Kansas at Kansas State odds, picks and predictions

The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (16-1, 5-0 Big-12) meet the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats (15-2, 4-1) in a Sunflower State showdown Tuesday. Tip from Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan is at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Kansas vs. Kansas State odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Kansas has not been overly dominant on the season despite being ranked No. 2, as evidenced by its 7-10 record against the spread this season. The Jayhawks failed to cover as 7.5-point favorites in a 62-60 victory over Iowa State Saturday. F Jalen Wilson had 16 points and 11 rebounds in the win. A victory over 2nd place Kansas State would help Kansas in its quest to capture a 17th Big 12 regular season title under coach Bill Self.

The Wildcats, who were picked to finish last in the Big 12 by CBS Sports entering the season, are currently the surprise team of the conference. With 78.2 points per game, Kansas State will look to outscore the Jayhawks who average 76.9 points.

Neither of these teams is in the top 50 in rebounds per game, so there should be plenty of transition baskets to be had off missed shots. The team who can turn these into 3-pointers will win.

Kansas at Kansas State odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:53 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Kansas -125 (bet $125 to win $100) | Kansas State +105 (bet $100 to win $105)

: Kansas -125 (bet $125 to win $100) | Kansas State +105 (bet $100 to win $105) Against the spread (ATS) : Kansas -1.5 (-110) | Kansas State +1.5 (-110)

: Kansas -1.5 (-110) | Kansas State +1.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 147.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Kansas at Kansas State picks and predictions

Prediction

Kansas State 68, Kansas 65

KANSAS STATE (+105) is the side to play here.

Kansas has been playing with its food of late and it will finally bite them back Tuesday. The Jayhawks under Bill Self are almost unbeatable at home, but this is a road tilt and the Wildcats will prevail in the Little Apple.

PASS on the spread in favor of the moneyline.

Kansas State, despite losing 82-68 at TCU Saturday, will be ready for this home game against rival Kansas. The value is better on the home side’s moneyline instead of paying the price for a single point of insurance.

Take the UNDER 147.5 (-115).

Both teams can score plenty but have failed to do so in recent games.

Kansas State scored 68 points in its last game on Saturday while Kansas only managed to score 62 last time out. This will be a physical game and there will not be many big runs on either side of the floor.

