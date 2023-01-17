Houston at Tulane odds, picks and predictions

The No. 1 Houston Cougars (17-1, 5-0 American) take on the Tulane Green Wave (12-5, 5-1) in New Orleans Monday at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Houston v. Tulane odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Houston is coming off a less-then-impressive 83-77 victory Wednesday over South Florida as 23.5-point home favorites. It was the Cougars’ 8th win in a row and followed a 13-point road victory 72-59 vs. the Cincinnati Bearcats. Houston’s offense ranks 94th at 75.9 points per game while its defense at 52.9 PPG is the best in the nation.

Tulane is 2nd the American Athletic at 5-1 and will look to break down this defense to spring the upset. Tulane ranks 20th in the nation at 82.9 PPG and will need to get to the free throw line where it 2nd at 82.1% made.

Moneyline (ML) : Houston -650 (bet $650 to win $100) | Tulane +425 (bet $100 to win $425)

: Houston -650 (bet $650 to win $100) | Tulane +425 (bet $100 to win $425) Against the spread (ATS) : Houston -10.5 (-115) | Tulane +10.5 (-105)

: Houston -10.5 (-115) | Tulane +10.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 146.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Houston at Tulane picks and predictions

Prediction

Houston 75, Tulane 62

PASS.

Houston -650 is the only wager you could make here. While this is the only side to take, unless it is in a large parlay, I would not take it as 13-2 odds are not a worthwhile risk on a straight wager.

HOUSTON -10.5 (-115) is the winning side.

Despite Tulane averaging 82.9 points per game, the Houston defense and its slow pace of play will limit the ability of the Green Wave to get any momentum going on the scoreboard.

Houston is 10th in the country in rebounds while Tulane is ranked 314th. This margin will also play a factor in the Cougars ability to keep things to their liking. Even on the road. 10.5 points is not high enough for a wager on Tulane to be feasible and I like Houston to cover.

UNDER 146.5 (-115) gets the play.

Tulane and its 20th-ranked offense will not be able to do much against a Cougars defense that allows 52.9 PPG on 34 % shooting.

The size of Houston will keep Tulane out of the lane and with Tulane only shooting 34% from 3 and Houston only allowing 25.1%, the outside shot is not an option either. This total should be in the high 130’s.

