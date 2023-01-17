ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Sparks fly in Springfield Board of Police Commissioners hearing

SPRINGFIELD — Sparks flew early and often during a Board of Police Commissioners hearing on Thursday evening. The main issue of the night — whether two officers convicted of assault in the 2015 off-duty police Nathan Bill’s brawl should keep their jobs — remains an open question. But the contentious meeting concluded with a new chairman and new rules.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield City Council approves resolution to eliminate trash fee

SPRINGFIELD – A proposed resolution from City Councilor At-Large Justin Hurst to remove the city’s trash fee incited extensive debate during the City Council’s Jan. 9 meeting. Some members of the council considered it a worthwhile proposition, while others questioned its viability. Hurst introduced the resolution for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal announced $513,000 earmark for Mental Health Association in Springfield, one of 15 projects totaling $20 million

SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal announced a $513,000 earmark Thursday to support Mental Health Association’s Best Life Center for Emotional Health and Wellness. In December ,Neal, D-Springfield, announced more than $20 million in Community Project Funds in 15 projects. Other projects are:. $1 million for the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Paulo Freire Board of Trustees votes to surrender its charter

CHICOPEE — The Board of Trustees at Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School voted to voluntarily surrender its charter to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in a 2-1 vote Tuesday. Following the vote, Local 2322 of the United Automobile, Aerospace & Agricultural Implement Workers pleaded to...
CHICOPEE, MA
Vieau highlights new developments for Chicopee in 2023

CHICOPEE – Mayor John Vieau is looking forward to several key developments that will occur across 2023. City Hall continues to be modernized through two phases of renovation. After completing the first phase at the end of 2021, Vieau said design has just been completed for phase two. It will require funding approval from the City Council before additional renovations can be enacted, but Vieau considers the repairs a necessary inclusion.
CHICOPEE, MA
Cheryl Zoll steps down has head of Tapestry

SPRINGFIELD — Cheryl Zoll announced Thursday that she will step down in June as CEO of Tapestry Health after nine years. Zoll has been the driving force behind Tapestry’s continued growth as an organization, according to the news release. Tapestry now serves 19,000 Western Massachusetts residents annually. In the last nine years it:
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Longmeadow High School principal, Springfield administrator among finalists in West Springfield superintendent search

WEST SPRINGFIELD — In a meeting on Wednesday, the West Springfield Preliminary Superintendent Search Committee voted unanimously to move three finalists forward in the search for the town’s next school superintendent. Thomas Landers, principal of Longmeadow High School, Stefania Raschilla chief instruction officer at Springfield Public Schools and...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
NO ONE Can Turn Off the Lights At This Massachusetts High School

A Massachusetts high school is making national news due to the fact that its lights stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because no one knows how to turn off the lights. There are nearly 7,000 lights in this Massachusetts high school that have been turned on for about a year and a half. No one in the district has been able to shut the lights off this entire time.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
