concert
ATTICA, Ind. (WLFI) — Country music duo Big & Rich are officially headlining a charity concert in Attica this summer. Tuesday Badlands Off Road Park announced the lineup for their next annual Tribute to the Troops. Cowboy Troy will also be performing. This is the second charity concert the...
Current Publishing
New buildings proposed in Carmel at The Bridges, 116th Street and Range Line Road
The Carmel Plan Commission met Jan. 17 to review plans for a medical office building in The Bridges, a new building on the corner of 116th Street and Range Line Road and more. The commission reviewed plans for a 17,000-square-foot, three-story medical office building on the southwest corner of Illinois Street and Pittman Way, just south of Market District in The Bridges. The plans fill nearly 4 acres of a 9-acre site set to be developed by Cornerstone Companies, which has not finalized plans for the rest of the site.
2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department has arrested a local man and woman after nearly a dozen suspected overdoses occurred over the holiday weekend which police believe were caused by laced drugs. On Tuesday the Kokomo police announced the arrests of 38-year-old Dominique Williams and 38-year-old Christina Carls, both of Kokomo. Both face a […]
WISH-TV
Anderson man dies in crash at busy Fishers intersection
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Tuesday night crash in Fishers killed one person and sent two others to the hospital, police said. At around 7:40 p.m ., the Fishers Police Department tweeted that officers were responding to a crash at East 116th Street and Olio Road and the road was closed.
1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash
readthereporter.com
Anderson man dies in two-vehicle crash in Fishers
The Fishers Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, Fishers police officers responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Upon arrival, emergency crews located two vehicles, a 2011 Toyota car and a 2009 Toyota car. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the 2009 Toyota, Adam Ellison, 38, Anderson, died at the scene.
'It really doesn't feel like home anymore' | 12 Miami County homes flagged for cancer-causing vapor testing
PERU, Ind — Things got heated during Peru’s first city council meeting of the year — when residents demanded answers after learning their homes could be contaminated by a known carcinogen. The news came after cleanup efforts began at a former manufacturing facility. "Why haven't we let...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Commissioners Going to Fund Traffic Studies on Division Road
Due to a recent change to State Road 28 in Tipton County, the Clinton County Commissioners are taking steps to make sure this doesn’t cause problems in Clinton County. “County Highway Superintendent Rick Campbell had suggested or recommended basically two things,” said Commissioners President Jordan Brewer. “One was a vehicle count on 100 North or Division Road or right north of Clinton Central so we can get a traffic flow utilizing that road.”
Woman critically injured after being hit while crossing street in Kokomo
A Kokomo woman was critically injured after she was hit while crossing the street Tuesday evening.
