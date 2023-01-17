Read full article on original website
Georgians urged to be cautious of scams after severe storms
ATLANTA – Georgians are being urged to be cautious of potential scams following recent tornadoes and severe storms throughout the state. Attorney General Chris Carr and Insurance Commissioner John King are urging Georgians to be on the lookout for potential home repair fraud, insurance scams, price gouging, and other schemes following the recent tornadoes and severe storms that moved throughout the state.
Georgia approves unemployment assistance for 7 counties affected by severe storms, tornadoes
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Labor announced Wednesday that workers in seven Georgia counties may be eligible for unemployment assistance to make up for work compensation lost during Jan. 12′s severe storms. Those who live in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, and Troup counties are eligible...
Disaster assistance provided to 7 Georgia counties, none in CSRA
The relief is to be provided to residents in counties affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes.
Windstream outages continue in portions of South Georgia Thursday
Parts of South Georgia are seeing their phone and internet service restored Thursday as Windstream Communications works to repair damaged fiber. The dual-case outage impacting customers in South Georgia is due to storm damage that impacted the network in Griffin, Georgia. There is also a fiber cut north of Atlanta.
Federal Funding Made Available to Georgia as President Declares Major Disaster
President Biden has declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Georgia and ordered Federal aid to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on January 12, 2023. The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals...
Telephone, internet service down in portions of southwest Georgia
Several entities in southwest Georgia have experienced outages with telephone service Wednesday morning.
Deadliest snakes in the world being trafficked throughout Georgia, officials say
ATLANTA — Some of the deadliest snakes in the world are being trafficked throughout Georgia and Florida, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Ga. DNR and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission started an investigation in 2021 after receiving a tip about venomous snakes being sold on the black market.
Many Georgia residents should have received payment up to $500 from the state
Do you know if you got some money back from the state of Georgia? Millions of taxpayers have received up to $500. Last year, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by this point, unless a mistake or error took place.
Join the Buc-ee's family in Georgia and earn thousands: Check the details and apply
Since its inauguration, Buc-ee's has opened countless stores in different parts of the United States. Alone in Texas, it has over 30 stations and the number is counting. Similarly, there are several stores in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia, and a few are under development in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Missouri.
Nearly 200 snakes seized in Georgia, Florida illegal trafficking ring
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nearly 200 snakes were seized and eight individuals were charged in Operation Viper, a multi-state venomous snake trafficking operation. Several of the snakes are listed in the top 10 deadliest in the world. The operation began in 2021 by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division (DNR LED) and […]
Inside the Controversial Sales Practices of the Nation’s Biggest Title Lender
Former TitleMax store managers told ProPublica and The Current about how they were trained to keep customers unaware of the true costs of their title pawns. When they were more transparent, they faced repercussions.
Cold cases | Proposed bill would reopen investigations in Georgia
ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers will consider a bill this year that could nudge law enforcement agencies to look at cold cases again. There is so much crime, in Atlanta and elsewhere, that cases can get lost in the sheer volume of investigations. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's website shows more than a hundred unsolved murder cases.
Bill aimed at making Georgia pay for unwanted pregnancies following ‘Heartbeat Law’ passing
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A bill being looked at in the 2023 Georgia legislative session would see the state paying mothers for their unwanted pregnancies that they were forced to carry to term due to the recently enacted “Heartbeat Law.”. The cost of having and raising a child...
Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border
CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
Gov. Kemp announced Georgia schools will get money for security upgrades -- but critics say it misses the point
ATLANTA — Each school in Georgia would get money to fortify its security under a budget proposal at the state Capitol. The $100 million program would look to make schools safer. Critics say it overlooks a key ingredient: gun violence. Over the last decade or more, schools across the...
Could Georgia mandate 50/50 custody? What you should know about the bill that could make it possible
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — When Georgia couples with children divorce, current law presumes that the mother should keep custody, unless the judge finds reason to rule against her. House Bill 96 could scrap that and mandate 50/50 custody if a judge decides it's in the best interest of the child.
Big business wants solar energy. Can Georgia utilities keep up?
Large corporations, led by big tech, are driving much of the solar power development in Georgia and across the country — and challenging utilities to keep up.
Georgia tornado victims still scrambling to put lives back together days after storms
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Familes have been working for days to pick up the pieces after at least five tornadoes moved through parts of Georgia last week. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was in LaGrange Monday, where it still looks like a bomb went off in one neighborhood. Victims Lincoln spoke to said that while they do have home insurance, right now they are strapped for cash trying to deal with hotel and moving expenses.
Georgians’ drawl earns No. 5 spot for slowest talking state
Atlanta ties for 4th for slowest talking city in the nation
Vehicle Fire in Northwest Georgia
The Trion Fire Department and Hays Correctional Fire Department in northwest Georgia responded to a vehicle fire early Tuesday morning. According to a post on social media, the car was sitting next to a mobile home. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames upon firefighters arrival; but fortunately, they were able to extinguish the fire without damage to the mobile home.
