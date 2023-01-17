Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorting through 2023 Penn State roster developments since Rose Bowl
Now two and a half weeks removed from an impressive Rose Bowl victory that resulted in a No. 7 finish within national rankings, the 2023 Penn State roster outlook is gradually becoming more clear. A series of recent player arrivals and departures illustrates the whirlwind nature of January across college football.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Is Hiring for An Offensive/Defensive Analyst and Analytics Coordinator
Penn State is looking to get more into analytics this coming season, and if you have what it takes, you have an opportunity of a lifetime. Penn State Football is hiring for an Offensive/Defensive analyst and Analytics Coordinator. This is confirmed on a job posting on Indeed. Here is the...
Thoughts on a Penn State coaching change, a recruiting add, transfer portal news: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders break down a wild last few days for James Franklin’s Penn State program. Taylor Stubblefield is no longer coaching the Lions’ wideouts. A talented wideout was added to the Nittany Lions’ roster via the transfer portal. And James Franklin added...
nittanysportsnow.com
4-Star Class of 2024 LB Anthony Speca Commits to Penn State
Four-star Class of 2024 ILB Anthony Speca has committed to Penn State, he announced via Twitter early Tuesday afternoon. The 6-foot-2.5, 220-pounder is a standout at Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School. Speca is the second player from the 2024 Class to commit to Penn State, and both commits are Pennsylvania...
big10central.com
Wisconsin men's basketball loses starter to injury against Penn State
The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team had one of its starting guards ruled out for the second half of Tuesday's game against Penn State. Max Klesmit didn't return after taking an elbow in the face from Penn State's Kanye Clary on defense late in the first half. Klesmit had...
nittanysportsnow.com
Steven Crowl Leads Wisconsin Past Penn State 63-60 in Defensive Struggle
Steven Crowl posted 21 points and 11 rebounds as Wisconsin escaped with a 63-60 win over Penn State at the Kohl Center Tuesday night. PSU has yet to win at the Kohl Center and has lost 19 straight games at Wisconsin. The teams worked at a slow pace that favored...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Daily Notebook- January 18
Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Penn State Daily Notebook. **Penn State has extended an offer to B.J. Thomas (2025), a 5-foot-9, 170-pound ATH from Lamar High School in Texas. Update (3:49 P.M.)— **Penn State has also...
PSU parking is changing for Friday’s ice hockey, wrestling events. Here’s what to know
Expect heavy traffic in the area on Friday.
Recent Penn State grad announces candidacy for seat on State College Borough Council
Josh Portney may have only graduated in December, but he’s been involved locally and politically for several years.
WYFF4.com
WATCH: Third-grader hits wild half-court shot for buzzer-beater
It's a half-court shot you have to see: a wild buzzer-beater thrown by a third-grader. Pennsylvania 9-year-old Coen Paronish took a shot, and it was good!. You can hear the crowd erupt in excitement as the buzzer blares, and Coen takes a lap around the court. The boy is a...
wccsradio.com
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY TO CLOSE FOR 2023
One of the area’s popular race tracks announced its closure earlier today. Officials with RFR Motorsports announced in a Facebook post that Dog Hollow Speedway in Northern Cambria, just outside of Heilwood, will close and will not promote any races for the 2023 season. In the post, officials said that “unforeseen circumstances” led to the closure of the speedway, and they notified property owner Jim Michny that RFR will not be able to operate Dog Hollow this season.
Dunkin’ set to open first location in Penns Valley later this year
The coffee and donut chain, which officially shortened its name from Dunkin’ Donuts, will be in Centre Hall.
Onward State
State College Locals Bring Hand-Crafted Charcuterie Board Business To Centre County
Not many can say they got a business idea from a girls’ night with friends, but for Heather Heverly and Sarah Ehrlich, a seemingly normal do-it-yourself charcuterie board activity sparked the idea to create their own business. Ahhmazing Graze was created to bring to-go-style charcuterie boxes and grazing tables...
abc23.com
State College Man Sentenced
Authorities in Centre County say a State College man, who was convicted last year of raping a 1-year-old girl, has been sentenced to serve decades behind bars. Jackson Baker, now age 55, was sentenced Tuesday to spend 20 to 40 years in state prison, followed by three years of probation.
Centre County school districts announce delays due to icy road conditions
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory through 9 a.m.
3 men accused of retail theft at multiple Walmarts jailed in Centre County
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Three men who committed retail theft at Walmart stores in the Central Pennsylvania area are now behind bars on felony charges, police report. The three men from Michigan; Javion Nelson, 22, Jlon Johnson, 23, and James Britt, 25, are accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of gaming systems on Monday […]
These traffic changes will be in Clearfield County for windmill superload movements
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in Clearfield County may run into changes this week because of windmill superload movements, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said. In a news release, PennDOT said that the following routes will have changed traffic patterns from Jan. 17 till Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield […]
Altoona Planet Fitness announces 10,000 square-foot expansion
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– The Altoona Planet Fitness officially unveiled its expansion and remodeling of its current space. The facility is expanding by 10,000 square feet, making it one of the larger one-floor gyms at 30,000 square feet after remodeling. The expansion is part of a ten-year plan to provide a clean and inviting location to […]
fox8tv.com
Spring Mills Barn Fire
Authorities in Centre County say an afternoon fire destroyed a barn located on a Potter Township farm. 911 dispatchers say several area crews, from both Centre and Mifflin counties, were dispatched to the blaze just before 5 p.m. Officials confirmed that the barn is located on a farm along Upper...
wpxz1041fm.com
BRIDGE WORK IN DUBOIS AREA TO BEGIN SOON
Core boring work will begin later this month in the greater DuBois area on four interstate bridges. PennDOT says the work will impact the east and west bound bridges at exit 97 and mile marker 99 just three miles from exit 101. It all starts on Monday, January 23 and...
