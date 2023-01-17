Read full article on original website
Related
Rochelle News-Leader
County board: Bond abatement for new jail approved
OREGON — At its monthly meeting Monday, the Ogle County Board unanimously approved an ordinance abating taxes to pay for the recently-constructed new Ogle County Jail. The ordinance abated taxes levied for the year 2022 to pay debt service on $9,705,000 general obligation bonds (alternate revenue source), series 2018; $4,760,000 general obligation bonds (alternate revenue source), series 2019 and $6,523,000 general obligation bonds (alternate revenue source), series 2020.
Central Illinois Proud
LaSalle man arrested for domestic battery
LASALLE, Ill. (WMBD)– LaSalle County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man for battery. According to a Lasalle County press release, 26-year-old Aaron Kirby was arrested and charged on a felony warrant for aggravated domestic battery from an incident on Jan. 6 in rural Peru. Kirby was also charged...
MyStateline.com
Coroner identifies victims of fatal Boone County crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the final phase of the ARP funds distribution Winnebago County's finance committee is put a a road block according to the Chairman John Butitta. With just one million dollars remaining, the committee will look for help elsewhere as the next request is for a project that is estimated to cost around two million dollars. There are around 10 other requests for ARP funds that the committee is looking to support. That includes next on the list of priorities, the Rockford Area Art Council.
Roscoe man sentenced to 7 years for embezzling from long term care centers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Steven Bennett, 53, has been sentenced to 7 years in prison for embezzling from the long-term care centers he was employed to oversee. Bennett is a former executive director with LTC Support Services and oversaw the operation of 29 Community Integrated Living Arrangement (CILA) homes in Northwest Illinois. CILA homes are […]
WIFR
Family of Boone County fatal crash victims needs help laying them to rest
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just beside Russellville Rd. in Boone County is a tree surrounded by flowers and teddy bears, each item placed there by a member of the Vasquez family, after tragedy struck Monday night. Alberto Vasquez’s niece, 29-year-old Jazmid Vasquez and her husband 28-year-old Domingo Puac, were killed...
YAHOO!
Man charged with killing Illinois man with his own gun in DeKalb County, deputies say
A DeKalb County man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he stole another man’s gun and shot him with it. Deputies say Tyrin Maddox, 21, shot and killed Devalon Davis, 20, during an armed robbery earlier this month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Rockford Police officer charged again with battery of suspect
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County State’s Attorney has announced Battery charges against a Rockford Police officer during the arrest of Alize Jones. According to State’s Attorney J. Hanley, Officer Frank Fabiani was assisting with Jones’ arrest on May 14th, 2022. After Jones was handcuffed, Fabiani allegedly slammed Jones’ head into a glass window, […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Grand Detour Man Arrested for Hit and Run Property Damage Accident
On the morning of Friday January 13 Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 2800 block of South Illinois Route 2 in regards to the report of a hit and run property damage accident. After a brief investigation, 70-year-old James Catalano Jr of Grand Detour, was located and arrested...
WIFR
Two Capron residents identified in deadly Boone County crash
CAPRON, Ill. (WIFR) - A man and a woman from Capron have been named after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Boone County. Domingo Puac, 28, and Jazmid Vasquez, 29, were found Monday in the 14000 block of Russellville Road after investigators say their vehicle was traveling north on Russellville Road when it veered off, hitting a tree.
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County Deputies Say Driver Drove Through a Franklin Grove Yard, Left Town and Then Returned and Struck a Stop Sign and Fire Hydrant
On Saturday January 14, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a reckless driver, who drove through a yard in the Village of Franklin Grove. The vehicle was last seen westbound on Old Mill Road. Approximately 20 minutes later, the vehicle was once again seen in the Village...
Police: Janesville man arrested for selling cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville man was arrested on Wednesday on several drug charges. The Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit and Rock County Special Investigations Unit had been conducting an investigation. They served search warrants at an apartment in the 1900 block of Dupont Drive and a storage unit in the 3300 block […]
Two people killed crashing into tree in Boone County
CAPRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed Monday in a crash in rural Capron that involved only one vehicle. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, around 6:30 p.m., deputies found a crash scene in the 14000 block of Russellville Road. Police said the investigation showed that the vehicle was headed north when it […]
Rockford officer cleared in shooting teen who threatened mother with a knife
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago State’s Attorney decided Wednesday that a Rockford Police officer was justified in shooting a teen last year. According to police, officers Austin and Ditzler were called to a house in the 4000 block of St. Anne’s Way for a domestic disturbance around 7:45 p.m. In the initial 911 call, […]
x1071.com
Deputies in Lafayette County Help With Arrest of Monroe Man
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Monroe Street in Argyle to assist the Monroe Police Department with an arrest around 6:45pm Monday. 30 year old Patrick Allen of Monroe was arrested for Battery and Disorderly Conduct. Allen was taken to the Green County Jail and remains in custody.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Man Arrested for DUI After Being Stopped for Doing 95 mph in a 55 Zone
On Saturday January 14, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Landyn Montross of Dixon. Montross was traveling east on Illinois Route 2 near Sink Hollow Road at 95 MPH in a posted 55 MPH zone. After further investigation, Deputies suspected impairment. Following field sobriety testing, Montross was arrested for...
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Persons Injured in Two Vehicle Crash Friday Afternoon
Just after noon on Friday January 13, Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Lynn-Scott-Rock EMS and Rochelle EMS, responded to the 18000 block of East Illinois Route 64 for the report of a two-vehicle accident. During an initial investigation, Deputies discovered a Ford Escape; driven by 47-year-old Michael S....
Woman killed in Kane County crash on I-88: ISP
Illinois State Police says a 27-year-old woman driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu hit the rear end of a semi tractor trailer around 3:30 a.m. on westbound I-88 near Mitchell Road.
Woman says she lost all her belongings in break-in at Rockford storage facility
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After 20 storage units at a Sandy Hollow facility were burglarized, a Rockford woman says she lost everything she had. Inishia Cooper said she had used the Red Dot Storage location at 5750 Sandy Hollow Road in the past, and thought her belongings would be safe at the “secure” location while […]
19-year-old suspect in Sunday’s triple murder arrested
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Jaylon Jackson, 19, the suspect in a Sunday night shooting in which five people were shot, three of whom were killed. According to police, around 4:50 p.m., officers were called to an apartment in the 2300 block of 23rd Street, where they found a 25-year-old man suffering […]
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Man Rolls on Dee Bennett, Arrested at Yacht Club
A 22-year-old man from Ottawa is in some hot water after a late-night incident over the weekend. At about 2:00 on Sunday morning, James Ewing of Ottawa lost control of his vehicle while he was eastbound on Dee Bennett Road, a few miles east of Utica. According to the La Salle County Sheriff's Office, Ewing's vehicle went into the south ditch, overturned multiple times, and then struck a utility pole.
Comments / 0