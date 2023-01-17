ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Hillcrest Knights, Teton Timberwolves and Rockland Bulldogs continue to win and continue to lead their respective boys basketball media polls. Hillcrest is one of four unbeaten teams in the polls along with the Pocatello Thunder (second place in 4A) as well as the Melba Mustangs and Lapwai Wildcats.
