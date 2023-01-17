ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
The Independent

Who is Hakeem Jeffries? Democrats united behind new leader while GOP’s McCarthy chaos continues

While the Republican battle continues over Kevin McCarthy’s repeated attempts to claim the House speaker’s gavel, Democrats have remained united behind their new leader, New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries. Mr Jeffries is the first Black American to lead a major political party in Congress after former Speaker Nancy Pelosi stepped down from the Democratic leadership. House Democrats are now led by a new trio – the 52-year-old Mr Jeffries as the minority leader, Katherine Clark, 59, of Massachusetts as the Democratic whip, and Pete Aguilar, 43, of California as the chairman of the caucus. Mr Jeffries, Ms Clark, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

GOP debt ceiling demand is (failed) past on repeat

As much as American partisanship seems to be in a state of upheaval, familiar cycles continue to play out. One “tale as old as time” currently on display concerns the truism that Republicans, lacking unified control of the elected branches, will adopt the mantle of fiscal restraint. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy has demanded that any raising of the debt ceiling must include spending cuts. In fact, to secure his speakership, McCarthy agreed for the House Budget Committee to put forward an outline for balancing the federal budget within the next 10 years.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy