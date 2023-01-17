ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Is Hiring for An Offensive/Defensive Analyst and Analytics Coordinator

Penn State is looking to get more into analytics this coming season, and if you have what it takes, you have an opportunity of a lifetime. Penn State Football is hiring for an Offensive/Defensive analyst and Analytics Coordinator. This is confirmed on a job posting on Indeed. Here is the...
nittanysportsnow.com

4-Star Class of 2024 LB Anthony Speca Commits to Penn State

Four-star Class of 2024 ILB Anthony Speca has committed to Penn State, he announced via Twitter early Tuesday afternoon. The 6-foot-2.5, 220-pounder is a standout at Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School. Speca is the second player from the 2024 Class to commit to Penn State, and both commits are Pennsylvania...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
big10central.com

Wisconsin men's basketball loses starter to injury against Penn State

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team had one of its starting guards ruled out for the second half of Tuesday's game against Penn State. Max Klesmit didn't return after taking an elbow in the face from Penn State's Kanye Clary on defense late in the first half. Klesmit had...
MADISON, WI
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Daily Notebook- January 18

Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Penn State Daily Notebook. **Penn State has extended an offer to B.J. Thomas (2025), a 5-foot-9, 170-pound ATH from Lamar High School in Texas. Update (3:49 P.M.)— **Penn State has also...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wccsradio.com

DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY TO CLOSE FOR 2023

One of the area’s popular race tracks announced its closure earlier today. Officials with RFR Motorsports announced in a Facebook post that Dog Hollow Speedway in Northern Cambria, just outside of Heilwood, will close and will not promote any races for the 2023 season. In the post, officials said that “unforeseen circumstances” led to the closure of the speedway, and they notified property owner Jim Michny that RFR will not be able to operate Dog Hollow this season.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
abc23.com

State College Man Sentenced

Authorities in Centre County say a State College man, who was convicted last year of raping a 1-year-old girl, has been sentenced to serve decades behind bars. Jackson Baker, now age 55, was sentenced Tuesday to spend 20 to 40 years in state prison, followed by three years of probation.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

These traffic changes will be in Clearfield County for windmill superload movements

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in Clearfield County may run into changes this week because of windmill superload movements, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said. In a news release, PennDOT said that the following routes will have changed traffic patterns from Jan. 17 till Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Planet Fitness announces 10,000 square-foot expansion

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– The Altoona Planet Fitness officially unveiled its expansion and remodeling of its current space. The facility is expanding by 10,000 square feet, making it one of the larger one-floor gyms at 30,000 square feet after remodeling. The expansion is part of a ten-year plan to provide a clean and inviting location to […]
ALTOONA, PA
fox8tv.com

Spring Mills Barn Fire

Authorities in Centre County say an afternoon fire destroyed a barn located on a Potter Township farm. 911 dispatchers say several area crews, from both Centre and Mifflin counties, were dispatched to the blaze just before 5 p.m. Officials confirmed that the barn is located on a farm along Upper...
SPRING MILLS, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

BRIDGE WORK IN DUBOIS AREA TO BEGIN SOON

Core boring work will begin later this month in the greater DuBois area on four interstate bridges. PennDOT says the work will impact the east and west bound bridges at exit 97 and mile marker 99 just three miles from exit 101. It all starts on Monday, January 23 and...
DUBOIS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy