nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Schenectady man following a forged check investigation
On January 17, 2023, State Police Investigators of Latham arrested Traymer Faircloth-Jeter, 19, of Schenectady, NY, on a warrant for Identity Theft in the First Degree, Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree. On May 22, 2022, Troopers received the...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Saratoga Springs man for felony Cannabis Possession
On January 17, 2023, State Police of Saratoga, in partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC), arrested Nahissah J. Tatsey, 21, of Saratoga Springs, NY, for Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the Second Degree. On January 17, 2023, at about 4:20 p.m., Troopers responded to assist...
columbiapaper.com
2 young people charged in Hudson home invasion
HUDSON—Hudson Police have charged two youths in connection with a home invasion. December 20 and 21, two juveniles involved in a home invasion incident at the Hudson Terrace Apartments, 15 Front Street, were arrested on burglary and assault charges. The home invasion was reported to HPD November 29. That...
WRGB
3 Juveniles detained in connection to stolen vehicle that crashed in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police say they have detained three juveniles in connection to a report of a vehicle stolen at gun point in Albany. Police in Schenectady say on Thursday, Capital Region Crime Analysis Center issued a bulletin for a vehicle that was reported stolen at gun point in Albany the day before.
nyspnews.com
State Police in Troop G make notable DWI arrests 1/12-1/19
On January 12, 2023, at about 4:38 p.m. State Police of Princetown responded to the Stewarts Shop in Esperance, NY, for the report of an unwanted person at the location. The suspect was identified as Robert J. Alexander, 34, of Esperance, NY, who was no longer permitted at the store due to suspected past thefts. Alexander had left the location, but patrols stopped him on Charleston Street in Esperance, NY. Alexander’s vehicle was uninspected, uninsured, and he did not have a valid driver’s license. Alexander was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the First Degree, and other violations of the Vehicle and Traffic laws. He was transported to SP Princetown for processing, where he refused to provide a sample to determine the alcohol content of his blood. Alexander has previous DWI convictions in the last ten years. He was arraigned at the Esperance Town Court and remanded to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash, $25,000 bond, or $35,000 partially secured bond.
Schenectady man pleads guilty to drug and gun charges
U.S. Attorney's office announces the arrest of Daniel Scotsross, 30 of Schenectady. Scotsross allegedly intended to distribute N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a hallucinogen similar to LSD as well as making firearms.
Schenectady teen accused of forging check
A Schenectady teen was arrested on Tuesday after state troopers say he deposited a forged check into his bank account.
Troy man sentenced for stabbing man, then jail guard
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday. Najji Snipes, 23, will also serve five years of post-release supervision. Snipes previously pleaded guilty to stabbing a man in Troy on May 27, 2022. In doing so, Snipes pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault with intent to cause […]
Albany man charged with aggravated animal cruelty
An Albany man was charged with aggravated animal cruelty after failing to provide necessary food, water, medical care, and shelter to his dog.
WNYT
VFW post in Montgomery County struggles with alleged theft by one of their own
A Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post in Montgomery County is reeling, after the man in charge of their finances was arrested for grand larceny. Kevin Bishop, 55, is accused of making $1,300 in cash withdrawals from the organization’s account. He was processed by State Police in Fonda on Saturday, and released on an appearance ticket.
NYSP: 6 Rensselaer County stores sell booze to minor
A half-dozen businesses in Rensselaer County were recently cited for selling alcohol to an underage buyer, according to police.
WCSO looking to identify suspicious trespasser
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in trying to identify a trespasser who was allegedly involved in "suspicious activity."
Police investigate robbery at Lake George gas station
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Xtra-Mart Mobil on State Route 9N in Lake George. The robbery took place on January 12 around 8:15 p.m.
Stolen car causes accident at Erie Blvd and State St
Schenectady police report a car was stolen at gun point in Albany on January 18. Police explain the car was later found in Schenectady and fled police before crashing at the intersection of Erie Boulevard and State Street.
Albany man convicted on gun possession charge
An Albany man was convicted Wednesday on felony weapons charges after he flashed a handgun during a confrontation last May.
WNYT
Police: Stolen car from Albany crashes in Schenectady after chase
A car reported stolen at gunpoint in Albany Wednesday, crashed in Schenectady on Thursday afternoon, said police. Officers tried to stop the car at Carrie and Hattie streets, around 1:30. That’s when the car took off and hit a car at Erie Boulevard and State Street – which then hit two more cars.
WRGB
Pair arrested in Albany after cocaine, fentanyl and gun found
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police have made two arrests in connection to what they call an "ongoing narcotics investigation" on Southern Boulevard, between Delaware Avenue and McAlpin Street. Officers say 28-year-old Jah-Laun McCall of Schenectady, the passenger in a vehicle, was found to be in possession of crack cocaine,...
Trooper injured during call for aggressive dog
A New York State Police trooper was injured after responding to a call for an aggressive dog in Amsterdam on Wednesday.
Rensselaer woman accused of stealing credit card
A Rensselaer woman has been cited to court after she allegedly stole a Schodack resident's credit card and used it to make several purchases around her home county.
Five North Country women nabbed, charged with grand larceny
FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five North Country women were arrested for allegedly filing for and receiving benefits they were not eligible for. Tiffany Ball, 37, Miriha Edwards, 29, Elizabeth Millington, 23, Melissa Smith, 46, and Anita Stewart, 30, each face charges. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office ran a joint investigation with the Washington County […]
