ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
NASDAQ

Lift Portfolio Value With These 5 High Earnings Yield Picks

U.S. inflation cooled off for the sixth straight month in December after hitting a 40-year high in mid-2022. The Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that the consumer price index rose 6.5% last month, down from 7.1% in November. The reading is sharply down from the peak of 9.1% attained in June 2022 but still way above the Fed’s 2% inflation target.
NASDAQ

Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
NASDAQ

Boot Barn's (BOOT) Q3 Earnings: What Awaits the Stock?

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jan 25, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $514.5 million, indicating a rise of 5.9% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals. However, the bottom line is likely to decline...
NASDAQ

Is it Finally Time for Small Cap Value Stocks?

(1:15) - Lessons From, "The Case For Long-Term Value Investing”. (8:45) - Breaking Down Small Cap Value Stocks: Are They On The Rise?. (41:00) - Episode Roundup: VBR, AKA, VRTV, STRL, URBN. Welcome to Episode #313 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value...
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 19, 2023

U.S. stock markets plummeted on Wednesday after the threat of a recession in 2023 significantly dented investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. A series of weak economic data and hawkish comments by top-level Fed officials destroyed market participants’ sentiment. All the three major stock indexes closed deep in negative territory.
NASDAQ

Southwest Airlines (LUV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed at $37.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.67% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the airline...
NASDAQ

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) closed the most recent trading day at $71.98, moving +1.58% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the server...
NASDAQ

PPL (PPL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PPL (PPL) closed at $29.32, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ

Hercules Technology (HTGC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hercules Technology (HTGC) closed at $13.90, marking a +1.76% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ

Instructure Holdings (INST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Instructure Holdings (INST) closed at $25.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.81% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ

Permian Resources (PR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Permian Resources (PR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.54, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained...
NASDAQ

General Electric (GE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Electric (GE) closed at $77.68, marking a +1.07% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the industrial...
NASDAQ

Emerson Electric (EMR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Emerson Electric (EMR) closed the most recent trading day at $87.35, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of...
NASDAQ

Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $101.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10%. Coming into today, shares of the electric utility had gained...
NASDAQ

Signet (SIG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Signet (SIG) closed at $71.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.3% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the jewelry company...
NASDAQ

2 Industrial Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

Most investors look at the price-to-earnings ratio as an important valuation metric, even though earnings can often be incredibly volatile. I prefer to look at dividend yield because dividends tend to be very consistent over time. Historically high dividend yields at Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) and A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) suggest that these two industrial stocks are entering buy territory. Let's take a closer look at these two industrial stocks that are too cheap to ignore.
NASDAQ

Want $500 in Annual Passive Income? Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks Now

Every dollar of passive income you make from your portfolio is money you can use to reinvest into other assets and gain the benefit of compound growth over time. Over a long enough period, you can build a decent income stream, and if you're especially patient, you can even start the process with a relatively small investment in some cases.
NASDAQ

Fastenal (FAST) Hikes Dividend by 13% to Reward Investors

Fastenal Company FAST gained 2.76% in the after-hour trading session on Jan 18 after it announced a 12.9% hike in its quarterly cash dividend. This national wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies will pay out a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share on Mar 2, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Feb 2.

Comments / 0

Community Policy