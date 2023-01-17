Read full article on original website
2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular book and electronics store has opened its first location in the Capital area. 2nd & Charles will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 4, the company announced on social media. The store advertises itself as...
Waitress accused of writing over $650 tip for $25 meal at local restaurant
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A restaurant waitress was arrested after she had allegedly committed fraud after giving herself an unauthorized tip of over $600 charged to a customer’s credit card. The waitress identified as Rylee Francis, 19, of Walker, was charged with one count each of theft...
Free health checks available through Baton Rouge General
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A local hospital and grocery store are teaming up to provide free health checks over the coming months. Nursing staff from Baton Rouge General clinics will be available at separate Rouses locations. BRG says that as part of these events, individuals will be able...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Louisiana
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store
LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
Missing teen last seen in Ascension Parish could be in BR
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing runaway teenager. Authorities say Nehemiah King,15, was last seen leaving his home on the morning of Jan. 5 around 6 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie with “Take it Easy on Yourself” written in large white letters on the back, khaki-colored pants, and red and white Jordans.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, other Louisiana port leaders kept in dark about $445 million Avondale deal
The Port of South Louisiana's agreement to buy the former Avondale shipyard for nearly $450 million was inked without discussions with other area port officials, civic leaders or Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said on Wednesday that he was withholding support for the deal until a number of questions were resolved.
Leaders make plans for permanent housing for homeless in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge leaders and volunteers want to model off a permanent housing establishment that has shown success rates across the country. Picture this a village filled with about fifty 400-square-foot homes, providing all of the basic living necessities to live. “People need hope, people to...
Ascension Parish 4-H to host livestock show, stick horse rodeo
The Ascension Parish 4-H hosts its 13th annual Stick Horse Rodeo Friday at Lamar Dixon in Barn 8. Registration is at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 6:30 p.m. The show is open to all youth 11 years old and younger. The classes are Buckin’ Horse, Buckin’ Bull, Flag Race and Barrel Racing.
Plan to open new mental health facility near BR neighborhood reportedly halted amid pushback
BATON ROUGE - Officials say plans for a new mental health facility nestled alongside a Baton Rouge neighborhood have dissipated after the proposal was met with criticism from neighbors. The facility, which has already faced significant community pushback, was set to be located at 7414 Sumrall Drive, right next door...
2 injured in stabbing near Jefferson Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a stabbing on Thursday morning, according to emergency officials. Officials say it happened on Jefferson Place Boulevard around 8 a.m. on Jan. 19 near Jefferson Highway and Essen Lane. The victims were taken to a hospital. The extent of their...
Rapper arrested for killing Denham Springs man, officials say
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge area rapper has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in October 2022, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested Jarman K. King, of Baker, for first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy of murder,...
CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events
The route begins on Irma Blvd. and will continue down Burnside Ave. to Hwy. 30. More information is available at its Facebook page, Krewe of Ascension Mambo. The 28th annual Krewe of Diversion Mardi Gras boat parade will be Feb. 11 starting at noon. Grand marshals are Manny and Christine...
Looking for family fun or date night plans this weekend in Baton Rouge? Check these out
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are some events happening in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Learn about local wildlife Stick to your new year’s resolution to get healthy Kids can learn about the science of flight Check out a local brewery, try something new
St. Mary Parish teen missing since getting off school bus Wednesday
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Baldwin police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old who hasn’t been seen since getting off the school bus Wednesday afternoon. According to police, Freddie Brown Jr., was let off the bus at his home around 4:45 p.m. That was the last time he was seen. He was wearing black […]
This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in Louisiana.
Deep freeze means fewer crawfish, higher prices at start of season
Tony’s Seafood in Baton Rouge has been a hotspot for crawfish lovers for years. But thanks to last month’s four-day freeze in south Louisiana, customers at Tony’s and other local seafood restaurants can expect to pay more at the start of the season. The Crawfish App reported...
Baton Rouge duo caught with 200 pounds of marijuana in California
REDDING, Calif. (BRPROUD) – Two people from Baton Rouge were arrested by a California police officer after the department says they were discovered with a large amount of marijuana. According to the Redding Police Department, an officer saw a rental car parked at a gas station on Eureka Way in Redding and became suspicious. The […]
Ascension Parish Public Schools needs substitute bus drivers
The Ascension Parish School Board will conduct a free pre-service class for anyone interested in becoming a certified substitute bus driver. Attendance is required on all dates. Masks will be optional. The classes will be Feb. 1-3 and Feb. 6-10. at the APSB Distribution Center, 932 West Orice Roth, Gonzales,...
CRIME STOPPERS: Towne Center Nike store thieves wanted
A juvenile was taken to a hospital after being shot by a robber while walking to school, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 18. An 18-year-old died in the hospital after being shot in Donaldsonville late Tuesday night, according to deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
