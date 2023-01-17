ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TravelPulse

The Travel Industry Reacts to a Possible Mask Mandate Reinstatement

The news about the Justice Department appealing the April 2021 court decision that the CDC did not have the power to enforce a travel mask mandate on Tuesday has been met with differing views across the travel industry. The federal travel mask mandate was set in place by the CDC...
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
washingtonstatenews.net

Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest

It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
Washington Examiner

FBI offers implausible excuse for not overseeing Biden document search

The sickening, pro-Democratic double standards at the Justice Department and FBI continue in full force. The Justice Department’s decision not to have FBI agents or other federal officials present as President Joe Biden ’s personal lawyers searched for more classified documents is compelling evidence, yet again, of two-tiered law enforcement. The department’s excuses, meanwhile, are farcical.
msn.com

Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”

