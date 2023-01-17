ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Nancy Pelosi Suits Up in Warriors Blue for NBA Title Celebration at White House With Steph Curry

Nancy Pelosi joined her fellow politicians at The White House on Tuesday to welcome The Golden State Warriors. For the occasion acknowledging the San Francisco-based NBA team, the California Congresswoman and former Speaker of the House (who represents the 11th congressional district in San Francisco) wore a royal blue peak lapel pants suit with a beige crewneck undershirt. To accessorize the look, Pelosi wore one of her signature pearl necklaces with matching pearl statement earrings. American flag and Ukraine flag pins adorned her left lapel.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsGraceland Mansion Through the Years: Elvis Presley's Iconic Home,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Sports

Steph's text to KD shows Warriors star's unique selflessness

Steph Curry is one of the most unselfish superstars the NBA has ever seen, and his part in recruiting Kevin Durant to the Warriors portrayed exactly that. The idea of sharing the spotlight with another superstar while in the prime of your career could be intimidating to any star. That's why the conversation understandably is often deflected.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

Steph Curry sends Joe Biden clear Brittney Griner message

The Golden State Warriors, the reigning NBA champions, visited President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday to celebrate the franchise’s most recent championship. While speaking to media at the event, All-Star guard Steph Curry thanked President Biden for bringing WNBA superstar Brittney Griner home from Russian custody.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

Joe Biden sends Steve Kerr clear message on gun control

The Golden State Warriors visited President Joe Biden on Tuesday. The Warriors were at the White House to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship after turning down two similar events with then-President Donald Trump. Before the event with Biden, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and players Klay Thompson and Moses Moody...
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement

Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020,  ...
CBS San Francisco

Photos: NBA Champion Golden State Warriors visit the White House

US President Joe Biden, left, arrives with Stephen Curry, basketball player for the NBA's Golden State Warriors, while hosting the Golden State Warriors in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Biden is honoring the team to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship against the Boston Celtics.  Representative Eric Swalwell, a Democrat from California, exits following an event hosting the Golden State Warriors in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.  US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Antetokounmpo passes Durant for East All-Star voting lead

PARIS (AP) — Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant for the All-Star Game voting lead among Eastern Conference players, now putting him on track to be a captain for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City. Antetokounmpo had 5,970,196 votes entering Thursday, the NBA...

Comments / 0

Community Policy