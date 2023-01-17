Advisory group wants city to take over Business Loop 70 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A city advisory group that specializes in issues affecting Downtown Columbia wants the Missouri Department of Transportation to relinquish control of Business Loop 70.

The Downtown Leadership Council made the request in a letter to the city council dated Dec. 16 that is included in the council's Tuesday meeting agenda . The item is listed on the agenda as a report.

The Loop is neglected under MoDOT's care, leadership council chairman Scott Wilson wrote.

"MoDOT prioritizes interstates and highways, so the Business Loop has seen minimal investments over the years," Wilson wrote. "This is not likely to change in the future."

The Business Loop Community Improvement District has plans to make improvements to this highly visible entryway into the city, Wilson wrote. Those improvements, however, can't be made without MoDOT's cooperation.

"The Business Loop CID has funded a public planning process for the street and has an approved plan to upgrade the corridor, but they can't implement it alone," Wilson wrote. "They can serve as an active partner, but the city is best positioned to undertake needed infrastructure improvements."

The Business Loop CID was created in 2015 and is funded with a sales tax.

The idea would have to get state and local approval.

