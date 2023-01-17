ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

WAFB

2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular book and electronics store has opened its first location in the Capital area. 2nd & Charles will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 4, the company announced on social media. The store advertises itself as...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Waitress accused of writing over $650 tip for $25 meal at local restaurant

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A restaurant waitress was arrested after she had allegedly committed fraud after giving herself an unauthorized tip of over $600 charged to a customer’s credit card. The waitress identified as Rylee Francis, 19, of Walker, was charged with one count each of theft...
WALKER, LA
brproud.com

Free health checks available through Baton Rouge General

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A local hospital and grocery store are teaming up to provide free health checks over the coming months. Nursing staff from Baton Rouge General clinics will be available at separate Rouses locations. BRG says that as part of these events, individuals will be able...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Missing teen last seen in Ascension Parish could be in BR

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing runaway teenager. Authorities say Nehemiah King,15, was last seen leaving his home on the morning of Jan. 5 around 6 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie with “Take it Easy on Yourself” written in large white letters on the back, khaki-colored pants, and red and white Jordans.
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

Leaders make plans for permanent housing for homeless in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge leaders and volunteers want to model off a permanent housing establishment that has shown success rates across the country. Picture this a village filled with about fifty 400-square-foot homes, providing all of the basic living necessities to live. “People need hope, people to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish 4-H to host livestock show, stick horse rodeo

The Ascension Parish 4-H hosts its 13th annual Stick Horse Rodeo Friday at Lamar Dixon in Barn 8. Registration is at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 6:30 p.m. The show is open to all youth 11 years old and younger. The classes are Buckin’ Horse, Buckin’ Bull, Flag Race and Barrel Racing.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

2 injured in stabbing near Jefferson Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a stabbing on Thursday morning, according to emergency officials. Officials say it happened on Jefferson Place Boulevard around 8 a.m. on Jan. 19 near Jefferson Highway and Essen Lane. The victims were taken to a hospital. The extent of their...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

The route begins on Irma Blvd. and will continue down Burnside Ave. to Hwy. 30. More information is available at its Facebook page, Krewe of Ascension Mambo. The 28th annual Krewe of Diversion Mardi Gras boat parade will be Feb. 11 starting at noon. Grand marshals are Manny and Christine...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Deep freeze means fewer crawfish, higher prices at start of season

Tony’s Seafood in Baton Rouge has been a hotspot for crawfish lovers for years. But thanks to last month’s four-day freeze in south Louisiana, customers at Tony’s and other local seafood restaurants can expect to pay more at the start of the season. The Crawfish App reported...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

Baton Rouge duo caught with 200 pounds of marijuana in California

REDDING, Calif. (BRPROUD) – Two people from Baton Rouge were arrested by a California police officer after the department says they were discovered with a large amount of marijuana. According to the Redding Police Department, an officer saw a rental car parked at a gas station on Eureka Way in Redding and became suspicious. The […]
REDDING, CA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Public Schools needs substitute bus drivers

The Ascension Parish School Board will conduct a free pre-service class for anyone interested in becoming a certified substitute bus driver. Attendance is required on all dates. Masks will be optional. The classes will be Feb. 1-3 and Feb. 6-10. at the APSB Distribution Center, 932 West Orice Roth, Gonzales,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

CRIME STOPPERS: Towne Center Nike store thieves wanted

A juvenile was taken to a hospital after being shot by a robber while walking to school, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 18. An 18-year-old died in the hospital after being shot in Donaldsonville late Tuesday night, according to deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
BATON ROUGE, LA

