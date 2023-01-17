Most investors look at the price-to-earnings ratio as an important valuation metric, even though earnings can often be incredibly volatile. I prefer to look at dividend yield because dividends tend to be very consistent over time. Historically high dividend yields at Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) and A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) suggest that these two industrial stocks are entering buy territory. Let's take a closer look at these two industrial stocks that are too cheap to ignore.

2 DAYS AGO