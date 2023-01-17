ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Advisory group wants city to take over Business Loop 70 in Columbia

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1friaT_0kHkUhtR00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A city advisory group that specializes in issues affecting Downtown Columbia wants the Missouri Department of Transportation to relinquish control of Business Loop 70.

The Downtown Leadership Council made the request in a letter to the city council dated Dec. 16 that is included in the council's Tuesday meeting agenda . The item is listed on the agenda as a report.

The Loop is neglected under MoDOT's care, leadership council chairman Scott Wilson wrote.

"MoDOT prioritizes interstates and highways, so the Business Loop has seen minimal investments over the years," Wilson wrote. "This is not likely to change in the future."

The Business Loop Community Improvement District has plans to make improvements to this highly visible entryway into the city, Wilson wrote. Those improvements, however, can't be made without MoDOT's cooperation.

DLC-Letter-to-City-Council Download

"The Business Loop CID has funded a public planning process for the street and has an approved plan to upgrade the corridor, but they can't implement it alone," Wilson wrote. "They can serve as an active partner, but the city is best positioned to undertake needed infrastructure improvements."

The Business Loop CID was created in 2015 and is funded with a sales tax.

The idea would have to get state and local approval.

The post Advisory group wants city to take over Business Loop 70 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia begins accepting proposals for ARPA funding

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia is accepting initial project proposals applicable for American Rescue Plan Act funding, the city said in a press release on Thursday. Columbia was awarded $25.2 million in ARPA funds. The Columbia City Council previously identified four areas it would like to prioritize with the first half of the The post Columbia begins accepting proposals for ARPA funding appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City Council votes to increase bus rates

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Bus riders in Jefferson City will soon be paying more. At its meeting on Tuesday night, the Jefferson City Council voted 6-3 in favor of raising the price to ride the bus. The change will go into effect Feb. 6. Ward 1 Councilmen Jack Deeken and David Kemna, along with Ward 2 The post Jefferson City Council votes to increase bus rates appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s city council to tackle marijuana sales tax and Garth speeding issues tonight

Columbia’s city council will decide Monday evening whether or not to place an additional marijuana sales tax issue on the April ballot. 53 percent of Missouri voters approved Constitutional Amendment three in November. It authorizes local governments to impose, upon voter approval, an additional local sales tax of three percent on the sale of adult use of marijuana.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia business leaders focusing on I-70 across Missouri

I-70 across Missouri will be a major theme during Missouri’s 2023 legislative session, according to Columbia Chamber of Commerce president Matt McCormick. “I mean I-70 we’ve got to get something done with I-70, so we can continue moving forward with other highways and other interstates through our state,” McCormick says.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Solar farm connection proposed for Callaway County

EDITOR'S NOTE: The article has been updated to clarify the details of the project. KINGDOM CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Ameren is hoping to connect to a new solar farm in Callaway County. Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity to construct, The post Solar farm connection proposed for Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Council approves expansive park donation and new bike park

After Bruce Alspaugh's father, John W. Alspaugh, died, the family wanted to give back to the community and emulate the impact John and his farm had on the family. So they donated land in northeast Columbia for a park. "It is my hope that the city can make my father’s...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Missouri State Rep. Chuck Basye is filing a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, the Columbia School Board and its members. Verified-Petition-Basye-v.-Columbia-Public-Schools-1.18.23-FINALDownload Basye told ABC 17 News that he filed the petition around 6 p.m. Wednesday. His lawyer, Brent Haden, confirmed on Wednesday evening that he's filing it. Basye said in December The post Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Parson prioritizes maternal mortality during address

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After Gov. Mike Parson announced maternal mortality would be a priority for this year, one Missouri mother felt relieved, but still wonders if it's enough. In his State of the State address on Wednesday, Parson said he's requesting $4.3 million go towards the Department of Health and Senior Services to develop a The post Parson prioritizes maternal mortality during address appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Hallsville woman seriously injured in crash near Iowa border

A Boone County woman suffers serious injuries when the SUV she’s riding in crashes in northern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Misty Robb, 44, of Hallsville, was riding in the SUV late Wednesday morning in Queen City when a pickup truck pulled into their path, causing the two to collide.
HALLSVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Elderly western Missouri man seriously injured when he falls asleep on Cole County highway

A Kansas City-area man is seriously injured when he wrecks his pickup truck in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gregory Trout, 68, of Blue Springs, was driving on Highway 54 just south of Brazito on Thursday afternoon when he fell asleep at the wheel. The patrol says Trout’s truck traveled off the side of the road, struck a mailbox, then several trees.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy