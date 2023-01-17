A black 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix four-door bearing Texas license plate number DSN-9029 was stolen from a residence in the 300 block of East Angeline Street in Groesbeck. The vehicle was last seen at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, but is believed to have been taken at approximately 2:30 a.m. The vehicle has a spoiler on the trunk and has damage to the outside of the driver's door. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Groesbeck Police Department at 254-729-3497. You may also remain anonymous by utilizing the Groesbeck PD tip411 app or by clicking on the following link: https://www.tip411.com/alerts/84353 *The attached photograph is not the actual vehicle and serves only as a reference.

GROESBECK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO