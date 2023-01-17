ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island

Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
SCITUATE, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford’s First Recreational Cannabis Store Reveals Tentative Opening Date

NEW BEDFORD — Just one final state inspection, and New Bedford residents will finally get the city's long-promised recreational marijuana dispensary. That's according to Ascend New Bedford General Manager Philipp Angeles, who told WBSM News that it's not yet possible to confirm a set date — but the company's marketing team is tentatively aiming for an opening at the end of January.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Bridge Sign Removal Will Slow Traffic

A daytime roadwork advisory has been put in place for travelers on the SouthCoast. Prepare yourself for a shift on Thursday in the heart of New Bedford, but only temporarily. On Jan.19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will remove signs from the Route 6 Bridge over Route 18 southbound and the Route 6 off-ramp at Hillman Street.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WTNH

Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river

(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
johnstonsunrise.net

From Bishop Hendricken High School to Johnston Town Hall

From Bishop Hendricken High School to Johnston Town Hall. That’s the path Joseph Michael Polisena Jr. traveled to Monday night’s historic swearing-in after successfully succeeding his father as Mayor of the Town of Johnston, where they both were born. Along the way, Polisena Jr. earned three law degrees...
JOHNSTON, RI
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch ticket claimed in Pembroke

A scratch ticket worth $1 million was claimed in Pembroke on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery, along with another $100,000 prize. The $1 million ticket was sold from a beer store called Muckey’s Supermart in Pembroke, and was from the scratch ticket game “Electric 7s.” It was one of 14 total “Electric 7s” tickets worth $600 or more claimed on Wednesday.
PEMBROKE, MA
FUN 107

Westport Man’s Mantis Shrimp Mystery Solved After Wareham Find

Our recent article about a mantis shrimp that was found ashore in Wareham has helped a Westport man solve a nearly year-long mystery. We received an email this week from Doug Glassman, who said that he found a “deceased mysterious shelled creature” on his dock back in April 2022, but couldn’t get any answers as to what it was.
WAREHAM, MA
GoLocalProv

Historic Smithfield Waterman-Winsor House Hits the Market at $669,000

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. A rare 18th-century property in Smithfield is now on the market. The owners have spent decades restoring the home, which sits on 1.85 acres in the Greenville section. The Waterman-Winsor House (ca.1710) price is $669,000. Residential Properties is listing the property. Property Description by...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Uprise RI

One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call

About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
WALPOLE, MA
