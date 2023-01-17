Congressman Raul Ruiz visits border in Calexico

Today is the first official visit for Congressman Raul Ruiz as representative for district 25th and he toured the Calexico border.

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Representative Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) will be visiting the U.S.-Mexico border today in Calexico.

As migrants keep getting released anytime and anywhere congressman Ruiz met with u.S customs and border protection and visited the facility.

Ruiz also had a meeting with the city of Calexico to discuss the migrant crisis a little less than a week after Imperial County declared a state of emergency.

Congressman Ruiz says one of his focuses is to find out what resources are needed not only from CBP but by local nonprofit organizations.

“It is very important that the asylum emergency declarations are due in capacity and are reached in terms of the resources that are needed... it also important to understand that the local community is very under resourced,” said Congressman Ruiz.

He says he is ready to work and help with the migrant crisis with that crossing the border into Mexico.

“To look at the non profits and agencies that are working with the migrants on that side to so I can have a binational understanding of the border processing,” said Congressman Ruiz.

The mayor of Calexico says he is excited to work with Ruiz to strategize ways to help migrants and the city of Calexico.

