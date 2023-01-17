On January 12, 2023, at about 4:38 p.m. State Police of Princetown responded to the Stewarts Shop in Esperance, NY, for the report of an unwanted person at the location. The suspect was identified as Robert J. Alexander, 34, of Esperance, NY, who was no longer permitted at the store due to suspected past thefts. Alexander had left the location, but patrols stopped him on Charleston Street in Esperance, NY. Alexander’s vehicle was uninspected, uninsured, and he did not have a valid driver’s license. Alexander was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the First Degree, and other violations of the Vehicle and Traffic laws. He was transported to SP Princetown for processing, where he refused to provide a sample to determine the alcohol content of his blood. Alexander has previous DWI convictions in the last ten years. He was arraigned at the Esperance Town Court and remanded to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash, $25,000 bond, or $35,000 partially secured bond.

ESPERANCE, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO