ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia Police announce charges after barricaded subject arrested

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The West Columbia Police announced charges against Jonathan Russell Saylor after the suspect barricaded himself in the Hilton Garden Inn on Jan. 17. His arrest follows yesterday’s incident where Saylor barricaded himself in a hotel room and shot several rounds at approaching authorities from a broken...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Video shows conditions inside Richland County jail

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr....
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Suspect in custody after barricading, firing rounds inside West Columbia hotel

A suspect is in custody after firing shots and barricading inside of the Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia. According to West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce, police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday around 1 p.m. at 110 McSwain Dr. Officers spoke with the woman involved and went to the fifth floor to contact the suspect, 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor. The suspect shut the door and told officers he was going to shoot them. He would not answer their phone calls, each time answering then immediately hanging up.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police charge three individuals in Five Points drug investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Officers from the Columbia Police Dept. Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit charged three individuals in connection with a Five Points narcotics investigation. Authorities say 32 year-old Connie Jackson, store manager of ‘Crowntown Cannabis,’ was charged with Possession of Hemp without a License and Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana....
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia police arrest man accused of placing victim in shallow grave

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police department says they arrested a man who buried another man in a shallow grave. Investigators say 26-year-old Devante Antonio Dinkins was with a 24-year-old acquaintance at a home on Kimpton Drive on September 16 when the other man suffered a medical event and passed away.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police searching for alleged Ulta Beauty shoplifters

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police is looking for two alleged Ulta Beauty shoplifters who took over $4,800 of merchandise on Jan. 15. The suspects left in a blue Nissan sedan and a grey Ford sedan, say officials. If you have any information, contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of West Columbia is hiring!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia is hiring. Among the positions available include code compliance inspector, truck driver sanitation department, equipment operator, street and sanitation workers and water plant maintenance mechanic. Submit your application and find more information at westcolumbiasc.gov.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Irmo strip mall fire under investigation

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — A two alarm fire in Irmo is now under investigation. Fire crews from several counties throughout the Midlands helped to put the fire out. The fire was contained to a strip mall along the 36-hundred block of Bush River Road. Crews from Irmo, Columbia, Lexington...
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Coroner identifies US Hwy 15 vehicle collision victim

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says 35 year-old Eduardo Rivera is the individual who died from a result of a single vehicle collision on US Hwy 15 North just south of Browntown Road in Sumter County. Authorities say the fatal accident occurred before 4 a.m. on...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Fire Department issues traffic alert due to cut gas line

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Fire Department says Broad River Road, between Zimalcrest Drive and Seminole Road, is temporarily closed due to a cut gas line. Department officials say repairs to the line will take considerable time. In the meantime, drivers should take alternate routes. Stay with ABC Columbia...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 45th anniversary

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Like lizards gather to the “thicket”, so do communities throughout the state and especially here in the Midlands. Lizard’s Thicket is celebrating 45 years of “Country Cookin’” after opening their first location in Columbia all those years ago, the local chain also remains in the family.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fentanyl induced homicide bill underway at SC Statehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— At the State House, lawmakers are considering a bill that would bring homicide charges for Fentanyl overdose deaths in the State. The latest data from DHEC shows 61 deaths related to the drug in 2020 in Richland County alone and 78 in Lexington. Meanwhile, a record...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy