Rochelle News-Leader
RTHS names honor roll students for fall 2022
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Township High School recently named its honor roll students for the fall 2022 semester. The honor roll is compiled and published at the end of each semester. The honor roll is based on the student's weighted GPA. A weighted GPA of 3.0 earns a spot on the honor roll.
Rochelle News-Leader
Wrestling: Hubs break school record with win over Freeport
FREEPORT — The Rochelle Hub varsity wrestling team broke the school record for most dual victories in a single season, defeating Freeport 60-19 in nonconference action on Tuesday to eclipse the record of 22 victories set during the 1984-85 and 2015-16 seasons. The Hubs (23-1, 5-0 Interstate 8) will host another nonconference dual match with Harvard on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Rochelle News-Leader
Cheerleading: Rochelle teams compete at Interstate 8 Conference Championship
SYCAMORE — Sycamore High School hosted the 2022-23 Interstate 8 Conference and Kishwaukee River Conference Championship meets on Wednesday. The Rochelle Township High School varsity and JV cheerleading teams each competed in the event, with the varsity team finished fourth out of eight schools in the Interstate 8 Conference while the JV team participated in an exhibition format.
Rochelle News-Leader
Wrestling: Record-setting season rolls on for Hubs
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Township High School’s winningest varsity wrestling team wants even more victories on its record-setting resume as the Hubs continue their march toward the Interstate 8 Conference Championship and the start of the IHSA Individual State Series. Six Rochelle wrestlers scored bout wins and five others...
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Basketball: Luxton scores 31 as Hubs fall at Kaneland
MAPLE PARK — Junior Eli Luxton’s 31 points on 14-of-21 shooting and seven rebounds weren’t enough for the Rochelle Hub varsity basketball team during Tuesday evening’s Interstate 8 Conference matchup against Kaneland. Four Knights finished in double figures as Kaneland outpaced Rochelle 86-64. Parker Violett and...
Rochelle News-Leader
Updates presented to RTHS board at Monday meeting
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Township High School Assistant Principal David Perrin and Dean of Students Brett Zick presented an update on academic performance and disciplinary trends to members of the District 212 Board of Education during its monthly meeting on Tuesday evening. Perrin said that 14 students graduated from RTHS...
Rochelle News-Leader
Girls Bowling: Lady Hubs defeat DeKalb on the road
DEKALB — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity bowling team defeated DeKalb 2,584-2,445 on the road Tuesday evening. Freshman Kylie McCullough led the Lady Hubs (8-5, 5-3 Interstate 8) with a 495 series, while sophomore Cassidy Vincent recorded a 481 series and junior Anahi Alanis followed with a 445 series. Juniors Faith Adams and Makenzie Liezert totaled respective series scores of 413 and 412.
Rochelle News-Leader
RCH Auxiliary scholarships available for 2023
ROCHELLE — Scholarships are available through the Rochelle Community Hospital Auxiliary to area students who are planning to pursue careers in the healthcare field. Five scholarships are available in 2023, which include the Ward A. and Mabel T. Miller Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarships are available to those students who...
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Jan. 17-19, 2023
OREGON — On Jan. 17 at approximately 6:32 p.m. dputies were dispatched to the Mount Morris Estates at lot 12 in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, deputies placed John Hitchcock, 40, of Mount Morris under arrest for aggravated domestic battery. Hitchcock was transported to the Ogle County Jail and where he was held pending a court appearance in front of a judge.
Rochelle News-Leader
County board: Bond abatement for new jail approved
OREGON — At its monthly meeting Monday, the Ogle County Board unanimously approved an ordinance abating taxes to pay for the recently-constructed new Ogle County Jail. The ordinance abated taxes levied for the year 2022 to pay debt service on $9,705,000 general obligation bonds (alternate revenue source), series 2018; $4,760,000 general obligation bonds (alternate revenue source), series 2019 and $6,523,000 general obligation bonds (alternate revenue source), series 2020.
