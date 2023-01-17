Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KWTX
‘I put my soul into this business:’ Waco businessowner dealing with insurance nightmare after driver crashed into her spa
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco business owner is picking up the pieces, again, after the driver of a speeding vehicle crashed into her spa the morning of Christmas Eve. Boarded walls are what you see when you drive past the R&M Beauty Style spa in the Central Texas Marketplace.
Waco's glass recycling program begins Thursday
WACO, Texas — It's time to start painting the city purple!. The City of Waco, in collaboration with Glass 4 Good, OI, and Strategic Materials, is launching it's glass recycling initiative. They're putting purple glass recycling bins in each of the 5 districts in Waco. "Essentially, we're finally able...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.19.23
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. K&W Bar and Grill at 6285 North Highway 6 in Woodway passed a recent inspection with a 91, but still needed to address some issues. According to the food safety worker, some ground beef, raw...
fox44news.com
Body found behind a restaurant in Waco
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the man whose body was found behind a local cafe early Wednesday morning apparently suffered from a medical episode. A member of the public called police at 5:06 a.m. to report finding the man behind Rosa’s Cafe on Franklin Avenue. Police...
Crossing Guard Slammed Trying To Break Up A Fight in Killeen, Texas
When I first heard about this story, I was in complete shock that this could happen in Killeen, Texas, let alone in our schools. HOW DOES SOMETHING SO HORRIBLE HAPPEN AT A KILLEEN MIDDLE SCHOOL?. Jacob Brooks with the Killeen Daily Herald reports that some students and adults could face...
KWTX
Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police found a dead man behind Rosa’s Cafe on Franklin Avenue Wednesday morning. Officers were dispatched for a check around 5:07 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the body. Police said the 47-year-old man’s family has been notified, and an autopsy will be performed....
KWTX
Waco police investigating after vandals seen damaging mailboxes
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vandals targeted at least five mailboxes in Waco earlier this month and police are asking for help identifying the suspects. A police spokesperson confirmed to KWTX that officers were dispatched to investigate a theft at about 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 2. A mailbox was taken near...
fox44news.com
One dead in Copperas Cove train accident
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A person is dead after being hit by a train in Copperas Cove. The City of Copperas Cove and the Copperas Cove Police Department said on Sunday that the railroad crossings at Wolfe Road, Main Street, and 1st Street were temporarily closed while officers conducted an accident investigation.
Catalytic converter thefts continue to skyrocket in Texas
CENTRAL, Texas — In an effort to reduce the amount of catalytic converters being stolen, Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) has proposed Senate Bill 456. Temple PD reports show catalytic converter thefts have gone down from 100 thefts in 2021 to 85 thefts in 2022, while Waco PD shows thefts have gone up.
fox44news.com
Firefighters respond to Speegleville structure fire
SPEEGLEVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Several fire departments responded to a structure fire in the Speegleville area. The Waco Fire Department said on Monday afternoon that units were assisting the Speegleville Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies with a “heavily-involved house fire” at 1526 McLennan Crossing Road.
KWTX
Waco staple George’s on hand to serve crazy wings during Gov. Abbott’s inauguration at state capitol
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas restaurant was one of only 10 independent eateries chosen around the state of Texas to cook for the inauguration of Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. George’s Restaurant in Waco was set up on the lawn on the State Capitol in...
New Chick-fil-a coming to Bellmead
BELLMEAD, Texas — A Chick-fil-a location is finally coming to the suburbs of Bellmead. The city announced that a breaking ground ceremony for the new construction of a Chick-fil-a next to an American bank. The ground breaking ceremony will be held Thursday at the home of the future location,...
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble tells all to 6 News ahead of his retirement
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is looking for the next chief in line as Charles Kimble is retiring after a 31 year career in law enforcement. He is set to retire Jan. 27, but before he closed his chapter in law enforcement, he sat down with 6 News to reflect on his career, the Killeen Police Department and his future.
KWTX
Police identify individual struck, killed by train in Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) – Police identified Masao Joverson Skilling, 21, as the pedestrian struck and killed by a train on the railroad tracks adjacent to the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190. The deadly accident was reported shortly after 2 p.m. on Jan. 15. Police were told...
coveleaderpress.com
21-year-old man struck by train in Copperas Cove
Police: man attempted to move out of the way before train struck him. A 21-year-old man was killed on Sunday afternoon at approximately 2:10 p.m. by a BNSF train that struck him on the tracks, in the area adjacent to the 1500 block of Business 190. According to a media...
Belton resident on the ballot for City Council
BELTON, Texas — The latest name on the ballot for Belton City Council is 37-year-old-resident, Dave Covington. Covington will run for Place two on the 2023 Belton City Council Ballot. The places of John Homes and Dan Kirkley, who currently holds place two, will be up for grabs in...
Police ask for assistance on stolen vehicle
A black 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix four-door bearing Texas license plate number DSN-9029 was stolen from a residence in the 300 block of East Angeline Street in Groesbeck. The vehicle was last seen at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, but is believed to have been taken at approximately 2:30 a.m. The vehicle has a spoiler on the trunk and has damage to the outside of the driver's door. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Groesbeck Police Department at 254-729-3497. You may also remain anonymous by utilizing the Groesbeck PD tip411 app or by clicking on the following link: https://www.tip411.com/alerts/84353 *The attached photograph is not the actual vehicle and serves only as a reference.
Temple PD searching for suspects of gas station theft
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is looking for the individuals they believe stole from a gas station last month. Police say the people pictured below stole from TexSTAR Travel Center, located at 1300 North General Bruce Drive, on Dec. 24, 2022. Details about the theft weren't disclosed.
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove city council approves land swap agreement with local businessmen
The east side of the U.S. 190 bypass is a step closer to future development, after the Copperas Cove city council approving a land exchange with the United States of America and business partners James Clark and Wesley Atkinson. The approval took place at Tuesday’s council meeting, but the process...
KWTX
Waco Fire Department responding to multiple vehicle crash with entrapment
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash with at least one person trapped inside a car. The crash happened at S. 28th St. and Franklin Ave. This is a developing story.
