Celebrated Croatian cellist Hauser has shared a new rendition of the main theme from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera in honor of the smash musical’s 35th anniversary. Hauser offers up a fittingly dramatic, cello-forward interpretation of the theme, his deft playing backed by a booming orchestra. Accompanying the recording is an elaborate music video that was filmed on stage at the Her Majesty’s Theatre in London. The clip recreates The Phantom of the Opera plot in miniature, with Hauser simultaneously performing and playing the part of the Phantom alongside his “obsession,” Christine Daaé. The Phantom of the Opera,...

4 HOURS AGO