ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
valdostatoday.com

Georgians urged to be cautious of scams after severe storms

ATLANTA – Georgians are being urged to be cautious of potential scams following recent tornadoes and severe storms throughout the state. Attorney General Chris Carr and Insurance Commissioner John King are urging Georgians to be on the lookout for potential home repair fraud, insurance scams, price gouging, and other schemes following the recent tornadoes and severe storms that moved throughout the state.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Windstream outages continue in portions of South Georgia Thursday

Parts of South Georgia are seeing their phone and internet service restored Thursday as Windstream Communications works to repair damaged fiber. The dual-case outage impacting customers in South Georgia is due to storm damage that impacted the network in Griffin, Georgia. There is also a fiber cut north of Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Nearly 200 snakes seized in Georgia, Florida illegal trafficking ring

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nearly 200 snakes were seized and eight individuals were charged in Operation Viper, a multi-state venomous snake trafficking operation. Several of the snakes are listed in the top 10 deadliest in the world. The operation began in 2021 by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division (DNR LED) and […]
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Cold cases | Proposed bill would reopen investigations in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers will consider a bill this year that could nudge law enforcement agencies to look at cold cases again. There is so much crime, in Atlanta and elsewhere, that cases can get lost in the sheer volume of investigations. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's website shows more than a hundred unsolved murder cases.
ATLANTA, GA
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border

CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
CHEROKEE, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia tornado victims still scrambling to put lives back together days after storms

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Familes have been working for days to pick up the pieces after at least five tornadoes moved through parts of Georgia last week. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was in LaGrange Monday, where it still looks like a bomb went off in one neighborhood. Victims Lincoln spoke to said that while they do have home insurance, right now they are strapped for cash trying to deal with hotel and moving expenses.
LAGRANGE, GA
weisradio.com

Vehicle Fire in Northwest Georgia

The Trion Fire Department and Hays Correctional Fire Department in northwest Georgia responded to a vehicle fire early Tuesday morning. According to a post on social media, the car was sitting next to a mobile home. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames upon firefighters arrival; but fortunately, they were able to extinguish the fire without damage to the mobile home.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy