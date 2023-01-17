Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia Police announce charges after barricaded subject arrested
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The West Columbia Police announced charges against Jonathan Russell Saylor after the suspect barricaded himself in the Hilton Garden Inn on Jan. 17. His arrest follows yesterday’s incident where Saylor barricaded himself in a hotel room and shot several rounds at approaching authorities from a broken...
Man accused of shooting at police from West Columbia hotel appears appears in court for first time
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The suspect accused of shooting at police at a West Columbia motel and barricading himself for hours appeared in court for the first time for a bond hearing. Jonathan Russell Saylor, 34, of Charleston, is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle,...
WIS-TV
Video shows conditions inside Richland County jail
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr....
Harden Street store manager arrested, others cited in Five Points drug investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Multiple people have been charged with drug-related offenses following a search warrant served at a Five Points store on Wednesday. According to a statement from the Columbia Police Department, officers along with agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division searched Crowntown Cannabis located at 610 Harden Street in the afternoon hours.
Teen accidentally shot in Bishopville; police, coroner investigating
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Authorities say an 18-year-old has died following an accidental shooting that occurred in Bishopville on Wednesday. According to the Bishopville Police Department, the shooting happened inside one of the units at Cloverleaf Apartments. Authorities said that five teens were at the apartment when one of them...
coladaily.com
Suspect in custody after barricading, firing rounds inside West Columbia hotel
A suspect is in custody after firing shots and barricading inside of the Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia. According to West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce, police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday around 1 p.m. at 110 McSwain Dr. Officers spoke with the woman involved and went to the fifth floor to contact the suspect, 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor. The suspect shut the door and told officers he was going to shoot them. He would not answer their phone calls, each time answering then immediately hanging up.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police charge three individuals in Five Points drug investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Officers from the Columbia Police Dept. Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit charged three individuals in connection with a Five Points narcotics investigation. Authorities say 32 year-old Connie Jackson, store manager of ‘Crowntown Cannabis,’ was charged with Possession of Hemp without a License and Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana....
WIS-TV
Columbia police arrest man accused of placing victim in shallow grave
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police department says they arrested a man who buried another man in a shallow grave. Investigators say 26-year-old Devante Antonio Dinkins was with a 24-year-old acquaintance at a home on Kimpton Drive on September 16 when the other man suffered a medical event and passed away.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police searching for alleged Ulta Beauty shoplifters
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police is looking for two alleged Ulta Beauty shoplifters who took over $4,800 of merchandise on Jan. 15. The suspects left in a blue Nissan sedan and a grey Ford sedan, say officials. If you have any information, contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or...
abccolumbia.com
City of West Columbia is hiring!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia is hiring. Among the positions available include code compliance inspector, truck driver sanitation department, equipment operator, street and sanitation workers and water plant maintenance mechanic. Submit your application and find more information at westcolumbiasc.gov.
WIS-TV
One killed in fatal single-vehicle collision in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is deceased after a fatal collision on SC-6 around 5 a.m. on Jan. 19. According to the SCHP, the vehicle’s driver was taken to a local hospital and the passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of a 2007 Chevrolet...
wach.com
Irmo strip mall fire under investigation
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — A two alarm fire in Irmo is now under investigation. Fire crews from several counties throughout the Midlands helped to put the fire out. The fire was contained to a strip mall along the 36-hundred block of Bush River Road. Crews from Irmo, Columbia, Lexington...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Coroner identifies US Hwy 15 vehicle collision victim
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says 35 year-old Eduardo Rivera is the individual who died from a result of a single vehicle collision on US Hwy 15 North just south of Browntown Road in Sumter County. Authorities say the fatal accident occurred before 4 a.m. on...
Suspect accused of burying man in a shallow grave in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police have arrested a man after they say he buried a man in a shallow grave. Officers charged 26-year-old Devante Antonio Dinkins with unauthorized removal of a dead body. The case involves the 2022 suspicious death of a 24-year-old man that Dinkins knew. Officers say...
WIS-TV
Columbia police say they found 20 pounds of real marijuana at a CBD store in Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three people are facing charges in Five Points after a search by police. One of the suspects was a manager at a CBD store. A search warrant on Crowntown Cannabis at 610 Harden Street, recovered approximately 15-20 pounds of green plant-like material believed to be marijuana. It was seized along with THC hash oil and edible samples.
Chantè Coad blazes trail as Columbia's first Black female firefighter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The responsibility of being "the first" comes with a lot of weight, but Chantè Coad carries the title well. After not getting hired the first time she applied, Coad became the Columbia Fire Department's first Black female firefighter on October 22, 1990. She started her career with Engine 11.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Fire Department issues traffic alert due to cut gas line
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Fire Department says Broad River Road, between Zimalcrest Drive and Seminole Road, is temporarily closed due to a cut gas line. Department officials say repairs to the line will take considerable time. In the meantime, drivers should take alternate routes. Stay with ABC Columbia...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 45th anniversary
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Like lizards gather to the “thicket”, so do communities throughout the state and especially here in the Midlands. Lizard’s Thicket is celebrating 45 years of “Country Cookin’” after opening their first location in Columbia all those years ago, the local chain also remains in the family.
abccolumbia.com
Fentanyl induced homicide bill underway at SC Statehouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— At the State House, lawmakers are considering a bill that would bring homicide charges for Fentanyl overdose deaths in the State. The latest data from DHEC shows 61 deaths related to the drug in 2020 in Richland County alone and 78 in Lexington. Meanwhile, a record...
WLTX.com
West Columbia confirms shots were fired during hotel standoff, suspect still barricaded
West Columbia Police now say shots were fired by a suspect who remains barricaded inside a hotel just off Interstate 26. Here's what we know.
