Ogle County, IL

County board: Bond abatement for new jail approved

OREGON — At its monthly meeting Monday, the Ogle County Board unanimously approved an ordinance abating taxes to pay for the recently-constructed new Ogle County Jail. The ordinance abated taxes levied for the year 2022 to pay debt service on $9,705,000 general obligation bonds (alternate revenue source), series 2018; $4,760,000 general obligation bonds (alternate revenue source), series 2019 and $6,523,000 general obligation bonds (alternate revenue source), series 2020.
LaSalle man arrested for domestic battery

LASALLE, Ill. (WMBD)– LaSalle County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man for battery. According to a Lasalle County press release, 26-year-old Aaron Kirby was arrested and charged on a felony warrant for aggravated domestic battery from an incident on Jan. 6 in rural Peru. Kirby was also charged...
Coroner identifies victims of fatal Boone County crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the final phase of the ARP funds distribution Winnebago County's finance committee is put a a road block according to the Chairman John Butitta. With just one million dollars remaining, the committee will look for help elsewhere as the next request is for a project that is estimated to cost around two million dollars. There are around 10 other requests for ARP funds that the committee is looking to support. That includes next on the list of priorities, the Rockford Area Art Council.
Rockford Police officer charged again with battery of suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County State’s Attorney has announced Battery charges against a Rockford Police officer during the arrest of Alize Jones. According to State’s Attorney J. Hanley, Officer Frank Fabiani was assisting with Jones’ arrest on May 14th, 2022. After Jones was handcuffed, Fabiani allegedly slammed Jones’ head into a glass window, […]
Grand Detour Man Arrested for Hit and Run Property Damage Accident

On the morning of Friday January 13 Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 2800 block of South Illinois Route 2 in regards to the report of a hit and run property damage accident. After a brief investigation, 70-year-old James Catalano Jr of Grand Detour, was located and arrested...
Two Capron residents identified in deadly Boone County crash

CAPRON, Ill. (WIFR) - A man and a woman from Capron have been named after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Boone County. Domingo Puac, 28, and Jazmid Vasquez, 29, were found Monday in the 14000 block of Russellville Road after investigators say their vehicle was traveling north on Russellville Road when it veered off, hitting a tree.
Deputies in Lafayette County Help With Arrest of Monroe Man

Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Monroe Street in Argyle to assist the Monroe Police Department with an arrest around 6:45pm Monday. 30 year old Patrick Allen of Monroe was arrested for Battery and Disorderly Conduct. Allen was taken to the Green County Jail and remains in custody.
Dixon Man Arrested for DUI After Being Stopped for Doing 95 mph in a 55 Zone

On Saturday January 14, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Landyn Montross of Dixon. Montross was traveling east on Illinois Route 2 near Sink Hollow Road at 95 MPH in a posted 55 MPH zone. After further investigation, Deputies suspected impairment. Following field sobriety testing, Montross was arrested for...
Two Persons Injured in Two Vehicle Crash Friday Afternoon

Just after noon on Friday January 13, Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Lynn-Scott-Rock EMS and Rochelle EMS, responded to the 18000 block of East Illinois Route 64 for the report of a two-vehicle accident. During an initial investigation, Deputies discovered a Ford Escape; driven by 47-year-old Michael S....
Ottawa Man Rolls on Dee Bennett, Arrested at Yacht Club

A 22-year-old man from Ottawa is in some hot water after a late-night incident over the weekend. At about 2:00 on Sunday morning, James Ewing of Ottawa lost control of his vehicle while he was eastbound on Dee Bennett Road, a few miles east of Utica. According to the La Salle County Sheriff's Office, Ewing's vehicle went into the south ditch, overturned multiple times, and then struck a utility pole.
