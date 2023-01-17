Read full article on original website
Blackfoot’s Esperanza Vergara signs NLI to play basketball at Central Wyoming College
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Blackfoot star basketball player Esperanza Vergara sealed her next step Thursday afternoon, signing her letter of intent to play basketball at Central Wyoming College. Vergara has played a key role on Blackfoot's 2020-21 state championship and 2021-22 state third-place girls basketball squads. Congratulations to Esperanza and...
Bishop vs. Kern Valley Girls Soccer 1/17
Cora Van Nest is a Senior at Bishop Union High School. She is the FFA President and a member of the Varsity Volleyball Team. After High School, she plans...
Thunder Ridge, Shelley, Rockland continue to lead in latest girls basketball media polls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Thunder Ridge Titans, Shelley Russets, and Rockland Bulldogs continue to win, maintaining their first place positions in their respective media polls this week. Also notable in the polls, the Snake River Panthers rose to second place just behind the first place Parma Panthers in...
