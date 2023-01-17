Read full article on original website
TravelPulse
The Safest Islands in the Caribbean
There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
Thrillist
Fly to Antigua in the Caribbean for as Little as $305 Roundtrip
There have been some alluring prices on flights to the Caribbean lately if you’re willing to dig and have flexibility with your travel plans. Of course, we’ve noted that this is the best time of year to buy plane tickets and even highlighted how affordable it was to get flights to Puerto Rico.
Thursday Getaway: Flights to Hawaii as low as $99
We're also seeing SFO fares under $40 to other destinations.
TravelPulse
5 Best All-Season Beaches in the United States
There are hundreds of lists that name the US’ best beaches, but the ones travelers are most interested in, especially in the winter, are those that can be enjoyed year-round. Yes, these stretches of sand are found in warmer-climate areas, but they are gorgeous and they attract beach lovers...
msn.com
9 Best Beach Towns in Mexico That Aren't Cancun: A Local's Guide
Are you itching for the perfect Mexican getaway, but without the crowds of Cancun? Mexican travel blogger extraordinaire Dani Ramos has spent a lifetime exploring her beautiful home and sharing it with others! Today she’s telling us all about the best beach towns in Mexico that aren’t Cancun.
This Weeklong Expedition Takes You Around Costa Rica and Panama on a 208-Foot Superyacht
While EYOS Expeditions is best known for its exhilarating polar voyages, one of its luxury superyachts is headed for a warm-weather adventure in Central America later this year. SuRi, the travel company’s 208-foot expedition vessel, will be heading to the remote waters of Costa Rica in July and August for a nature-themed private charter. The new seven-night itinerary includes stops in Corcovado National Park and Isla Coiba in Panama—one of the largest marine parks in the world. With dense jungles, volcanoes, gushing waterfalls and various wildlife species, there’s certainly no shortage of natural beauty to explore during the adventure. Your home for the week,...
macaronikid.com
Passions on the Beach ~ Aruba
Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort’s Passions on the Beach, a romantic dining experience on Eagle Beach, is a fan favorite across the island. Passions is a perfect location to enjoy dining while barefoot, listening to the calming sounds of the ocean and the sounds of live instrumentals, basking in the soft light from neighboring tiki torches and sipping a glass of wine as the sun sets and the moon rises. This toes-in-the-sand oasis will make you never want to leave the One happy island.
hypebeast.com
Formafatal Creates Pair of Cabins Deep in the Costa Rican Jungle
Architecture studio Formafatal has completed a pair of jungle hideaways in Costa Rica, which are structurally identical but feature intentionally different color palletes. Located near the town of Uvita, the holiday rental properties are built out over a steep hill and are set only 12 meters apart. Nestled within the lush, green vegetation, the exteriors have been crafted from a combination of clay and expansive glass panels, allowing the visitors to feel at one with the surrounding landscape throughout the entire home. A “barely there” approach was employed, and as such, did away with any ornamentation. Lines are clean, materials are simple.
A First-timer’s Guide to Mexico’s Islands of Loreto
Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto by Danzante Bay Resort is a mouthful, no doubt. But its location might also be a head-scratcher. Few know that 330 miles north of the luxury resorts and Americanized bars and restaurants of Cabo San Lucas you'll find the historic town of Loreto and its surrounding islands. […]
BBC
Aruba profile
A tourist magnet and a fuel exporter, Aruba is an autonomous territory of the Netherlands and one of the most prosperous territories in the Caribbean. Colonised by the Dutch in the 17th Century, Aruba lies 25km north of the coast of Venezuela. Away from the beaches, hotels and casinos, much of the island is desert-like but a strong indigenous heritage, colonisation and Latin American influence have given it a distinctive social and linguistic character.
americanmilitarynews.com
Pic: Gold, treasures discovered in Bahamas shipwreck
A cache of gold treasures and jewels has been discovered in the shipwreck of the 17th-century Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas (Our Lady of Wonders) in the Bahamas. According to Business Insider, the discovered cache of treasures includes a gold and emerald pendant, a gold and emerald pendant, in-tact pottery, a pearl ring, a 5-foot, 9-inch long gold chain, solid silver bars, and a silver sword hilt of the soldier Don Martin de Aranda y Gusmán.
kalkinemedia.com
'Help': Colombia rescues sailor adrift in Caribbean 24 days
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The Colombian navy rescued a man from Dominica who says he was adrift for 24 days in the Caribbean Sea aboard a sailboat. Elvis Francois, 47, had scrawled the word “help” in English on the boat's hull, which officials said was key to his rescue.
tripsavvy.com
A Guide to Tipping in Portugal
Before traveling to a destination, it’s always a smart idea to do a bit of research and be familiar with the tipping practices of that country or region. This information will become valuable to you as you move about the country, dine at restaurants, ride in taxis, take tours, and stay at local hotels.
A Vacation Trip
Taking a vacation can be a great way to rest and recharge. It can also be an opportunity to explore new places and experiences. Some people prefer to plan their vacations well in advance, while others prefer to be more spontaneous. Whether you're planning a trip abroad or a staycation, it's important to consider your budget, the place, and the amount of time you have available.
tinyhousetalk.com
Couple’s 1991 Toyota Dolphin For South American Travel
Sherry and Andres wanted a way to travel down to Costa Rica to Sherry’s home and family there, so they renovated a 1991 Toyota Dolphin to meet their needs. Lockdown ended up halting their plans for international travel, so they traveled domestically for a while instead!. Their rig has...
