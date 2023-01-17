Read full article on original website
Heroux Hosts Tour of New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail After Announcing Closing Plan
The day after Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux announced on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight that he has developed a plan to close the controversial Ash Street Jail in New Bedford, he hosted a media availability at the now-defunct ICE detention center in Dartmouth where he plans to relocate the Ash Street inmates.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
New Bedford’s First Recreational Cannabis Store Reveals Tentative Opening Date
NEW BEDFORD — Just one final state inspection, and New Bedford residents will finally get the city's long-promised recreational marijuana dispensary. That's according to Ascend New Bedford General Manager Philipp Angeles, who told WBSM News that it's not yet possible to confirm a set date — but the company's marketing team is tentatively aiming for an opening at the end of January.
New Bedford Bridge Sign Removal Will Slow Traffic
A daytime roadwork advisory has been put in place for travelers on the SouthCoast. Prepare yourself for a shift on Thursday in the heart of New Bedford, but only temporarily. On Jan.19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will remove signs from the Route 6 Bridge over Route 18 southbound and the Route 6 off-ramp at Hillman Street.
Fall River’s Lizzie Borden Spent Time at New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail
New Bedford's notorious Ash Street Jail has been a temporary home to many bad seeds since it opened in 1888. Perhaps the jail's most notable guest, however, was suspected ax murderer Lizzie Borden of Fall River. Many kids along the SouthCoast probably grew up reciting the rhyme, "Lizzie Borden took...
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
Fall River Church Ushers In a Performing Arts Revival for Children
The Church of the Holy Spirit in Fall River will host a youth performing arts program that kicks off later this month. The program is called Starmaker & Co., runs two evenings a week and will welcome children from third through eighth grades. Two separate disciplines live under the Starmaker...
Missing Maura Murray billboards to raise awareness in Massachusetts
The Murray family believes “someone knows something” about what happened to Maura Murray, who went missing in 2004. And in February, 19 years after she went missing, billboards will help raise awareness in Massachusetts. “We firmly believe someone knows something and hope the exposure with the billboards will...
Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river
(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
Time for New Bedford to Get Serious About Offshore Wind [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
The offshore wind industry has arrived in New Bedford, and if you are seeking a job in that industry, now's the time to get ready. That's the message delivered by John "Buddy" Andrade of the Old Bedford Village Development Corporation delivered on this week's Townsquare Sunday. During a press conference...
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Massachusetts and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
johnstonsunrise.net
From Bishop Hendricken High School to Johnston Town Hall
From Bishop Hendricken High School to Johnston Town Hall. That’s the path Joseph Michael Polisena Jr. traveled to Monday night’s historic swearing-in after successfully succeeding his father as Mayor of the Town of Johnston, where they both were born. Along the way, Polisena Jr. earned three law degrees...
Bristol County Probate and Family Court Offers Expanded Online Services
One of the many ways the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the day-to-day operations of government is highlighting the need for public institutions to make those operations more digital friendly. The Bristol County Probate and Family Court – which handles all matters of family law cases such as divorces, child support, child...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man who hit on $1 million scratch ticket in Bristol County plans on letting money work for him
A Massachusetts man who hit big money on a scratch ticket in Bristol County already knows what he is doing with the cash. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Robert Mathews has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” instant ticket game.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch ticket claimed in Pembroke
A scratch ticket worth $1 million was claimed in Pembroke on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery, along with another $100,000 prize. The $1 million ticket was sold from a beer store called Muckey’s Supermart in Pembroke, and was from the scratch ticket game “Electric 7s.” It was one of 14 total “Electric 7s” tickets worth $600 or more claimed on Wednesday.
What is hybrid work life doing to Boston’s financial district?
BOSTON — New numbers out show a trend in the wrong direction as Boston tries to recover from Covid. The report says Boston’s commercial vacancy rate across the city is at an all-time high – approaching 20 percent. Experts believe more people working hybrid in some capacity...
Westport Man’s Mantis Shrimp Mystery Solved After Wareham Find
Our recent article about a mantis shrimp that was found ashore in Wareham has helped a Westport man solve a nearly year-long mystery. We received an email this week from Doug Glassman, who said that he found a “deceased mysterious shelled creature” on his dock back in April 2022, but couldn’t get any answers as to what it was.
GoLocalProv
Historic Smithfield Waterman-Winsor House Hits the Market at $669,000
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. A rare 18th-century property in Smithfield is now on the market. The owners have spent decades restoring the home, which sits on 1.85 acres in the Greenville section. The Waterman-Winsor House (ca.1710) price is $669,000. Residential Properties is listing the property. Property Description by...
Uprise RI
One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call
About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
