Read full article on original website
Related
Yunchan Lim review – piano prodigy puts his brilliance on full display
The Korean teenager dazzled with Byrd and Bach but his raging Beethoven showed he could still reach further, subtler heights
Hauser Gives ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ Theme a Dramatic Cello Revamp
Celebrated Croatian cellist Hauser has shared a new rendition of the main theme from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera in honor of the smash musical’s 35th anniversary. Hauser offers up a fittingly dramatic, cello-forward interpretation of the theme, his deft playing backed by a booming orchestra. Accompanying the recording is an elaborate music video that was filmed on stage at the Her Majesty’s Theatre in London. The clip recreates The Phantom of the Opera plot in miniature, with Hauser simultaneously performing and playing the part of the Phantom alongside his “obsession,” Christine Daaé. The Phantom of the Opera,...
operawire.com
Renée Fleming, Amitai Pati & Ekaterina Bakanova Lead New CD/DVD Releases
This week, one of the biggest divas releases a highly anticipated album. There is also a world premiere recording and a re-release of a classic recording. Château Versailles Spectacles will release Jean-Baptiste Lully’s work featuring a cast that includes Ambroisine Bré, Déborah Cachet, Bénédicte Tauran, Cyril Auvity, Eugénie Lefebvre, Robert Getchell, Zachary Wilder, Fabien Hyon, Philippe Estèphe, Anas Séguin, Matthieu Heim, Dominique Bonnetain, and Benoît Porcherot.
operawire.com
Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra Appoints New Music Director
The Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra (HSO) has appointed Dane Lam as the New Music Director. The Australian conductor took to Twitter to announce the news, stating, “I am thrilled to be joining the magnificent Hawai’i Symphony Orchestra as their next Music Director. I can’t wait to see all we’ll achieve together in imagining “what does an orchestra mean in Hawai’i in the Twenty First Century?” Mahalo nui loa.”
Comments / 0