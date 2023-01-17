Effective: 2023-01-20 03:26:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Hamilton; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches. Highest totals over the southern Adirondacks and the Lake George Region. * WHERE...The central and western Mohawk Valley, the western and southern Adirondacks, and the Lake George Saratoga Region in eastern New York. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Periods of snow will continue today. Heaviest snow with accumulations will be over the southern Adirondacks and the northern reaches of the Lake George Region.

FULTON COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO