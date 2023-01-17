One of the area’s popular race tracks announced its closure earlier today. Officials with RFR Motorsports announced in a Facebook post that Dog Hollow Speedway in Northern Cambria, just outside of Heilwood, will close and will not promote any races for the 2023 season. In the post, officials said that “unforeseen circumstances” led to the closure of the speedway, and they notified property owner Jim Michny that RFR will not be able to operate Dog Hollow this season.

