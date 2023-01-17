ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

Congressman Raul Ruiz visits border in Calexico

By Karina Bazarte
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07soLH_0kHkTSdd00

Today is the first official visit for Congressman Raul Ruiz as representative for district 25th and he toured the Calexico border.

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Representative Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) will be visiting the U.S.-Mexico border today in Calexico.

As migrants keep getting released anytime and anywhere congressman Ruiz met with u.S customs and border protection and visited the facility.

Ruiz also had a meeting with the city of Calexico to discuss the migrant crisis a little less than a week after Imperial County declared a state of emergency.

Congressman Ruiz says one of his focuses is to find out what resources are needed not only from CBP but by local nonprofit organizations.

“It is very important that the asylum emergency declarations are due in capacity and are reached in terms of the resources that are needed... it also important to understand that the local community is very under resourced,” said Congressman Ruiz.

He says he is ready to work and help with the migrant crisis with that crossing the border into Mexico.

“To look at the non profits and agencies that are working with the migrants on that side to so I can have a binational  understanding of the border processing,” said Congressman Ruiz.

The mayor of Calexico says he is excited to work with Ruiz to strategize ways to help migrants and the city of Calexico.

The post Congressman Raul Ruiz visits border in Calexico appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

Related
12 News

Senators visit Arizona, Texas border in search for solutions

YUMA, Ariz. — Politicians, tribal leaders and the head of a local humanitarian group in Arizona's Yuma County called on a politically diverse delegation of senators from around the U.S. to pass immigration reform amid an increase in migrant arrivals that can overwhelm local resources. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema,...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
Saurabh

The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo

Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Times of San Diego

Cocaine Worth $2M Found Stashed in Hidden VW Compartment at Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry have discovered more than $2 million worth of cocaine hidden in a vehicle, the agency said Friday. At approximately 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers encountered a male driver, 31, in a Volkswagen entering the U.S. He presented them with a valid state-issued identification card.
AFP

Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president

Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Federal border wall replacing Arizona container wall goes up next week

(The Center Square) – United States Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that construction on a barrier at the Yuma sector of the southern border would start next week. A press release explained that the federal government would “close gaps” near the Morelos Dam, a primary location for illegal crossings in Arizona. “The safety and security or our workforce, law enforcement partners, and the local community are a top priority,”...
YUMA, AZ
newsnationnow.com

Arizona farmer helping migrants on their journey into the US

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (NewsNation) — The journey to the U.S. is one of desperation for many, and it’s the desperate cries for help in the cold that one Yuma County farming supervisor can’t ignore. Although still separated by the border wall, Luis Ames can be found helping...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
KRON4 News

Biden to tour Santa Cruz to survey storm destruction today

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — After nine atmospheric rivers and record-breaking rainfall, the President of the United States is flying to California on Thursday to see the storms’ destruction up-close. President Joe Biden’s White House Press Office has not yet publicly announced precise locations where Biden will visit. But KRON4 has confirmed that he will […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy