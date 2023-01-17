Read full article on original website
Healey-Driscoll administration announces filing of first two bills supporting housing and economic development, roads and bridges
LUDLOW — Speaking from the Ludlow Mills Complex, a 130-acre former mill that’s in the process of being redeveloped into housing, Gov. Maura T. Healey said her administration’s bond bill presented to the Legislature is “only the beginning.”. The $987 million bond bill includes funds that...
Sparks fly in Springfield Board of Police Commissioners hearing
SPRINGFIELD — Sparks flew early and often during a Board of Police Commissioners hearing on Thursday evening. The main issue of the night — whether two officers convicted of assault in the 2015 off-duty police Nathan Bill’s brawl should keep their jobs — remains an open question. But the contentious meeting concluded with a new chairman and new rules.
Springfield City councilor Jesse Lederman proposes ‘Green Corps’ to remove litter
SPRINGFIELD — Seeking to address the crumpled wrappers, empty bottles and fast-food cups peppered across the city, Jesse Lederman, City Council president, said Mayor Domenic J. Sarno’s administration should establish a “Springfield Green Corps” that would recruit youths to tackle litter in neighborhoods and parks. Lederman...
thereminder.com
Springfield City Council approves resolution to eliminate trash fee
SPRINGFIELD – A proposed resolution from City Councilor At-Large Justin Hurst to remove the city’s trash fee incited extensive debate during the City Council’s Jan. 9 meeting. Some members of the council considered it a worthwhile proposition, while others questioned its viability. Hurst introduced the resolution for...
Applications available for volunteer work in service to the city of Springfield
City Council President Jesse Lederman has announced that Springfield residents can now apply for the City Council's 2023 Working Groups.
Greenfield police night shift patrols to end despite new staffing grant
Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh painted a grim picture on Wednesday night at a city council meeting, telling residents and council members that last year’s budget cut to the police department will affect overnight staffing levels in the city in two weeks. In response, city councilors raised many questions...
Chicopee to begin replacing Barry School with land study, enrollment examination and building committee formation
CHICOPEE — In the upcoming year, city and school officials will have to make a lot of difficult decisions and do a lot of research to prepare to replace the Anna E. Barry School. The Massachusetts School Building Authority approved Chicopee’s application to replace the outdated elementary school in...
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal announced $513,000 earmark for Mental Health Association in Springfield, one of 15 projects totaling $20 million
SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal announced a $513,000 earmark Thursday to support Mental Health Association’s Best Life Center for Emotional Health and Wellness. In December ,Neal, D-Springfield, announced more than $20 million in Community Project Funds in 15 projects. Other projects are:. $1 million for the...
DOJ lauds Springfield for advances in use of force policies, targets Board of Police Commissioners as weak link
SPRINGFIELD — While U.S. Department of Justice officials applauded the police department for strides in old use of force policies, they identified the Board of Police Commissioners as a weak link in reform. Members of the DOJ, a compliance officer for a consent decree put in place last year,...
Paulo Freire Board of Trustees votes to surrender its charter
CHICOPEE — The Board of Trustees at Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School voted to voluntarily surrender its charter to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in a 2-1 vote Tuesday. Following the vote, Local 2322 of the United Automobile, Aerospace & Agricultural Implement Workers pleaded to...
Westfield board OKs cannabis retail shop on site being vacated by Dunkin’
WESTFIELD — The Planning Board on Tuesday approved a special permit for Pioneer Valley Trading Co. to open a retail cannabis shop at 475 Southampton Road, the current site of Dunkin’ Donuts. The hearing had been continued at the request of the Planning Board in order to host...
thereminder.com
Vieau highlights new developments for Chicopee in 2023
CHICOPEE – Mayor John Vieau is looking forward to several key developments that will occur across 2023. City Hall continues to be modernized through two phases of renovation. After completing the first phase at the end of 2021, Vieau said design has just been completed for phase two. It will require funding approval from the City Council before additional renovations can be enacted, but Vieau considers the repairs a necessary inclusion.
Cheryl Zoll steps down has head of Tapestry
SPRINGFIELD — Cheryl Zoll announced Thursday that she will step down in June as CEO of Tapestry Health after nine years. Zoll has been the driving force behind Tapestry’s continued growth as an organization, according to the news release. Tapestry now serves 19,000 Western Massachusetts residents annually. In the last nine years it:
Longmeadow High School principal, Springfield administrator among finalists in West Springfield superintendent search
WEST SPRINGFIELD — In a meeting on Wednesday, the West Springfield Preliminary Superintendent Search Committee voted unanimously to move three finalists forward in the search for the town’s next school superintendent. Thomas Landers, principal of Longmeadow High School, Stefania Raschilla chief instruction officer at Springfield Public Schools and...
Southwick preservation panel approves funds for spray park at Whalley Park
SOUTHWICK — The town’s Community Preservation Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve $269,000 in preservation funds for a spray park to be installed into Whalley Park. Robert Levesque of site surveyor R. Levesque Associates brought the proposal forward to the CPC, where he touted how the planned...
School Committee hears about challenges and successes at Westfield Technical Academy
WESTFIELD — The School Committee, Advisory Board and staff of the Westfield Technical Academy gathered on Jan. 17 for a joint meeting to hear an update on the school. Also attending were city councilors James Adams, Brent Bean, Mike Burns, Ralph Figy and William Onyski. Principal Joseph Langone welcomed...
Shrewsbury, Sutton and Woburn motels to pay $65K for alleged labor violations
Three affiliated Massachusetts motels will pay $65,000 to settle allegations that they failed to give timely wages to employees or pay earned sick time, according to the Attorney General’s Office. Worcester City Motel in Shrewsbury and manager Ketan Patel; and two Red Roof Inns in Sutton and Woburn, and...
Charter Spectrum says cable cost increases are due to programmers raising fees
A survey of Worcester residents revealed some Charter Spectrum cable subscribers are considering canceling the service because of cost increases, but a spokesperson for the company said it’s not to blame for larger bills. “Charter is committed to keeping costs as low as possible for our customers, but even...
NO ONE Can Turn Off the Lights At This Massachusetts High School
A Massachusetts high school is making national news due to the fact that its lights stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because no one knows how to turn off the lights. There are nearly 7,000 lights in this Massachusetts high school that have been turned on for about a year and a half. No one in the district has been able to shut the lights off this entire time.
MassLive.com
