KCEN

Waco's glass recycling program begins Thursday

WACO, Texas — It's time to start painting the city purple!. The City of Waco, in collaboration with Glass 4 Good, OI, and Strategic Materials, is launching it's glass recycling initiative. They're putting purple glass recycling bins in each of the 5 districts in Waco. "Essentially, we're finally able...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.19.23

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. K&W Bar and Grill at 6285 North Highway 6 in Woodway passed a recent inspection with a 91, but still needed to address some issues. According to the food safety worker, some ground beef, raw...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Body found behind a restaurant in Waco

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the man whose body was found behind a local cafe early Wednesday morning apparently suffered from a medical episode. A member of the public called police at 5:06 a.m. to report finding the man behind Rosa’s Cafe on Franklin Avenue. Police...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police found a dead man behind Rosa’s Cafe on Franklin Avenue Wednesday morning. Officers were dispatched for a check around 5:07 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the body. Police said the 47-year-old man’s family has been notified, and an autopsy will be performed....
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco police investigating after vandals seen damaging mailboxes

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vandals targeted at least five mailboxes in Waco earlier this month and police are asking for help identifying the suspects. A police spokesperson confirmed to KWTX that officers were dispatched to investigate a theft at about 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 2. A mailbox was taken near...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

One dead in Copperas Cove train accident

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A person is dead after being hit by a train in Copperas Cove. The City of Copperas Cove and the Copperas Cove Police Department said on Sunday that the railroad crossings at Wolfe Road, Main Street, and 1st Street were temporarily closed while officers conducted an accident investigation.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KCEN

Catalytic converter thefts continue to skyrocket in Texas

CENTRAL, Texas — In an effort to reduce the amount of catalytic converters being stolen, Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) has proposed Senate Bill 456. Temple PD reports show catalytic converter thefts have gone down from 100 thefts in 2021 to 85 thefts in 2022, while Waco PD shows thefts have gone up.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Firefighters respond to Speegleville structure fire

SPEEGLEVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Several fire departments responded to a structure fire in the Speegleville area. The Waco Fire Department said on Monday afternoon that units were assisting the Speegleville Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies with a “heavily-involved house fire” at 1526 McLennan Crossing Road.
WACO, TX
KCEN

New Chick-fil-a coming to Bellmead

BELLMEAD, Texas — A Chick-fil-a location is finally coming to the suburbs of Bellmead. The city announced that a breaking ground ceremony for the new construction of a Chick-fil-a next to an American bank. The ground breaking ceremony will be held Thursday at the home of the future location,...
BELLMEAD, TX
coveleaderpress.com

21-year-old man struck by train in Copperas Cove

Police: man attempted to move out of the way before train struck him. A 21-year-old man was killed on Sunday afternoon at approximately 2:10 p.m. by a BNSF train that struck him on the tracks, in the area adjacent to the 1500 block of Business 190. According to a media...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KCEN

Belton resident on the ballot for City Council

BELTON, Texas — The latest name on the ballot for Belton City Council is 37-year-old-resident, Dave Covington. Covington will run for Place two on the 2023 Belton City Council Ballot. The places of John Homes and Dan Kirkley, who currently holds place two, will be up for grabs in...
BELTON, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Police ask for assistance on stolen vehicle

A black 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix four-door bearing Texas license plate number DSN-9029 was stolen from a residence in the 300 block of East Angeline Street in Groesbeck. The vehicle was last seen at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, but is believed to have been taken at approximately 2:30 a.m. The vehicle has a spoiler on the trunk and has damage to the outside of the driver's door.   Anyone with information is asked to contact the Groesbeck Police Department at 254-729-3497. You may also remain anonymous by utilizing the Groesbeck PD tip411 app or by clicking on the following link: https://www.tip411.com/alerts/84353 *The attached photograph is not the actual vehicle and serves only as a reference.  
GROESBECK, TX
KCEN

Temple PD searching for suspects of gas station theft

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is looking for the individuals they believe stole from a gas station last month. Police say the people pictured below stole from TexSTAR Travel Center, located at 1300 North General Bruce Drive, on Dec. 24, 2022. Details about the theft weren't disclosed.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

KCEN

