Lisa Marie Presley was locked in an all-out war with Michael Lockwood before her death, with the late singer accusing her ex of having "hundreds of inappropriate photos of children" on his computer in 2017. In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Elvis Presley's only child said she was “shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach” after finding the alleged images.The exes married in 2006 and split in 2016. They shared 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, and were battling in court before Lisa Marie suddenly passed away last week at 54 years old.Lockwood always denied the allegations, and...

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO