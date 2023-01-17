ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Schenectady man following a forged check investigation

On January 17, 2023, State Police Investigators of Latham arrested Traymer Faircloth-Jeter, 19, of Schenectady, NY, on a warrant for Identity Theft in the First Degree, Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree. On May 22, 2022, Troopers received the...
SCHENECTADY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Saratoga Springs man for felony Cannabis Possession

On January 17, 2023, State Police of Saratoga, in partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC), arrested Nahissah J. Tatsey, 21, of Saratoga Springs, NY, for Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the Second Degree. On January 17, 2023, at about 4:20 p.m., Troopers responded to assist...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
columbiapaper.com

2 young people charged in Hudson home invasion

HUDSON—Hudson Police have charged two youths in connection with a home invasion. December 20 and 21, two juveniles involved in a home invasion incident at the Hudson Terrace Apartments, 15 Front Street, were arrested on burglary and assault charges. The home invasion was reported to HPD November 29. That...
HUDSON, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police in Troop G make notable DWI arrests 1/12-1/19

On January 12, 2023, at about 4:38 p.m. State Police of Princetown responded to the Stewarts Shop in Esperance, NY, for the report of an unwanted person at the location. The suspect was identified as Robert J. Alexander, 34, of Esperance, NY, who was no longer permitted at the store due to suspected past thefts. Alexander had left the location, but patrols stopped him on Charleston Street in Esperance, NY. Alexander’s vehicle was uninspected, uninsured, and he did not have a valid driver’s license. Alexander was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the First Degree, and other violations of the Vehicle and Traffic laws. He was transported to SP Princetown for processing, where he refused to provide a sample to determine the alcohol content of his blood. Alexander has previous DWI convictions in the last ten years. He was arraigned at the Esperance Town Court and remanded to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash, $25,000 bond, or $35,000 partially secured bond.
ESPERANCE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy man sentenced for stabbing man, then jail guard

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Wednesday. Najji Snipes, 23, will also serve five years of post-release supervision. Snipes previously pleaded guilty to stabbing a man in Troy on May 27, 2022. In doing so, Snipes pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted assault with intent to cause […]
TROY, NY
WNYT

Police: Stolen car from Albany crashes in Schenectady after chase

A car reported stolen at gunpoint in Albany Wednesday, crashed in Schenectady on Thursday afternoon, said police. Officers tried to stop the car at Carrie and Hattie streets, around 1:30. That’s when the car took off and hit a car at Erie Boulevard and State Street – which then hit two more cars.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Pair arrested in Albany after cocaine, fentanyl and gun found

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police have made two arrests in connection to what they call an "ongoing narcotics investigation" on Southern Boulevard, between Delaware Avenue and McAlpin Street. Officers say 28-year-old Jah-Laun McCall of Schenectady, the passenger in a vehicle, was found to be in possession of crack cocaine,...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Five North Country women nabbed, charged with grand larceny

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five North Country women were arrested for allegedly filing for and receiving benefits they were not eligible for. Tiffany Ball, 37, Miriha Edwards, 29, Elizabeth Millington, 23, Melissa Smith, 46, and Anita Stewart, 30, each face charges. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office ran a joint investigation with the Washington County […]
FORT EDWARD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy